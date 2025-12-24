بالـ 3.. تونس تهزم أوغندا في مستهل مشوارها بـ«أمم أفريقيا»

The Tunisian national team began its journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco with a victory over their Ugandan counterparts, winning three goals to one in the match that took place last night (Tuesday).

Early Goal

The Tunisian team entered the match strongly and succeeded in opening the scoring in the tenth minute, after a corner kick was executed from the right flank into the penalty area, which was met by Elyes Skhiri with a precise header that found the back of the net.

Extending the Lead

The "Eagles of Carthage" continued their pressure, and Elyes Al-Ashouri added the second goal after a pass inside the penalty area, which he met with a powerful shot that settled in the Ugandan net, ending the first half with the Tunisian team leading by two clean goals.

Confirming Dominance

In the second half, Elyes Al-Ashouri returned to score his second personal goal and Tunisia's third in the 64th minute, taking advantage of a ball that rebounded off the hands of the Ugandan goalkeeper, confirming the superiority of the Tunisian team.

Consolation Goal

The Ugandan team reduced the deficit in the 90+2 minute, through Denis Omedi, who scored a goal from inside the penalty area, taking advantage of the confusion in the Tunisian defense.

The Tunisian team is in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, alongside the teams of Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda.