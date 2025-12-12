أكد مدرب منتخب فلسطين إيهاب أبوجزر، أن خسارة منتخب بلادة من نظيرة السعودي
بنتيجة (2-1)، التي جمعتهما، على استاد لوسيل، في ربع نهائي بطولة كأس العرب، لا تقلل مطلقاً من الجهد الكبير الذي بذله المنتخب الفلسطيني خلال اللقاء، وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي: «قدمنا أداءً جيداً وظهرنا بصورة طيبة أمام منتخب كبير هو منتخب السعودية، وعلينا تقبل الخسارة بروح رياضية».
وأضاف: «نشكر الجماهير الفلسطينية التي ساندتنا، وكل الجماهير العربية التي اعتبرت منتخب فلسطين إيقونة لهذه البطولة، ونشعر بالرضا عن المستوى الذي ظهرنا عليه، ونأمل أن نواصل تقديم أداء مشرف يسعد الجماهير الفلسطينية».
وأشار إلى أن المباراة حُسمت في الوقت الإضافي الثاني نظراً لطريقة اللعب الجيدة التي فرضها المنتخب الفلسطيني، حيث قال: «لعبنا بتكتيك يهدف لمنع المساحات ونجحنا في ذلك، ورغم الخسارة يجب الإشادة باللاعبين والتزامهم بالتعليمات طوال اللقاء».
واعتبر مدرب فلسطين أن المشاركة في كأس العرب في قطر حققت العديد من المكاسب أهمها ظهور المنتخب الفلسطيني بشخصية وهوية قادرة على منافسة الفرق الكبيرة والمرشحة، والدفاع عن حظوظه بصورة جيدة.
The coach of the Palestine national team, Ihab Abu Jazar, confirmed that the loss of his team to Saudi Arabia
with a score of (2-1), in their match at Lusail Stadium during the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup, does not diminish the great effort put forth by the Palestinian team during the match. He said in the press conference: "We performed well and showed ourselves positively against a great team like Saudi Arabia, and we must accept the loss with sportsmanship."
He added: "We thank the Palestinian fans who supported us, and all the Arab fans who considered the Palestine team an icon of this tournament. We feel satisfied with the level we showed, and we hope to continue delivering a commendable performance that delights the Palestinian fans."
He pointed out that the match was decided in the second extra time due to the good playing style imposed by the Palestinian team, saying: "We played with a tactic aimed at preventing spaces, and we succeeded in that. Despite the loss, the players deserve praise for their commitment to the instructions throughout the match."
The coach of Palestine considered that participating in the Arab Cup in Qatar achieved many gains, the most important of which is that the Palestinian team appeared with a character and identity capable of competing with large and favored teams, defending its chances well.