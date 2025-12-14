سيقاتل جاهدًا الأسطورة الكروية الكبير النجم الدولي قائد منتخبنا الوطني «التورنيدو» سالم الدوسري لإضافة رقم تاريخي قياسي جديد خلال مسيرته الكروية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وذلك خلال مواجهة الأردن في نصف نهائي كأس العرب 2025 مساء غدا (الإثنين)، إذ سيكون على بعد خطوة واحدة من تحقيق رقم قياسي في مسيرته الدولية.
وخلال العُرس العربي الحالي على أرض قطر، استطاع نجم الأخضر تقديم إسهامات تهديفية في ثلاث مواجهات متتالية، وهو أمر فعله من قبل خلال مشواره مع الأخضر، لكن ليس في بطولة واحدة.
يذكر أن سالم الدوسري إذا سجل أو قدم تمريرة حاسمة خلال مباراة الأردن فإنه سيُحقق رقمًا قياسيًا مع الأخضر بالإسهام التهديفي خلال 4 مواجهات متتالية.
ففي مرحلة المجموعات أمام عمان بكأس العرب 2025، كان وراء فوز «الصقور الخضر» 2-1، بعدما صنع الهدفين الأول والثاني بطريقة رائعة، مُبرزًا دوره كلاعب صانع للفرص مميز للغاية.
واستمر الدوسري في التألق أمام جزر القمر، حيث أسهم في الفوز 3-1، بعد صناعته الهدفين الأول والثاني، قبل أن يسجل بنفسه الهدف الثالث، مُقدمًا واحدة من أبرز المباريات الفردية في تاريخه مع المنتخب،
وفي المباراة الثالثة أمام المغرب، فضل المدرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد منح الدوسري بعض الراحة، لكن قائد السعودية عاد بقوة لمواجهة فلسطين في ربع النهائي، حيث أكمل سلسلة إسهاماته بصناعة الهدف الحاسم، كما تسبب في حصول المنتخب على ركلة جزاء حوّلها فراس البريكان إلى هدف، ليؤكد مجددًا أهميته كلاعب قادر على قلب موازين المباريات.
التورنيدو مع الأخضر
يُمثل سالم الدوسري «أسطورة» حية في تاريخه مع الأخضر، بعد أن لعب 103 من المباريات الرسمية وإسهامه في 39 هدفًا، منها 25 هدفًا و14 تمريرة حاسمة، لكن الأرقام ليست كل شيء، فكل مرة يلمس فيها اللاعب الكرة يترك بصمته الواضحة ويقلب موازين المباريات.
وأحرز المنتخب السعودي 7 أهداف حتى الآن في مشواره بكأس العرب 2025، وكان سالم حاضرًا في كل هذه اللحظات، حيث قدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة وسجل هدفًا بنفسه، إضافة إلى الركلة الجزاء التي تسبب فيها أمام فلسطين، وبهذا الأداء، أكد «التورنيدو» دوره الكبير والحاسم في تحقيق الانتصارات الناجحة مع الأخضر.
The legendary football star and captain of our national team, "The Tornado," Salem Al-Dosari, will fight hard to add a new historic record to his career on the green pitch during the match against Jordan in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 tomorrow evening (Monday), as he will be just one step away from achieving a record in his international career.
During the current Arab festival in Qatar, the Green's star has made significant scoring contributions in three consecutive matches, something he has done before during his journey with the Green, but not in a single tournament.
It is worth mentioning that if Salem Al-Dosari scores or provides an assist during the match against Jordan, he will achieve a record with the Green by contributing to scoring in four consecutive matches.
In the group stage against Oman in the Arab Cup 2025, he was behind the "Green Falcons'" 2-1 victory, having created both the first and second goals in a wonderful manner, highlighting his role as an exceptional playmaker.
Al-Dosari continued to shine against Comoros, contributing to the 3-1 victory after assisting the first and second goals, before scoring the third himself, delivering one of the standout individual performances of his career with the national team.
In the third match against Morocco, French coach Hervé Renard chose to give Al-Dosari some rest, but the Saudi captain returned strongly to face Palestine in the quarter-finals, where he continued his streak of contributions by creating the decisive goal and also earned the team a penalty, which Firas Al-Buraikan converted into a goal, reaffirming his importance as a player capable of turning the tide of matches.
The Tornado with the Green
Salem Al-Dosari represents a "living legend" in his history with the Green, having played 103 official matches and contributed to 39 goals, including 25 goals and 14 assists. However, numbers are not everything; every time the player touches the ball, he leaves his clear mark and changes the dynamics of the matches.
The Saudi national team has scored 7 goals so far in their journey in the Arab Cup 2025, and Salem has been present in all these moments, providing 5 assists and scoring a goal himself, in addition to the penalty he earned against Palestine. With this performance, "The Tornado" has confirmed his significant and decisive role in achieving successful victories with the Green.