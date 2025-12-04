The former president of Al-Nassr Saudi Club, Musalli Al-Muammar, revealed details about the transfer of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to the team, indicating that negotiations between the two parties lasted for 6 months before culminating in success. He emphasized that "Ronaldo" is an important pillar in the Saudi sports project and has a distinctive impact on other economic aspects, noting that the Saudi league would have lost much of its luster had the deal failed.



Musalli said during his appearance on the program "In the Goal": "The story began with a suggestion from Prince Khalid bin Fahd to sign Ronaldo after he missed the Manchester United training camp in July 2022. I inquired about this and was told that Cristiano had previously rejected an offer. Then, Mohammed Al-Khuraiji informed me that he would try to contact Jorge Mendes, the player's former agent." He added: "I traveled with Mohammed Al-Khuraiji to Manchester United and we couldn't meet Ronaldo. After that, the relationship between him and former coach Erik ten Hag became tense, and we went to Lisbon after we contacted him through a family member, with the follow-up of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki. We met him at his home and later in Qatar, where he spoke with Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and assured him that he was coming to a large sports and developmental project and was convinced by the offer." He continued: "Saeed Al-Lazeez joined us on the last day because Ronaldo signed two contracts, one with Al-Nassr and the other with the Saudi Professional League."



It is worth mentioning that Al-Muammar signed the legendary Portuguese star in December 2022 in a deal that resonated around the world.