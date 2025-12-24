كتب حارس فريق الأهلي السعودي إدوارد ميندي فصلاً جديداً في تاريخ كرة القدم السنغالية، بعدما أصبح أكثر حارس يحافظ على نظافة شباكه مع منتخب السنغال في تاريخ كأس أمم أفريقيا، وذلك بالمناصفة مع توني سيلفا، عقب وصوله إلى 7 مباريات بشباك نظيفة في البطولة القارية.


وجاء هذا الرقم التاريخي للحارس ميندي بعد فوز منتخب السنغال على بوتسوانا، في مباراة واصل خلالها تألقه اللافت، محافظاً على شباكه نظيفة، ومؤكداً قيمته كأحد أبرز حراس القارة، وحضوره الحاسم في البطولات الكبرى مع «أسود التيرانغا».