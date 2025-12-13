رفعت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية العقوبات المفروضة على قاضي المحكمة العليا البرازيلية ألكسندر دي مورايس، الذي أشرف على محاكمة رئيس بلاده السابق جايير بولسونارو.

وأفادت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن «استمرار الإدراج على قائمة العقوبات يتعارض مع مصالح السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية»، في خطوة رحبت بها سلطات برازيليا.

وأوضحت أن «الولايات المتحدة ترى في إقرار مجلس النواب البرازيلي مشروع قانون عفو خطوة في الاتجاه الصحيح، تُشير إلى تحسن الأوضاع القانونية في البرازيل»، وذلك في أعقاب اتفاق الرئيسين الأمريكي والبرازيلي خلال اتصال هاتفي في الشهر الجاري على تكثيف التعاون في مكافحة الجريمة المنظمة، في إشارة إلى تحسن العلاقات بين البلدين بعد أشهر من التوتر.

وقد أعفت إدارة ترمب، خلال الشهر الماضي وبعد سلسلة من المفاوضات، صادرات برازيلية رئيسية من رسوم جمركية باهظة بلغت 40% شملت لحوم البقر والبن والطماطم كان قد أقرها ترمب ردا على محاكمة حليفه بولسونارو الرئيس البرازيلي السابق.

ويقضي بولسونارو، المنتمي لليمين المتطرف، عقوبة بالسجن 27 عاما منذ نوفمبر الماضي، بعد إدانته بالتآمر لمنع الرئيس لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا من تولي منصبه بعد انتخابات عام 2022. وفي أعقاب ذلك، فرضت واشنطن عقوبات على مورايس في يوليو الماضي، قبل أن تستهدف زوجته فيفيان بارسي دي مورايس بعد بضعة أشهر، لكن تم في وقت لاحق تخفيف العقوبتين في إطار مساعي البلدين لإصلاح العلاقات المتوترة.