كتب حارس فريق الأهلي السعودي إدوارد ميندي فصلاً جديداً في تاريخ كرة القدم السنغالية، بعدما أصبح أكثر حارس يحافظ على نظافة شباكه مع منتخب السنغال في تاريخ كأس أمم أفريقيا، وذلك بالمناصفة مع توني سيلفا، عقب وصوله إلى 7 مباريات بشباك نظيفة في البطولة القارية.
وجاء هذا الرقم التاريخي للحارس ميندي بعد فوز منتخب السنغال على بوتسوانا، في مباراة واصل خلالها تألقه اللافت، محافظاً على شباكه نظيفة، ومؤكداً قيمته كأحد أبرز حراس القارة، وحضوره الحاسم في البطولات الكبرى مع «أسود التيرانغا».
Saudi Al-Ahli team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has written a new chapter in the history of Senegalese football, becoming the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets for the Senegal national team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, sharing this record with Tony Silva, after reaching 7 matches with a clean sheet in the continental tournament.
This historic number for goalkeeper Mendy came after the Senegal national team’s victory over Botswana, in a match where he continued his remarkable performance, keeping a clean sheet and confirming his value as one of the continent's top goalkeepers and his decisive presence in major tournaments with the "Lions of Teranga".