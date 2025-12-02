ارتبط اسم الدولي الفلسطيني حامد حمدان، لاعب نادي بتروجت المصري، بإمكانية الانتقال إلى صفوف نادي الشباب السعودي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية المقبلة، في ظل رغبة النادي في تدعيم خط وسط الفريق.

وكشف سمير الحاوي (وكيل أعمال اللاعب) لـ«عكاظ» أن نادي الشباب استفسر بالفعل - عبر وسيط - عن مدى إمكانية التعاقد مع حمدان، موضحاً أن الصورة ستتضح أكثر بعد انتهاء بطولة كأس العرب.

بتروجت يوضح موقفه من رحيل اللاعب

من جهته، قال المشرف على الكرة في بتروجت إن ناديه لم يتلقَّ أي عرض رسمي من الشباب حتى الآن، مشيراً إلى أن العرض الوحيد الموجود على طاولة النادي هو من الزمالك بقيمة 20 مليون جنيه.
وأضاف أن هناك صيغة لعقد ثلاثي، لكن لا يوجد أي توقيع رسمي حتى اللحظة، وأن مجلس الإدارة سيحسم مستقبل اللاعب خلال الأيام المقبلة.

وختم: «الأمر لا يتعلق بالمال فقط، فحين يصلنا أي عرض نقوم بتقييمه مالياً وفنياً، والأهم من ذلك هو معرفة رغبة اللاعب قبل اتخاذ القرار».