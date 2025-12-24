Saudi Al-Ahli team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has written a new chapter in the history of Senegalese football, becoming the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets for the Senegal national team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, sharing this record with Tony Silva, after reaching 7 matches with a clean sheet in the continental tournament.



This historic number for goalkeeper Mendy came after the Senegal national team’s victory over Botswana, in a match where he continued his remarkable performance, keeping a clean sheet and confirming his value as one of the continent's top goalkeepers and his decisive presence in major tournaments with the "Lions of Teranga".