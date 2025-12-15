سحبت قرعة نهائيات بطولة الجيل القادم لرابطة محترفي التنس، التي ينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للتنس، وبإشرافٍ من وزارة الرياضة، وتحت رعاية صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وستقام في الفترة من 17 حتى 21 ديسمبر 2025، وذلك في الصالة الداخلية بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وأسفرت القرعة عن مجموعتين، حيث يمثّل المجموعة الأولى (الزرقاء) كلٌّ من الأمريكي ليرنر تيين، والإسباني مارتن لاندالوسي، ومواطنه رافاييل جودار، والنرويجي نيكولاي بودكوف كيير، فيما تتكون المجموعة (الحمراء) من البلجيكي ألكسندر بلوكس، والكرواتي دينو بريزميتش، إضافةً إلى الأمريكي نيشيش باسافاريدي، والألماني جاستن إنجل.


وتلعب نهائيات الجيل القادم لرابطة محترفي التنس بنظام الدوري، إذ سيتأهل إلى الدور نصف النهائي كل من صاحبي المركزين الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة، وسيتحدد طرفا النهائي بمواجهتين، تجمع كل واحدة منهما متصدر كل مجموعة بوصيف المجموعة الأخرى.


يذكر أن الجوائز المالية للبطولة تبلغ 2.1 مليون دولار أمريكي، إذ يعد هذا الحدث ثمرةً للشراكة بين جولة ATP والاتحاد السعودي للتنس.