سيقاتل جاهدًا الأسطورة الكروية الكبير النجم الدولي قائد منتخبنا الوطني «التورنيدو» سالم الدوسري لإضافة رقم تاريخي قياسي جديد خلال مسيرته الكروية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وذلك خلال مواجهة الأردن في نصف نهائي كأس العرب 2025 مساء غدا (الإثنين)، إذ سيكون على بعد خطوة واحدة من تحقيق رقم قياسي في مسيرته الدولية.


وخلال العُرس العربي الحالي على أرض قطر، استطاع نجم الأخضر تقديم إسهامات تهديفية في ثلاث مواجهات متتالية، وهو أمر فعله من قبل خلال مشواره مع الأخضر، لكن ليس في بطولة واحدة.


يذكر أن سالم الدوسري إذا سجل أو قدم تمريرة حاسمة خلال مباراة الأردن فإنه سيُحقق رقمًا قياسيًا مع الأخضر بالإسهام التهديفي خلال 4 مواجهات متتالية.


ففي مرحلة المجموعات أمام عمان بكأس العرب 2025، كان وراء فوز «الصقور الخضر» 2-1، بعدما صنع الهدفين الأول والثاني بطريقة رائعة، مُبرزًا دوره كلاعب صانع للفرص مميز للغاية.


واستمر الدوسري في التألق أمام جزر القمر، حيث أسهم في الفوز 3-1، بعد صناعته الهدفين الأول والثاني، قبل أن يسجل بنفسه الهدف الثالث، مُقدمًا واحدة من أبرز المباريات الفردية في تاريخه مع المنتخب،


وفي المباراة الثالثة أمام المغرب، فضل المدرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد منح الدوسري بعض الراحة، لكن قائد السعودية عاد بقوة لمواجهة فلسطين في ربع النهائي، حيث أكمل سلسلة إسهاماته بصناعة الهدف الحاسم، كما تسبب في حصول المنتخب على ركلة جزاء حوّلها فراس البريكان إلى هدف، ليؤكد مجددًا أهميته كلاعب قادر على قلب موازين المباريات.


التورنيدو مع الأخضر


يُمثل سالم الدوسري «أسطورة» حية في تاريخه مع الأخضر، بعد أن لعب 103 من المباريات الرسمية وإسهامه في 39 هدفًا، منها 25 هدفًا و14 تمريرة حاسمة، لكن الأرقام ليست كل شيء، فكل مرة يلمس فيها اللاعب الكرة يترك بصمته الواضحة ويقلب موازين المباريات.


وأحرز المنتخب السعودي 7 أهداف حتى الآن في مشواره بكأس العرب 2025، وكان سالم حاضرًا في كل هذه اللحظات، حيث قدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة وسجل هدفًا بنفسه، إضافة إلى الركلة الجزاء التي تسبب فيها أمام فلسطين، وبهذا الأداء، أكد «التورنيدو» دوره الكبير والحاسم في تحقيق الانتصارات الناجحة مع الأخضر.