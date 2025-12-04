Our national team striker, Saleh Al-Shehri, who scored the winning goal against Oman in the Arab Cup, opened his heart to FIFA and spoke about the positive start to the Arab Cup, the unique celebrations, and who he hopes to avoid in the World Cup draw this week.



I love playing in Qatar



Returning to the land where Saleh Al-Shehri played a pivotal role in one of the most astonishing surprises of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Argentina, the top scorer of Saudi Arabia has already set an early goal in his sights for Qatar 2025.



Three years ago, he scored the stunning equalizer at Lusail Stadium when the "Green Falcons" dug their claws into the defending champions, Argentina, and didn't let go.



On Tuesday, the Al-Ittihad striker rose from the bench at the Education City Stadium to score the winning goal as Saudi Arabia won 2-1 against Oman, achieving a positive start in the Arab Cup.



As Al-Shehri stated to FIFA after the match, he is very happy to play in Qatar whenever he gets the chance, saying: "It feels great. I love playing here in Qatar." "Even though we faced some issues in our second World Cup match here at this stadium when we lost to Poland, I think I love this stadium again now."



An important win over Oman and our goal is the title



After a series of stunning surprises, with Egypt fighting to equalize in their first match and both Qatar and Tunisia losing their opening games, Al-Shehri realizes the importance of starting the national team's journey with a victory in the regional tournament.



He added: "It's a very important win, especially since it's the first match in the group stage, and it gives you a good start in the tournament with three points."



"Honestly, I personally know everything about these competitions, and every team that reaches here is a very good team. So, if you don't respect all the teams, you will face some problems. As you can see, Oman qualified through the playoff, but they played a really great match here."



He is also fully aware that this year, with the World Cup approaching, it is essential for Saudi Arabia to perform well.



"Thank God we scored two goals and got the three points. That's what's important now, but our goal here is clear: we came to compete for the title. But we have to get through the group stage first, and then we'll see, but this is an important tournament for our country."



The secret behind the shooting celebration



Just five minutes after entering the second half, Al-Shehri received a wonderful cross from Salem Al-Dawsari to open the scoring, celebrating in his signature style on this occasion.



As he explained to FIFA, this celebration is a nod to his childhood, and he plans to repeat this celebration for many more years, hoping to do it again in next year's World Cup as he wishes for the "Green" to avoid Argentina in this week's draw.



He said: "It's hard to choose the teams we want to face in the World Cup because there are many, many good countries, but it's exciting to see where we will be and who we will face... but honestly, no Argentina, please."



"As for the goal celebration, it goes back to my childhood memories. Because my father was a military man. He used to take me shooting when I was young... I think I was really good at it, and fortunately, I didn't make any mistakes there - it was a government place, so everything was safe - and my father was a really important part of my career, so I celebrate with him whenever I perform the celebration every time."



