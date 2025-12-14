يأمل منتخبا السعودية والأردن خلال مواجهة دور نصف النهائي غدا (الإثنين)، بينهما في الفوز على حساب الآخر لخطف بطاقة التأهل لنهائي كأس العرب، تأهبًا لملاقاة الفائز من منتخبي المغرب والإمارات، حيث سيقام لقاء منتخبنا على استاد البيت.
ويملك منتخب «النشامى» مجموعة من الأسلحة القوية التي قد تُقلق مدرب المنتخب السعودي رينارد قبل نصف نهائي كأس العرب 2025، وأبرز هذه الأسلحة التي قد تُحدث الفارق لصالح المنتخب الأردني.
صلابة دفاعية
أول وأقوى أسلحة الأردنيين هو الانضباط الدفاعي الذي ظهر جليًا خلال العُرس العربي على أرض قطر، لقد أثبت النشامى في دور المجموعات ثم أمام العراق قدرته على مقاومة الهجمات المكثفة، والحفاظ على شباكه نظيفة، ما يجعل مهمة كتيبة الفرنسي رينارد في اختراق دفاعاته صعبة للغاية.
ولم يكن هذا الانضباط ممكنًا دون جهود المدافع حسام أبو الذهب، الذي لعب دورًا محوريًا في تعزيز صلابة الخط الخلفي الأردني وقطع هجمات الخصم قبل الوصول إلى مرمى «النشامى».
خط الوسط محور القوة
يبرز وسط ملعب منتخب الأردن كأحد أبرز نقاط القوة قبل مواجهة المنتخب السعودي، خصوصا مع وجود لاعبين مميزين مثل محمود مرضي وعامر جاموس، ويتمتع الثنائي بالقدرة على السيطرة على إيقاع اللعب، وتوزيع الكرات بدقة، وقطع هجمات المُنافس قبل أن تتطور.
وستكون مواجهة وسط الملعب محتدمة ومثيرة، حيث سيواجه الثنائي الأردني تحديًا كبيرًا أمام لاعبي «الأخضر» محمد كنو وعبد الله الخيبري. هذه المواجهة في قلب الملعب قد تحسم الكثير من تفاصيل مباراة السعودية والأردن وتحدد مسار اللقاء بين المنتخبين.
هجوم مرعب
يغيب يزن النعيمات عن خط الهجوم عن المباراة، بعد إصابته في لقاء العراق، لكن يظل الهجوم الأردني قويًا وفعالًا أمام المنتخب السعودي، فقد أثبت «النشامى» قدرتهم على التعامل مع أي غياب للاعب أساسي.
خلال مرحلة المجموعات، نجح الأردن في تسجيل 3 أهداف أمام مصر، رغم إراحة المدرب المغربي جمال السلامي للعديد من اللاعبين الأساسيين، ومنهم النعيمات. قرار المدرب لم يُضعف المنتخب الأردني، بل أظهر عمق التشكيلة الهجومية، ما قد يُشكل مصدر قلق للمنتخب السعودي، حيث يواجه «الأخضر» هجومًا يصعب إيقافه.
سلاح فتاك
يعرف المنتخب الأردني كيفية استغلال أي فقدان للكرة من الخصم لتحويل الدفاع إلى هجوم بسرعة عالية، ما يربك الخصم ويخلق فرصًا حقيقية للتسجيل، هذا الأسلوب أدى إلى فرص خطيرة خلال مباريات البطولة السابقة، ويجعل نجوم السعودية أمام تحدٍ مستمر في التعامل مع سرعة وذكاء اللاعبين الأردنيين.
ومع هذه الأسلحة المتنوعة، يبدو أن المنتخب السعودي أمام اختبار حقيقي يتطلب التركيز الكامل واستغلال أي فرصة صغيرة، كما تنتظر الجماهير بشغف معرفة كيف سيتعامل «النشامى» مع خصم قوي يسعى لتأكيد تفوقه في البطولة.
The Saudi and Jordanian national teams hope to win against each other in the semi-final match tomorrow (Monday) to secure a spot in the final of the Arab Cup, preparing to face the winner of the Morocco and UAE match, which will take place at Al Bayt Stadium.
The "Nashama" team possesses a set of strong weapons that may concern Saudi coach Renard before the semi-final of the Arab Cup 2025, with the most prominent of these weapons potentially making a difference in favor of the Jordanian team.
Defensive Solidity
The first and strongest weapon of the Jordanians is the defensive discipline that has been clearly evident during the Arab tournament on Qatari soil. The Nashama proved their ability to withstand intense attacks and keep their net clean during the group stage and then against Iraq, making it extremely difficult for Renard's French squad to penetrate their defenses.
This discipline would not have been possible without the efforts of defender Hussam Abu Dhahab, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the Jordanian backline and cutting off the opponent's attacks before reaching the Nashama's goal.
The Midfield as the Power Hub
The midfield of the Jordanian national team stands out as one of the key strengths before facing the Saudi team, especially with the presence of distinguished players like Mahmoud Mardhi and Amer Jamous. The duo has the ability to control the rhythm of the game, distribute passes accurately, and cut off the opponent's attacks before they develop.
The midfield battle will be intense and exciting, as the Jordanian duo will face a significant challenge against the "Green" players Mohammed Kanno and Abdullah Al-Khaibari. This confrontation in the heart of the midfield could determine many details of the Saudi-Jordan match and shape the course of the encounter between the two teams.
Terrifying Attack
Yazan Al-Naimat will miss the match due to injury sustained in the game against Iraq, but the Jordanian attack remains strong and effective against the Saudi team, as the Nashama have proven their ability to cope with the absence of a key player.
During the group stage, Jordan managed to score 3 goals against Egypt, despite Moroccan coach Jamal Salami resting many key players, including Al-Naimat. The coach's decision did not weaken the Jordanian team but rather showcased the depth of their attacking lineup, which could be a source of concern for the Saudi team, as the "Green" faces an attack that is hard to stop.
Deadly Weapon
The Jordanian team knows how to exploit any loss of possession from the opponent to quickly transition from defense to attack, which confuses the opponent and creates real scoring opportunities. This style has led to dangerous chances during previous tournament matches and presents a continuous challenge for the Saudi stars in dealing with the speed and intelligence of the Jordanian players.
With these diverse weapons, it seems that the Saudi team is facing a real test that requires complete focus and the ability to capitalize on any small opportunity, while fans eagerly await to see how the Nashama will handle a strong opponent seeking to assert its dominance in the tournament.