آرسنال يتطلع لاستعادة توازنه على حساب وولفرهامبتون

يتطلع فريق آرسنال إلى استعادة توازنه في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، اليوم (السبت)، عندما يستضيف وولفرهامبتون ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة.
وتنطلق المباراة في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الإمارات».
آرسنال يسعى للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات.
وتلقى فريق المدرب ميكيل أرتيتا خسارته الأولى هذا الموسم بسقوطه أمام أستون فيلا بهدفين مقابل هدف في الجولة الماضية، ويطمح إلى تصحيح المسار سريعاً عبر الفوز على وولفرهامبتون، من أجل الحفاظ على الصدارة في ظل الضغط المتواصل من مانشستر سيتي.
ويتصدر آرسنال جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 33 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.
وولفرهامبتون يبحث عن طوق نجاة.
في المقابل، يسعى وولفرهامبتون إلى إيقاف نزيف النقاط وإنهاء سلسلة نتائجه السلبية في «البريميرليغ» هذا الموسم، عبر تحقيق فوزه الأول أو الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية أمام متصدر الترتيب.
ويتذيل «الذئاب» قاع جدول الترتيب بنقطتين فقط، جمعهما من تعادلين و13 خسارة، ما يزيد من تعقيد موقفه في صراع الهبوط.
The Arsenal team is looking to regain its balance in the English Premier League today (Saturday) when it hosts Wolverhampton in the sixteenth round of matches.
The match kicks off at 11 PM Mecca time at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal aims to get back on the winning track.
Coach Mikel Arteta's team suffered its first defeat of the season last week, losing to Aston Villa 2-1, and is eager to correct its course quickly by winning against Wolverhampton to maintain its lead amid the ongoing pressure from Manchester City.
Arsenal tops the English Premier League table with 33 points, just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
Wolverhampton seeks a lifeline.
On the other hand, Wolverhampton is looking to stop the points bleeding and end its series of negative results in the Premier League this season by achieving its first win or coming away with a positive result against the league leaders.
The "Wolves" sit at the bottom of the table with only two points, gathered from two draws and 13 losses, which complicates their situation in the relegation battle.