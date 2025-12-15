The draw for the finals of the Next Generation ATP Finals, organized by the Saudi Tennis Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and sponsored by the Public Investment Fund, has taken place. The event will be held from December 17 to 21, 2025, at the indoor hall of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



The draw resulted in two groups, with the first group (blue) represented by American Learner Tien, Spaniard Martin Landaluce, his compatriot Rafael Goda, and Norwegian Nikolai Budkov Kjer. The second group (red) consists of Belgian Alexander Blockx, Croatian Dino Prizmic, as well as American Nishesh Basavaraju and German Justin Engel.



The Next Generation ATP Finals will be played in a league format, with the top two players from each group qualifying for the semifinals. The finalists will be determined through two matches, each featuring the group winners facing the runners-up from the other group.



It is worth mentioning that the total prize money for the tournament is 2.1 million US dollars, making this event a product of the partnership between the ATP Tour and the Saudi Tennis Federation.