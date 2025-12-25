Al-Nasr coach Jesus confirmed that his team delivered a great match, showcasing a remarkable level from the players, culminating in victory and continuing their winning streak in the continental tournament.



Jesus stated at the press conference held after the match in which Al-Nasr defeated Iraqi Al-Zawraa with a score of (5 - 1) in the final round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2: "The match was excellent on our part, especially since it came after a break of (28) days, and we will start our preparations for the next match, which will be in (3) days in the Saudi league."



He praised his players and what they presented during the encounter, emphasizing the distinction of the substitutes, as they are internationals, which gives him additional strength, indicating that he will need them significantly in the upcoming matches.



For his part, Al-Zawraa assistant coach Hussam Fawzi confirmed that the result was realistic, given the clear technical differences between the two teams that favored Al-Nasr.



He said: "We have problems in both the attacking and defensive lines, and therefore we did not deliver a better performance, and we deserved to lose to Al-Nasr, whom I strongly nominate to win the championship title."