استهل منتخب تونس مشواره في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بالفوز على نظيره الأوغندي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء).

هدف مُبكر

دخل المنتخب التونسي اللقاء بقوة، ونجح في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة العاشرة، بعدما نُفذت ركلة ركنية من الجبهة اليمنى داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها إلياس سخيري برأسية متقنة سكنت الشباك.

بالـ 3.. تونس تهزم أوغندا في مستهل مشوارها بـ«أمم أفريقيا»

تعزيز التقدم

واصل «نسور قرطاج» ضغطهم، وأضاف إلياس العاشوري الهدف الثاني بعد تمريرة داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها بتسديدة قوية استقرت في مرمى أوغندا، لينهي المنتخب التونسي الشوط الأول متقدماً بثنائية نظيفة.

تأكيد التفوق

وفي الشوط الثاني، عاد إلياس العاشوري ليوقع على هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لتونس في الدقيقة 64، مستغلاً كرة ارتدت من يد حارس أوغندا، ليؤكد تفوق المنتخب التونسي.

هدف شرفي

وقلص المنتخب الأوغندي الفارق في الدقيقة 90+2، عن طريق دنيس أوميدي الذي سجل هدفاً من داخل منطقة الجزاء، مستغلاً ارتباك الدفاع التونسي.

ويقع منتخب تونس في المجموعة الثالثة ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، إلى جانب منتخبات نيجيريا وتنزانيا وأوغندا.