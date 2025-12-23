يغيب عن دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين السعودي 14 لاعباً أفريقياً؛ لانضمامهم لمنتخبات بلدانهم لخوض غمار بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة حالياً في المغرب.
ويعتبر فريق الأهلي أكثر المتضررين من بين أندية دوري روشن بعدد 3 لاعبين، إذ يغيب عنه رياض محرز (الجزائر)، فرانك كيسيه (ساحل العاج)، أدوارد ميندي (السنغال)، ويليه فريق الهلال ويغيب عنه الثنائي ياسين بونو (المغرب)، كاليدو كوليبالي (السنغال).
وتفتقد بقية الأندية للاعب واحد، فريق النصر ساديو ماني (السنغال)، وفريق الاتحاد محمد دومبيا (مالي)، وفريق النجمة جواد الياميق (المغرب)، وفريق الخلود ميزياني ماوليدا (جزر القمر)، وفريق الحزم إلياس موكوانا (جنوب أفريقيا)، وفريق الاتفاق موهاو نكوتا جنوب أفريقيا)، وفريق الفيحاء فاشون ساكالا (زامبيا)، وفريق الأخدود كريستيان باسوجوغ (الكاميرون)، وفريق الفتح زايدو يوسف (جزر القمر).
ويمثل اللاعبون الـ14 من دوري روشن 9 منتخبات وطنية بكأس أمم أفريقيا، في 4 مراكز، بينها حراسة المرمى والدفاع.
وتضرر 11 فريقاً في دوري روشن من غياب اللاعبين الأفارقة، فيما لم يلحق الضرر بـ7 فرق هي التعاون، القادسية، الخليج، نيوم، الشباب، الرياض وضمك.
Fourteen African players are absent from the Saudi Pro League due to their joining their national teams to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 currently taking place in Morocco.
The Al-Ahli team is the most affected among the Pro League clubs with three players missing: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast), and Edouard Mendy (Senegal). Following them is the Al-Hilal team, which is missing the duo Yassine Bounou (Morocco) and Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).
The other clubs are missing one player each: Al-Nassr's Sadio Mané (Senegal), Al-Ittihad's Mohamed Doumbia (Mali), Al-Najma's Jawad Yamiq (Morocco), Al-Khulood's Mizianni Mawlida (Comoros), Al-Hazm's Ilyas Mukwana (South Africa), Al-Ettifaq's Mohaou Nkouta (South Africa), Al-Fayha's Fashion Sakala (Zambia), Al-Akhidood's Christian Bassogog (Cameroon), and Al-Fateh's Zaidu Yusuf (Comoros).
The 14 players from the Pro League represent 9 national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations, across 4 positions, including goalkeeper and defense.
Eleven teams in the Pro League have been affected by the absence of African players, while 7 teams have not been impacted: Al-Taawoun, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Khaleej, Neom, Al-Shabab, Al-Riyadh, and Damac.