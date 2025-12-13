The U.S. Treasury Department lifted the sanctions imposed on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the trial of his country's former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The administration of President Donald Trump stated that "continuing to be on the sanctions list contradicts the interests of U.S. foreign policy," a move welcomed by the authorities in Brasília.

It clarified that "the United States sees the Brazilian House of Representatives' approval of the amnesty bill as a step in the right direction, indicating an improvement in legal conditions in Brazil," following an agreement between the U.S. and Brazilian presidents during a phone call this month to intensify cooperation in combating organized crime, signaling an improvement in relations between the two countries after months of tension.

Last month, the Trump administration exempted key Brazilian exports from hefty tariffs of 40%, including beef, coffee, and tomatoes, which had been imposed by Trump in response to the trial of his ally, former Brazilian president Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who belongs to the far-right, is serving a 27-year prison sentence since last November after being convicted of conspiring to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 elections. Following that, Washington imposed sanctions on Moraes last July, before targeting his wife Vivian Barci de Moraes a few months later, but both sanctions were later eased as part of efforts by both countries to repair strained relations.