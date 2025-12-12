شرع مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد، في تحضير لاعبي الأخضر لمباراة نصف النهائي المقررة يوم الاثنين 15 ديسمبر الجاري، أمام الفائز من مواجهة الليلة والتي تجمع المنتخب الأردني بالعراقي، في استاد المدينة التعليمية، حيث سيقوم الجهاز الفني المساعد برصد كل الإيجابيات والسلبيات للاعبي الفريقين للاستفادة منها قبل مواجهة الفائز منهما، وأعرب «رينارد» عن ثقته في قدرة «الأخضر» على تقديم الأداء المنتظر في المواجهة القادمة، مؤكداً أنه يعرف المنتخبين جيداً ويتوقع مباراة قوية بغض النظر عن هوية الفريق المنافس، وأشار «رينارد» إلى أن الوصول لنصف النهائي ببطولة كأس العرب كان في غاية الأهمية حتى يواصل المنتخب السعودي مشواره في البطولة، مؤكداً أن التركيز الآن على المباراة القادمة التي يجب الاستعداد لها بأفضل صورة، وأعرب عن سعادته بالتأهل لهذا الدور، وذلك بعد الفوز على المنتخب الفلسطيني بهدفين مقابل هدف، وقال: « نحن سعداء بالفوز والتأهل لنصف نهائي البطولة، وأقدم التهنئة للاعبين على المستوى الذي ظهروا عليه والروح العالية التي لعبوا بها»، موجهاً التهنئة للأشقاء الفلسطينيين على الأداء المميز الذي قدمه رغم الخسارة، مؤكداً أنه لعب بشكل رائع ومميز ويستحق التحية.