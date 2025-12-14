يأمل منتخبا السعودية والأردن خلال مواجهة دور نصف النهائي غدا (الإثنين)، بينهما في الفوز على حساب الآخر لخطف بطاقة التأهل لنهائي كأس العرب، تأهبًا لملاقاة الفائز من منتخبي المغرب والإمارات، حيث سيقام لقاء منتخبنا على استاد البيت.


ويملك منتخب «النشامى» مجموعة من الأسلحة القوية التي قد تُقلق مدرب المنتخب السعودي رينارد قبل نصف نهائي كأس العرب 2025، وأبرز هذه الأسلحة التي قد تُحدث الفارق لصالح المنتخب الأردني.


صلابة دفاعية


أول وأقوى أسلحة الأردنيين هو الانضباط الدفاعي الذي ظهر جليًا خلال العُرس العربي على أرض قطر، لقد أثبت النشامى في دور المجموعات ثم أمام العراق قدرته على مقاومة الهجمات المكثفة، والحفاظ على شباكه نظيفة، ما يجعل مهمة كتيبة الفرنسي رينارد في اختراق دفاعاته صعبة للغاية.


ولم يكن هذا الانضباط ممكنًا دون جهود المدافع حسام أبو الذهب، الذي لعب دورًا محوريًا في تعزيز صلابة الخط الخلفي الأردني وقطع هجمات الخصم قبل الوصول إلى مرمى «النشامى».


خط الوسط محور القوة


يبرز وسط ملعب منتخب الأردن كأحد أبرز نقاط القوة قبل مواجهة المنتخب السعودي، خصوصا مع وجود لاعبين مميزين مثل محمود مرضي وعامر جاموس، ويتمتع الثنائي بالقدرة على السيطرة على إيقاع اللعب، وتوزيع الكرات بدقة، وقطع هجمات المُنافس قبل أن تتطور.


وستكون مواجهة وسط الملعب محتدمة ومثيرة، حيث سيواجه الثنائي الأردني تحديًا كبيرًا أمام لاعبي «الأخضر» محمد كنو وعبد الله الخيبري. هذه المواجهة في قلب الملعب قد تحسم الكثير من تفاصيل مباراة السعودية والأردن وتحدد مسار اللقاء بين المنتخبين.


هجوم مرعب


يغيب يزن النعيمات عن خط الهجوم عن المباراة، بعد إصابته في لقاء العراق، لكن يظل الهجوم الأردني قويًا وفعالًا أمام المنتخب السعودي، فقد أثبت «النشامى» قدرتهم على التعامل مع أي غياب للاعب أساسي.


خلال مرحلة المجموعات، نجح الأردن في تسجيل 3 أهداف أمام مصر، رغم إراحة المدرب المغربي جمال السلامي للعديد من اللاعبين الأساسيين، ومنهم النعيمات. قرار المدرب لم يُضعف المنتخب الأردني، بل أظهر عمق التشكيلة الهجومية، ما قد يُشكل مصدر قلق للمنتخب السعودي، حيث يواجه «الأخضر» هجومًا يصعب إيقافه.


سلاح فتاك


يعرف المنتخب الأردني كيفية استغلال أي فقدان للكرة من الخصم لتحويل الدفاع إلى هجوم بسرعة عالية، ما يربك الخصم ويخلق فرصًا حقيقية للتسجيل، هذا الأسلوب أدى إلى فرص خطيرة خلال مباريات البطولة السابقة، ويجعل نجوم السعودية أمام تحدٍ مستمر في التعامل مع سرعة وذكاء اللاعبين الأردنيين.


ومع هذه الأسلحة المتنوعة، يبدو أن المنتخب السعودي أمام اختبار حقيقي يتطلب التركيز الكامل واستغلال أي فرصة صغيرة، كما تنتظر الجماهير بشغف معرفة كيف سيتعامل «النشامى» مع خصم قوي يسعى لتأكيد تفوقه في البطولة.