أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية بريندان رودجرز، رضاه عما قدّمه اللاعبون من التزام وانضباط داخل الملعب، مؤكداً أن المواجهة أمام ضمك كانت صعبة في ظل التنظيم الدفاعي العالي الذي ظهر به المنافس. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد مواجهة فريقه ضد ضيفه ضمك التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بنتيجة (1-1) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، وأشار رودجرز إلى أن الأداء العام كان إيجابياً ويبعث على التفاؤل، رغم عدم التوفيق في بعض التفاصيل، مؤكداً أن الفريق كان يستحق تحقيق الفوز، إلا أن الحظ لم يحالفه. وأضاف أن الصبر في الثلث الأخير كان عاملاً مهماً للوصول لنتيجة أفضل، مشدداً على أهمية الاستفادة من الجوانب الإيجابية وتطويرها في المرحلة القادمة.


وأكد مدرب القادسية حرصه على العمل مع المجموعة الحالية، مُشيراً إلى أن اللاعبين يمتلكون الرغبة والقدرة على تقديم الأفضل، وأن الفترة القادمة ستشهد مزيداً من العمل والتطوير، في ظل الدعم الجماهيري الذي ساهم في خلق أجواء مميزة خلال المباراة.