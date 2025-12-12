The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, has begun preparing the Green players for the semi-final match scheduled for Monday, December 15, against the winner of tonight's match between the Jordanian and Iraqi teams at the Education City Stadium. The assistant coaching staff will monitor all the positives and negatives of both teams' players to benefit from them before facing the winner. Renard expressed his confidence in the Green's ability to deliver the expected performance in the upcoming match, affirming that he knows both teams well and anticipates a strong match regardless of the identity of the opposing team. Renard pointed out that reaching the semi-finals of the Arab Cup was extremely important for the Saudi team to continue its journey in the tournament, emphasizing that the focus is now on the next match, which must be prepared for in the best possible way. He expressed his happiness at qualifying for this stage after defeating the Palestinian team with a score of two goals to one, saying: "We are happy with the victory and qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament, and I congratulate the players for the level they showed and the high spirit they played with," also congratulating the Palestinian brothers for their outstanding performance despite the loss, affirming that they played wonderfully and deserve recognition.