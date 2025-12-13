An Israeli official announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi does not intend to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will only do so if there are changes in Tel Aviv's behavior.



The "Times of Israel" newspaper reported today (Saturday) that the official stated the disagreements between Egypt and Israel are still ongoing, primarily concerning the Gaza Strip and the Rafah border crossing.



The official pointed out that Cairo believes Tel Aviv has not yet ruled out the option of displacing Palestinians, which Egypt considers a "red line."



Media reports had mentioned efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to arrange that meeting.



President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi emphasized the firm rejection of any efforts aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land, noting the necessity of starting the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip.



This came during a phone call with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Thursday, during which they discussed the latest developments in the regional situation, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip.



Both leaders affirmed their strong rejection of any efforts aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land, stressing that the Palestinian issue will remain at the forefront of Arab and international concern.



Cairo and Manama agreed on the importance of fully implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, as adopted in the relevant UN Security Council Resolution No. (2803), considering it a framework for achieving just and comprehensive peace.