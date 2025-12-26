عقد مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للدراجات اجتماعه الثالث لعام 2025، الذي أُقيم عن بُعد، برئاسة رئيس مجلس الإدارة عبدالعزيز الشهراني، وبحضور أعضاء المجلس، وذلك في إطار متابعة سير العمل ومناقشة الخطط والبرامج المستقبلية للاتحاد.


واستعرض المجلس خلال الاجتماع عددًا من الملفات، إذ تصدّرت الاستضافات الدولية المقبلة جدول الأعمال، وفي مقدمتها طواف العلا (2026)، وبطولة آسيا (2026)، إلى جانب اجتماع الكونغرس الآسيوي.


كما اطّلع على مستجدات مشروع إنشاء المضمار الأولمبي للدراجات، ومراحل العمل وآليات التعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة والمستثمرين، بما يسهم في توفير بنية تحتية متخصصة تدعم التطوير، مناقشًا البرنامج الزمني للمنتخبات، وخطط المشاركات والمعسكرات الإعدادية، إلى جانب الدورات التحكيمية والفنية الهادفة إلى تطوير الكوادر الوطنية، بما يعزز استدامة رياضة الدراجات السعودية.