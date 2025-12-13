أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي أن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي لا يعتزم عقد لقاء مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، ولن يفعل ذلك إلا في حال حدوث تغييرات في سلوك تل أبيب.


ونقلت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، اليوم (السبت)، عن المسؤول قوله: إن الخلافات بين مصر وإسرائيل لا تزال قائمة، وفي مقدمتها ملف قطاع غزة ومعبر رفح الحدودي.


ولفت المسؤول إلى أن القاهرة ترى أن تل أبيب لم تستبعد حتى الآن خيار تهجير الفلسطينيين، وهو ما تعتبره مصر «خطاً أحمر».


وكانت تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن مساعٍ من جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالدو ترمب لترتيب ذلك اللقاء.


وكان الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي شدد على الرفض القاطع لأية مساعٍ تستهدف تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أرضه، لافتا إلى حتمية البدء في عملية إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي مع ملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، الخميس، تناول الاتصال مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية وبشكل خاص تطورات الوضع في قطاع غزة.


وأكد الزعيمان على رفضهما القاطع لأية مساعٍ تستهدف تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أرضه، مشددين على أن القضية الفلسطينية ستظل في صدارة الاهتمام العربي والدولي.


واتفقت القاهرة والمنامة على أهمية التنفيذ الكامل لخطة الرئيس الأمركي دونالد ترمب للسلام، وفقاً لما تم اعتماده في قرار مجلس الأمن ذي الصلة رقم (2803)، باعتبارها إطارا لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل.