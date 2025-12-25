أكد مدرب النصر خيسوس أن فريقه قدم مباراة كبيرة، شهدت مستوى مميزًا من اللاعبين، توجوه بالفوز، ومواصلة الانتصارات في البطولة القارية.
وقال خيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب المباراة التي فاز فيها النصر على الزوراء العراقي بنتيجة (5 - 1)، في ختام دور المجموعات بدوري أبطال آسيا 2: «المباراة كانت ممتازة من طرفنا، ولا سيما أنها جاءت بعد توقف لمدة (28) يومًا، وسنبدأ تحضيراتنا للمباراة القادمة التي ستكون بعد (3) أيام في الدوري السعودي».
وأشاد خيسوس بلاعبيه، وما قدموه خلال المواجهة، مؤكدًا تميز لاعبي الاحتياط، لأنهم دوليون، وهو ما يعطيه قوة إضافية، مبينًا أنه سيحتاجهم بشكل كبير في المباريات القادمة.
بدوره أكد مساعد مدرب الزوراء حسام فوزي، أن النتيجة واقعية، نظرًا للفوارق الفنية الواضحة بين الفريقين التي تصب لمصلحة النصر.
وقال: «لدينا مشاكل في خطي الهجوم والدفاع، ومن ثم لم نقدم أداء أفضل، واستحقينا الخسارة من فريق النصر الذي أرشحه بقوة لتحقيق لقب البطولة».
