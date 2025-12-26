The Board of Directors of the Saudi Cycling Federation held its third meeting for the year 2025, which was conducted remotely, chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, with the attendance of board members. This meeting was part of the ongoing follow-up on the workflow and discussions regarding the future plans and programs of the federation.



The council reviewed several files during the meeting, with upcoming international hosting events topping the agenda, including the AlUla Tour (2026) and the Asian Championship (2026), in addition to the Asian Congress meeting.



It also examined the latest developments in the project to establish the Olympic cycling track, the stages of work, and mechanisms for cooperation with relevant parties and investors, which contribute to providing specialized infrastructure that supports development. The council discussed the timeline for the national teams, plans for participation and preparatory camps, as well as the refereeing and technical courses aimed at developing national cadres, thereby enhancing the sustainability of Saudi cycling.