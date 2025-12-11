The Palestinian defender Mohamed Saleh is participating in this year's Arab Cup under what he considers to be "relatively better" circumstances compared to his previous experience in the Asian Cup held in Qatar at the beginning of 2024, despite the ongoing war in Gaza where his family lives.



With an atmosphere filled with joy, Saleh appeared in the mixed zone on Sunday after the Palestinian national team drew 0-0 with Syria, which granted the "Fida'i" a historic qualification to the quarter-finals. He explained that he is experiencing a more stable personal situation, but his heart remains with his family, adding: "The war is still ongoing, and my family is still in Gaza."



Despite a ceasefire coming into effect between Israel and Hamas last October, it remains fragile, amidst mutual accusations of violations. This atmosphere brings back to Saleh memories of the Asian Cup two years ago when the tournament coincided with the war, during which he painfully apologized to the children of Gaza after losing to Iran. However, today he feels a different kind of happiness: "This joy is for our people in Gaza, and for the souls of our martyr colleagues."



Saleh (32 years old), whose home was bombed in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, currently enjoys some relief after his mother and younger brother moved to Doha, where he plays for Al-Rayyan, while his father and older brother remain in Gaza facing significant difficulties in following his matches due to power shortages and high fuel costs. His mother also faced a health crisis on the night of the Syria match, but he believes the situation is better than a time when he lost all communication with his family during the war.



Saleh and his teammates are looking forward to achieving a new milestone by reaching the semi-finals of the Arab Cup when the "Fida'i" faces the Saudi national team today, Thursday, at Lusail Stadium. The Palestinian defender confirms that he does not prefer facing one team over another: "We study any team we face and play to our capabilities, and we are capable of facing any Arab team."



Saleh believes that his current sporting situation is excellent thanks to his professionalism at Al-Rayyan, unlike the previous tournament when he was without a club. He praised the performance of the Palestinian national team, which topped its strong group that included Qatar and Tunisia, affirming that the team played to its potential and has a large number of professionals.



Regarding the impact of Palestinian players' professionalism in the Qatari league on their understanding of the "Maroon" playing style, Saleh said: "This could be a helpful factor, as some Qatari players are our teammates in clubs, and we know their playing style well."