The coach of the Palestine national team, Ihab Abu Jazar, confirmed that the loss of his team to Saudi Arabia



with a score of (2-1), in their match at Lusail Stadium during the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup, does not diminish the great effort put forth by the Palestinian team during the match. He said in the press conference: "We performed well and showed ourselves positively against a great team like Saudi Arabia, and we must accept the loss with sportsmanship."



He added: "We thank the Palestinian fans who supported us, and all the Arab fans who considered the Palestine team an icon of this tournament. We feel satisfied with the level we showed, and we hope to continue delivering a commendable performance that delights the Palestinian fans."



He pointed out that the match was decided in the second extra time due to the good playing style imposed by the Palestinian team, saying: "We played with a tactic aimed at preventing spaces, and we succeeded in that. Despite the loss, the players deserve praise for their commitment to the instructions throughout the match."



The coach of Palestine considered that participating in the Arab Cup in Qatar achieved many gains, the most important of which is that the Palestinian team appeared with a character and identity capable of competing with large and favored teams, defending its chances well.