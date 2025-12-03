استبعد المدير الفني لنادي ليفربول الإنجليزي أرني سلوت، المحترف المصري محمد صلاح من التشكيل الأساسي لمباراة سندرلاند للمرة الثانية على التوالي، بعدما كان على دكة البدلاء في مباراة الليفر أمام ويست هام في الجولة الماضية من مباريات الدوري الإنجليزي.


وكشف المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت عن التشكيل الرسمي للمواجهة المرتقبة ضد سندرلاند، التي تجمع بينهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ14 من الدوري الإنجليزي والتي شهدت وجود النجم المصري على مقاعد البدلاء كلاعب احتياطي.


وتمكن ليفربول من حصد 21 نقطة قبل مواجهة سندرلاند في المركز الثامن في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي. في المقابل، يحتل سندرلاند المركز السادس برصيد 22 نقطة من 6 انتصارات و4 تعادلات، وخسارة 3 مباريات.