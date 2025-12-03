The head coach of Liverpool FC, Arne Slot, has excluded the Egyptian professional Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup for the Sunderland match for the second consecutive time, after he was on the bench in Liverpool's match against West Ham in the previous round of the English Premier League.



The Dutch coach Arne Slot revealed the official lineup for the anticipated clash against Sunderland, which takes place in the 14th round of the Premier League and saw the Egyptian star on the bench as a substitute player.



Liverpool managed to collect 21 points before facing Sunderland, sitting in eighth place in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Sunderland occupies sixth place with 22 points from 6 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses.