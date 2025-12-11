يخوض المدافع الفلسطيني محمد صالح بطولة كأس العرب لكرة القدم هذا العام بظروف يعتبرها «أفضل نسبياً» مقارنة بتجربته السابقة في كأس آسيا التي أُقيمت في قطر مطلع 2024، رغم استمرار الحرب في قطاع غزة حيث تعيش عائلته.


وبأجواء مفعمة بالفرح، ظهر صالح في المنطقة المختلطة الأحد بعد تعادل المنتخب الفلسطيني السلبي مع سورية، الذي منح «الفدائي» تأهلاً تاريخياً إلى ربع النهائي، وأوضح أنه يعيش وضعاً شخصياً أكثر استقراراً، لكن قلبه يبقى مع أهله، وأضاف: «الحرب ما زالت قائمة، وعائلتي لا تزال في غزة».


ورغم دخول هدنة حيز التنفيذ بين إسرائيل و«حماس» في أكتوبر الماضي، فإنها ما تزال هشّة، وسط تبادل الاتهامات بانتهاكها، هذه الأجواء تعيد لصالح ذكريات كأس آسيا قبل عامين عندما تزامنت البطولة مع الحرب، وحينها اعتذر بألم لأطفال غزة بعد الخسارة أمام إيران، لكنه اليوم يشعر بسعادة مختلفة:«هذه الفرحة لأهلنا في غزة، ولأرواح زملائنا الشهداء».


صالح (32 عاماً)، الذي تعرض منزله للقصف في حي الرمال، يعيش حالياً بعض الراحة بعد انتقال والدته وشقيقه الأصغر إلى الدوحة حيث يلعب مع نادي الريان، بينما بقي والده وشقيقه الأكبر في غزة يواجهان صعوبات كبيرة لمتابعة مبارياته بسبب نقص الكهرباء وارتفاع تكاليف الوقود. كما واجهت والدته أزمة صحية ليلة مباراة سورية، لكنه يرى أن الوضع يبقى أفضل من فترة كان يفقد فيها التواصل مع عائلته بالكامل خلال الحرب.


ويتطلع صالح وزملاؤه لتحقيق إنجاز جديد بالوصول إلى نصف نهائي كأس العرب عندما يواجه «الفدائي» المنتخب السعودي اليوم الخميس على استاد لوسيل. ويؤكد المدافع الفلسطيني أنه لا يفضّل مواجهة منتخب على آخر: «ندرس أي فريق نواجهه ونلعب بإمكاناتنا، ونحن قادرون على مواجهة أي منتخب عربي.


ويرى صالح أن وضعه الرياضي الحالي ممتاز بفضل احترافه في الريان، على عكس البطولة السابقة عندما كان دون نادٍ، وأشاد بأداء المنتخب الفلسطيني الذي تصدر مجموعته القوية بوجود قطر وتونس، مؤكداً أن الفريق لعب بإمكاناته، ويمتلك عدداً كبيراً من المحترفين.


وعن تأثير احتراف لاعبي فلسطينيين في الدوري القطري على فهمهم لطريقة لعب «العنابي»، قال صالح: هذا الأمر قد يكون عاملاً مساعداً، فبعض لاعبي قطر زملاؤنا في الأندية، ونعرف أسلوب لعبهم جيداً.