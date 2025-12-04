فتح مهاجم منتخبنا الوطني السعودي صالح الشهري صاحب هدف الفوز أمام عمان في كأس العرب قلبه لموقع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم FIFA وتحدث عن الانطلاقة الإيجابية لكأس العرب، والاحتفالات الفريدة، ومَن يرغب في تجنبهم في قرعة كأس العالم هذا الأسبوع.


أحب اللعب في قطر


بالعودة إلى الأرض التي لعب فيها صالح الشهري دوراً محورياً في واحدة من أكثر مفاجآت كأس العالم 2022 المذهلة بالفوز على الأرجنتين، وضع هداف المملكة العربية السعودية بالفعل هدفاً مبكراً نصب عينيه في قطر 2025.


قبل ثلاث سنوات، سجل هدف التعادل المذهل على ملعب لوسيل عندما غرز «الصقور الخضر» مخالبهم بقوة في مرمى الأرجنتين، حاملة اللقب في الأخير، ولم يتركوها تفلت.


في يوم الثلاثاء، نهض مهاجم نادي الاتحاد من مقاعد البدلاء في ملعب المدينة التعليمية ليسجل هدف الفوز، حينما فازت السعودية بنتيجة 2-1 على عُمان لتحقق بداية إيجابية في كأس العرب.


وكما صرح الشهري لـ FIFA عقب المباراة، فإنه سعيد جداً باللعب في قطر كلما أتيحت له الفرصة، وقال: «إنه شعور رائع. أحب اللعب هنا في قطر». «رغم أننا واجهنا بعض المشاكل في مباراتنا الثانية بكأس العالم هنا على هذا الملعب عندما خسرنا أمام بولندا، إلا أنني أعتقد أنني أحب هذا الملعب مرة أخرى الآن».


فوز مهم على عمان وهدفنا اللقب


وبعد سلسلة من المفاجآت المذهلة، مع قتال مصر للوصول إلى التعادل في مباراتها الأولى وخسارة كل من قطر وتونس في مباراتيهما الافتتاحيتين، يدرك الشهري مدى أهمية بدء المنتخب مشواره بانتصار في البطولة الإقليمية.


وأضاف: «إنه فوز مهم جداً، خصوصاً أنها المباراة الأولى في دور المجموعات، وتمنحك النقاط الثلاث بداية جيدة في البطولة».


«بصراحة، أعرف شخصياً كل شيء عن هذه المسابقات وكل فريق يصل إلى هنا هو فريق جيد للغاية. لذا، إذا لم تحترم جميع الفِرق، فسوف تواجه بعض المشاكل. كما ترى، تأهلت عُمان عبر الملحق، لكنها لعبت مباراة كبيرة حقاً هنا.»


كما أنه يدرك تمام الإدراك أيضاً أن هذا العام أكثر، مع اقتراب بطولة كأس العالم، من الضروري أن تقدم المملكة العربية السعودية أداءً جيداً.


«الحمد لله سجلنا هدفين وحصلنا على النقاط الثلاث. هذا هو المهم الآن، ولكن هدفنا هنا واضح وهو أننا جئنا للتنافس على اللقب. ولكن علينا تجاوز مرحلة المجموعات أولاً وسنرى بعد ذلك، لكن هذه بطولة مهمة لبلادنا».


سر احتفالية طلقات النار


وبعد خمس دقائق فقط من دخوله في الشوط الثاني، استقبل الشهري عرضية رائعة من سالم الدوسري ليفتتح التسجيل، ويحتفل كعادته احتفاله المميز بهذه المناسبة.


وكما أوضح لـFIFA، فإن هذا الاحتفال هو إشارة إلى طفولته وأنه يخطط لتكرار هذا الاحتفال لسنوات عديدة أخرى، كما يود أن يكرره في نهائيات كأس العالم العام القادم إذ يأمل أن يتمكن «الأخضر» من تجنب الأرجنتين في قرعة هذا الأسبوع.


وقال: «من الصعب اختيار الفِرق التي نرغب في مواجهتها في كأس العالم لأن هناك العديد والعديد من الدول الجيدة، ولكن من المثير أن نرى أين سنتواجد ومَن سنواجه.. لكن بصراحة، لا للأرجنتين، من فضلكم».


«أما بالنسبة للاحتفال بالهدف فهذا يعود إلى ذكريات طفولتي. لأن والدي كان رجلاً عسكرياً. كان يأخذني لإطلاق النار عندما كنت صغيراً.. أعتقد أنني كنت جيداً جداً، ولحسن الحظ لم أرتكب أي أخطاء هناك حقاً - كان مكاناً حكومياً وبالتالي كان كل شيء آمناً - وكان والدي جزءاً مهماً حقاً من مسيرتي المهنية، لذلك أحتفل معه حينما أؤدي الاحتفال في كل مرة».


