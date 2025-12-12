يدخل الإعلام الرياضي مرحلة أكثر تنظيمًا بعد صدور نظام الرياضة الجديد، الذي وضع إطارًا تشريعيًا واضحًا لمسؤوليات النشر والتغطية والإعلان في القطاع الرياضي، وشكّل نقطة تحوّل في ضبط العلاقة بين الأندية والاتحادات والمنصات الإعلامية. ويأتي النظام ليمنح القطاع الرياضي قواعد عمل حديثة ترفع مستوى المهنية وتحدّ من الفوضى التي كانت تشوّه مسار المنافسة والرسائل الموجهة للجمهور.

النظام حدّد لأول مرة مسؤوليات واضحة للاتحادات في تنظيم الفعاليات والإعلان عنها وتغطيتها إعلاميًا وفق ضوابط رسمية، ما يجعل التغطية جزءًا من منظومة عمل رياضية مؤسسية، ويعزز حضور الإعلام بوصفه عنصرًا داعمًا للحركة الرياضية. كما ألزم الأندية بنشر تقارير سنوية مالية وإدارية وفنية، ما يفتح باب الشفافية أمام الجمهور ويمنح الإعلام أدوات دقيقة لمساءلة الأداء وقراءة المشهد بعمق.

وفي جانب آخر، شدّد النظام على التقيد بالأنظمة الخاصة بالنشر والإعلان والتسويق الرياضي، لتصبح الأندية والاتحادات أمام مسؤولية الالتزام بقواعد مهنية تواكب حجم الحراك الرياضي السعودي، وتحمي المشهد من التجاوزات التي تصنع الضجيج وتؤثر على المنافسة العادلة. وأتاح النظام للوزارة وضع قواعد وضوابط الأنشطة الإعلامية والإعلانية، ما يمنح القطاع إطارًا تنظيميًا متماسكًا يربط الرسالة الإعلامية بالهوية الوطنية والحوكمة المؤسسية.

القوانين الجديدة قدّمت كذلك بعدًا دوليًا، بإسناد مسؤوليات العلاقات الإعلامية الخارجية للجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية، بما يعزز حضور المملكة في ساحات البطولات والمنظمات الدولية. وفي المقابل، وضع النظام عقوبات واضحة على المخالفات الإعلامية، تشمل كل ما يرتبط بالنشر أو الإعلان أو التسويق، ليصبح الالتزام معيارًا لصحة الممارسة الإعلامية داخل الرياضة.

المشهد الرياضي يدخل مرحلة توازن بين الحراك الجماهيري والإعلامي وبين القواعد المهنية، ويستند إلى منظومة تشريعية تعيد تعريف الإعلام الرياضي كجزء من بنية التطوير الشامل، وتمنحه دورًا أكبر في تعزيز الشفافية وحماية المشهد من الفوضى، ودعم نهضة رياضية تعتمد على الانضباط المؤسسي وجودة الرسالة الموجهة للجمهور.