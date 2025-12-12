بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية كينيا الرئيس الدكتور ويليام ساموي روتو، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيس جمهورية كينيا، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية كينيا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية كينيا الرئيس الدكتور ويليام ساموي روتو، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيس جمهورية كينيا، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية كينيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.