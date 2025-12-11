رفض «مهاجم ليفربول» اللاعب المصري محمد صلاح الاعتذار عن تصريحاته السابقة تجاه المدرب الهولندي سلوت، في الاجتماع السري الذي حضره الطرفان بوجود عدد من إدارة النادي الإنجليزي، لتزداد الأمور تعقيدا داخل الفريق ويضع الإدارة أمام تحد حقيقي، لاسيما أنه ودع بطولة كأس الرابطة الإنجليزية وخسر لقب درع المشجعين، بينما يحتل المركز التاسع في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز برصيد 23 نقطة من 15 مباراة، بفارق 10 نقاط عن المتصدر أرسنال، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»، كما يواجه خطر الخروج الأوروبي، إذ يحتل الفريق المركز الثامن في دوري أبطال أوروبا برصيد 12 نقطة بعد 6 جولات، ما يطرح تساؤلات حول قدرة الفريق على استعادة مستواه بعد تتويجه بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الموسم الماضي بقيادة سلوت.


وكان «الفرعون المصري» أكد أنه يعيش لأول مرة فترة طويلة على مقاعد البدلاء، حيث لم يشارك في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، مؤكدا شعوره بالغضب والإحباط. وأضاف أن النادي لم يف بالوعود التي قدمها له عند تجديد عقده، وأنه يشعر بأنه أصبح «كبش فداء» لتحمل النتائج السيئة للفريق هذا الموسم. وأشار صلاح إلى أن العلاقة بينه وبين سلوت تغيرت بشكل مفاجئ، رغم عدم وجود خلافات سابقة، موضحا أن مواجهة ليفربول وبرايتون بعد غد (السبت) قد تكون آخر مباراة له مع «الريدز» قبل اتخاذ قرار الرحيل في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية يناير 2026، قبل أن يلتحق بمنتخب مصر للمشاركة في كأس أمم إفريقيا 2025.