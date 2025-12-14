The legendary football star and captain of our national team, "The Tornado," Salem Al-Dosari, will fight hard to add a new historic record to his career on the green pitch during the match against Jordan in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 tomorrow evening (Monday), as he will be just one step away from achieving a record in his international career.



During the current Arab festival in Qatar, the Green's star has made significant scoring contributions in three consecutive matches, something he has done before during his journey with the Green, but not in a single tournament.



It is worth mentioning that if Salem Al-Dosari scores or provides an assist during the match against Jordan, he will achieve a record with the Green by contributing to scoring in four consecutive matches.



In the group stage against Oman in the Arab Cup 2025, he was behind the "Green Falcons'" 2-1 victory, having created both the first and second goals in a wonderful manner, highlighting his role as an exceptional playmaker.



Al-Dosari continued to shine against Comoros, contributing to the 3-1 victory after assisting the first and second goals, before scoring the third himself, delivering one of the standout individual performances of his career with the national team.



In the third match against Morocco, French coach Hervé Renard chose to give Al-Dosari some rest, but the Saudi captain returned strongly to face Palestine in the quarter-finals, where he continued his streak of contributions by creating the decisive goal and also earned the team a penalty, which Firas Al-Buraikan converted into a goal, reaffirming his importance as a player capable of turning the tide of matches.



The Tornado with the Green



Salem Al-Dosari represents a "living legend" in his history with the Green, having played 103 official matches and contributed to 39 goals, including 25 goals and 14 assists. However, numbers are not everything; every time the player touches the ball, he leaves his clear mark and changes the dynamics of the matches.



The Saudi national team has scored 7 goals so far in their journey in the Arab Cup 2025, and Salem has been present in all these moments, providing 5 assists and scoring a goal himself, in addition to the penalty he earned against Palestine. With this performance, "The Tornado" has confirmed his significant and decisive role in achieving successful victories with the Green.