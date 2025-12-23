يغيب عن دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين السعودي 14 لاعباً أفريقياً؛ لانضمامهم لمنتخبات بلدانهم لخوض غمار بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة حالياً في المغرب.


ويعتبر فريق الأهلي أكثر المتضررين من بين أندية دوري روشن بعدد 3 لاعبين، إذ يغيب عنه رياض محرز (الجزائر)، فرانك كيسيه (ساحل العاج)، أدوارد ميندي (السنغال)، ويليه فريق الهلال ويغيب عنه الثنائي ياسين بونو (المغرب)، كاليدو كوليبالي (السنغال).


وتفتقد بقية الأندية للاعب واحد، فريق النصر ساديو ماني (السنغال)، وفريق الاتحاد محمد دومبيا (مالي)، وفريق النجمة جواد الياميق (المغرب)، وفريق الخلود ميزياني ماوليدا (جزر القمر)، وفريق الحزم إلياس موكوانا (جنوب أفريقيا)، وفريق الاتفاق موهاو نكوتا جنوب أفريقيا)، وفريق الفيحاء فاشون ساكالا (زامبيا)، وفريق الأخدود كريستيان باسوجوغ (الكاميرون)، وفريق الفتح زايدو يوسف (جزر القمر).


ويمثل اللاعبون الـ14 من دوري روشن 9 منتخبات وطنية بكأس أمم أفريقيا، في 4 مراكز، بينها حراسة المرمى والدفاع.


وتضرر 11 فريقاً في دوري روشن من غياب اللاعبين الأفارقة، فيما لم يلحق الضرر بـ7 فرق هي التعاون، القادسية، الخليج، نيوم، الشباب، الرياض وضمك.