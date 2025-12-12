Sports media is entering a more organized phase following the issuance of the new sports system, which established a clear legislative framework for the responsibilities of publishing, coverage, and advertising in the sports sector. This has marked a turning point in regulating the relationship between clubs, federations, and media platforms. The system aims to provide the sports sector with modern operational rules that enhance professionalism and reduce the chaos that has distorted the competition and the messages directed to the public.

The system has defined, for the first time, clear responsibilities for federations in organizing, announcing, and covering events according to official regulations, making coverage part of an institutional sports work system, and enhancing the presence of media as a supportive element of the sports movement. It has also obligated clubs to publish annual financial, administrative, and technical reports, opening the door to transparency for the public and providing the media with precise tools for performance accountability and in-depth analysis of the scene.

On another note, the system emphasized adherence to regulations related to publishing, advertising, and sports marketing, placing clubs and federations under the responsibility of complying with professional standards that keep pace with the scale of the Saudi sports movement and protect the scene from violations that create noise and affect fair competition. The system has allowed the ministry to establish rules and regulations for media and advertising activities, providing the sector with a cohesive regulatory framework that connects the media message with national identity and institutional governance.

The new laws also introduced an international dimension by assigning responsibilities for external media relations to the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, enhancing the Kingdom's presence in the arenas of championships and international organizations. In return, the system has set clear penalties for media violations, encompassing everything related to publishing, advertising, or marketing, making compliance a standard for the integrity of media practice within sports.

The sports scene is entering a phase of balance between public and media engagement and professional standards, based on a legislative system that redefines sports media as part of a comprehensive development structure, granting it a greater role in enhancing transparency, protecting the scene from chaos, and supporting a sports renaissance based on institutional discipline and the quality of the message directed to the public.