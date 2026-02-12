Recent studies, the results of which were published in the journal Nature Aging and covered in a scientific report on ScienceAlert, reveal that the sudden feeling of stress in the mid-forties is not only related to daily pressures but reflects a wide-ranging biological shift within the body that extends its effects to metabolism, immunity, and vital tissue functions.

Molecular analyses, which relied on tracking thousands of molecules and microbes in adults across different age stages, show that aging does not proceed at a steady gradual pace but rather undergoes sharp waves of change, the first of which occurs around the age of forty-four, where transformations in energy regulation, immune response, and inflammation indicators associated with chronic diseases become apparent.

Researchers believe that this stage represents a biological turning point that explains the increased feeling of fatigue, difficulty in physical recovery, and changes in metabolic efficiency, changes that may precede the onset of heart disease, diabetes, and age-related disorders by years, making their understanding an important factor in early health prevention.

The results also indicate a second wave of change near the age of sixty, where molecular transformations related to tissue deterioration and cell function deepen, reinforcing the hypothesis that aging occurs through clear biological leaps, rather than through a slow and continuous path as previously thought.

Experts affirm that recognizing these transformations opens the door to early intervention strategies that include improving lifestyle, nutrition, and physical activity, aimed at slowing functional decline and reducing the risks of age-related diseases, thereby transforming the mid-forties from a phase of mysterious stress into an opportunity for conscious scientific prevention.