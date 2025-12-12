أكد مدرب منتخب فلسطين إيهاب أبوجزر، أن خسارة منتخب بلادة من نظيرة السعودي


بنتيجة (2-1)، التي جمعتهما، على استاد لوسيل، في ربع نهائي بطولة كأس العرب، لا تقلل مطلقاً من الجهد الكبير الذي بذله المنتخب الفلسطيني خلال اللقاء، وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي: «قدمنا أداءً جيداً وظهرنا بصورة طيبة أمام منتخب كبير هو منتخب السعودية، وعلينا تقبل الخسارة بروح رياضية».


وأضاف: «نشكر الجماهير الفلسطينية التي ساندتنا، وكل الجماهير العربية التي اعتبرت منتخب فلسطين إيقونة لهذه البطولة، ونشعر بالرضا عن المستوى الذي ظهرنا عليه، ونأمل أن نواصل تقديم أداء مشرف يسعد الجماهير الفلسطينية».


وأشار إلى أن المباراة حُسمت في الوقت الإضافي الثاني نظراً لطريقة اللعب الجيدة التي فرضها المنتخب الفلسطيني، حيث قال: «لعبنا بتكتيك يهدف لمنع المساحات ونجحنا في ذلك، ورغم الخسارة يجب الإشادة باللاعبين والتزامهم بالتعليمات طوال اللقاء».


واعتبر مدرب فلسطين أن المشاركة في كأس العرب في قطر حققت العديد من المكاسب أهمها ظهور المنتخب الفلسطيني بشخصية وهوية قادرة على منافسة الفرق الكبيرة والمرشحة، والدفاع عن حظوظه بصورة جيدة.