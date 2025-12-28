Four people have died due to an avalanche in the Vardousia Mountains in central Greece.

The Greek public television "ERT" reported that the bodies of the four individuals were found near a location where rescue teams had detected signs of their passage in a mountainous area known for hiking and climbing activities.

The rescue service was searching for three hikers, unaware of the presence of a fourth person, and launched a wide search operation in a difficult and remote area under extremely challenging conditions.

It is noted that the highest peak in the Vardousia Mountains reaches an elevation of 2,495 meters, making it one of the tallest in Greece.