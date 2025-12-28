لقي 4 أشخاص مصرعهم جراء انهيار ثلجي في جبال فاردوسيا وسط اليونان.

وأفاد التلفزيون العام اليوناني «إي آر تي» بالعثور على جثث الأشخاص الأربعة على مقربة من موقع رصدت فيه فرق الإسعاف آثار مرورهم في منطقة جبلية معروفة بأنشطة التنزه والتسلق.

وكانت خدمة الإسعاف تبحث عن 3 متنزهين، دون العلم بوجود شخص رابع، حيث أطلقت عملية بحث واسعة في منطقة صعبة ونائية وفي ظروف شديدة الصعوبة.

يذكر أن ارتفاع أعلى قمة في جبال فاردوسيا يبلغ 2495 متراً، وهي من الأعلى في اليونان.