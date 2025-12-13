آرسنال يتطلع لاستعادة توازنه على حساب وولفرهامبتون

The Arsenal team is looking to regain its balance in the English Premier League today (Saturday) when it hosts Wolverhampton in the sixteenth round of matches.

The match kicks off at 11 PM Mecca time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal aims to get back on the winning track.

Coach Mikel Arteta's team suffered its first defeat of the season last week, losing to Aston Villa 2-1, and is eager to correct its course quickly by winning against Wolverhampton to maintain its lead amid the ongoing pressure from Manchester City.

Arsenal tops the English Premier League table with 33 points, just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Wolverhampton seeks a lifeline.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton is looking to stop the points bleeding and end its series of negative results in the Premier League this season by achieving its first win or coming away with a positive result against the league leaders.

The "Wolves" sit at the bottom of the table with only two points, gathered from two draws and 13 losses, which complicates their situation in the relegation battle.