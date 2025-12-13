يتطلع فريق آرسنال إلى استعادة توازنه في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، اليوم (السبت)، عندما يستضيف وولفرهامبتون ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة.

وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الإمارات».
آرسنال يتطلع لاستعادة توازنه على حساب وولفرهامبتون

آرسنال يسعى للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات.

وتلقى فريق المدرب ميكيل أرتيتا خسارته الأولى هذا الموسم بسقوطه أمام أستون فيلا بهدفين مقابل هدف في الجولة الماضية، ويطمح إلى تصحيح المسار سريعاً عبر الفوز على وولفرهامبتون، من أجل الحفاظ على الصدارة في ظل الضغط المتواصل من مانشستر سيتي.

ويتصدر آرسنال جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 33 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.

وولفرهامبتون يبحث عن طوق نجاة.

في المقابل، يسعى وولفرهامبتون إلى إيقاف نزيف النقاط وإنهاء سلسلة نتائجه السلبية في «البريميرليغ» هذا الموسم، عبر تحقيق فوزه الأول أو الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية أمام متصدر الترتيب.

ويتذيل «الذئاب» قاع جدول الترتيب بنقطتين فقط، جمعهما من تعادلين و13 خسارة، ما يزيد من تعقيد موقفه في صراع الهبوط.