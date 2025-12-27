The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah football team, Brendan Rodgers, expressed his satisfaction with the commitment and discipline shown by the players on the field, confirming that the match against Damak was difficult due to the high defensive organization displayed by the opponent. This came during the press conference after his team's match against the visiting Damak, which ended in a positive draw with a score of (1-1) in the encounter held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League." Rodgers pointed out that the overall performance was positive and encouraging, despite some misfortunes in certain details, affirming that the team deserved to win, but luck was not on their side. He added that patience in the final third was an important factor in achieving a better result, emphasizing the importance of benefiting from the positive aspects and developing them in the upcoming phase.



Rodgers confirmed his eagerness to work with the current group, noting that the players possess the desire and ability to deliver better performances, and that the upcoming period will witness more work and development, supported by the fan base that contributed to creating a special atmosphere during the match.