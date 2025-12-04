كشف رئيس نادي النصر السعودي سابقاً مسلي آل معمر، تفاصيل انتقال النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو إلى الفريق، مشيراً إلى أن المفاوضات بين الطرفين استمرت 6 أشهر قبل أن تتكلل بالنجاح، مشدداً على أن «رونالدو» ركيزة مهمة في المشروع الرياضي السعودي وله بصمة مميزة في جوانب اقتصادية أخرى، لافتاً إلى أن الدوري السعودي كان سيفقد الكثير من وهجه إذ فشلت الصفقة.


وقال مسلي ضيف برنامج «في المرمى»: «بدأت القصة باقتراح من الأمير خالد بن فهد التعاقد مع رونالدو عقب تخلفه عن حضور معسكر مانشستر يونايتد الإعدادي في يوليو 2022، وسألت عن ذلك وقيل لي إن كريستيانو رفض عرضاً سابقاً، ثم أبلغني محمد الخريجي بأنه سيحاول التواصل مع جورجي مينديز وكيل أعمال اللاعب السابق». وأضاف يقول: «سافرت أنا ومحمد الخريجي إلى مانشستر يونايتد ولم نستطع مقابلة رونالدو، وبعدها توترت العلاقة بينه وبين المدرب السابق إيريك تن هاغ وذهبنا إلى لشبونة بعدما تواصلنا معه عبر أحد أفراد عائلته وكان هذا بمتابعة من وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي، والتقيناه في منزله وبعدها بقطر وحينها تحدث مع الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل واطمأن أنه قادم إلى مشروع رياضي وتنموي كبير واقتنع بالعرض». وتابع يقول:«انضم لنا سعد اللذيذ في اليوم الأخير لأن رونالدو وقع عقدين أحدهما مع النصر والآخر مع رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي».


يذكر أن آل معمر وقع مع النجم البرتغالي الأسطوري شهر ديسمبر 2022 في صفقة تردد صداها كثيراً حول العالم.