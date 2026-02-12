تكشف دراسات حديثة، نُشرت نتائجها في دورية Nature Aging وتناولها تقرير علمي في موقع ScienceAlert، أن الشعور المفاجئ بالإجهاد في منتصف الأربعينات لا يرتبط بالضغوط اليومية فقط، بل يعكس تحوّلًا بيولوجيًا واسعًا داخل الجسم يمتد تأثيره إلى الأيض والمناعة ووظائف الأنسجة الحيوية.

وتوضح التحليلات الجزيئية التي اعتمدت على تتبّع آلاف الجزيئات والميكروبات لدى بالغين عبر مراحل عمرية مختلفة، أن الشيخوخة لا تسير بوتيرة تدريجية ثابتة، بل تمرّ بموجات تغيّر حادة، أولها نحو سن الرابعة والأربعين، حيث تظهر تحوّلات في تنظيم الطاقة واستجابة الجهاز المناعي ومؤشرات الالتهاب المرتبطة بالأمراض المزمنة.

ويرى الباحثون، أن هذه المرحلة تمثل نقطة انعطاف بيولوجية تفسّر ازدياد الإحساس بالتعب وصعوبة التعافي البدني وتبدّل كفاءة التمثيل الغذائي، وهي تغيّرات قد تسبق ظهور أمراض القلب والسكري واضطرابات الشيخوخة بسنوات، ما يجعل فهمها عاملًا مهمًا في الوقاية الصحية المبكرة.

كما تشير النتائج إلى موجة تغيّر ثانية قرب سن الستين، تتعمّق فيها التحوّلات الجزيئية المرتبطة بتدهور الأنسجة ووظائف الخلايا، وهو ما يعزّز فرضية أن التقدّم في العمر يحدث عبر قفزات بيولوجية واضحة، لا عبر مسار بطيء ومتواصل كما كان يُعتقد سابقًا.

ويؤكد مختصون، أن إدراك هذه التحوّلات يفتح المجال أمام إستراتيجيات تدخل مبكر تشمل تحسين نمط الحياة والتغذية والنشاط البدني، بهدف إبطاء التدهور الوظيفي وتقليل مخاطر الأمراض المرتبطة بالعمر، بما يحوّل منتصف الأربعينات من مرحلة إجهاد غامض إلى فرصة وقاية علمية واعية.