Fourteen African players are absent from the Saudi Pro League due to their joining their national teams to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 currently taking place in Morocco.



The Al-Ahli team is the most affected among the Pro League clubs with three players missing: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast), and Edouard Mendy (Senegal). Following them is the Al-Hilal team, which is missing the duo Yassine Bounou (Morocco) and Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).



The other clubs are missing one player each: Al-Nassr's Sadio Mané (Senegal), Al-Ittihad's Mohamed Doumbia (Mali), Al-Najma's Jawad Yamiq (Morocco), Al-Khulood's Mizianni Mawlida (Comoros), Al-Hazm's Ilyas Mukwana (South Africa), Al-Ettifaq's Mohaou Nkouta (South Africa), Al-Fayha's Fashion Sakala (Zambia), Al-Akhidood's Christian Bassogog (Cameroon), and Al-Fateh's Zaidu Yusuf (Comoros).



The 14 players from the Pro League represent 9 national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations, across 4 positions, including goalkeeper and defense.



Eleven teams in the Pro League have been affected by the absence of African players, while 7 teams have not been impacted: Al-Taawoun, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Khaleej, Neom, Al-Shabab, Al-Riyadh, and Damac.



