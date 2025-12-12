The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Kenya, President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the President of the Republic of Kenya, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Kenya, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Kenya, President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the President of the Republic of Kenya, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Kenya, further progress and prosperity.