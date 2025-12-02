The name of Palestinian international Hamid Hamdan, a player for the Egyptian club Petrojet, has been linked to the possibility of moving to the ranks of the Saudi club Al-Shabab during the upcoming winter transfer window, amid the club's desire to strengthen the team's midfield.

Samir Al-Hawi (the player's agent) revealed to "Okaz" that Al-Shabab has indeed inquired - through an intermediary - about the possibility of contracting with Hamdan, explaining that the situation will become clearer after the conclusion of the Arab Cup.

Petrojet Clarifies Its Position on the Player's Departure

For his part, the supervisor of football at Petrojet stated that his club has not yet received any official offer from Al-Shabab, noting that the only offer currently on the club's table is from Zamalek for 20 million pounds.

He added that there is a framework for a tripartite contract, but there is no official signature at this moment, and the board of directors will decide the player's future in the coming days.

He concluded: "The matter is not just about money; when we receive any offer, we evaluate it financially and technically, and more importantly, we need to know the player's desire before making a decision."