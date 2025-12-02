يسعى مدرب فريق الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو لاستغلال فترة التوقف الحالية للمنافسة المحلية والقارية في الموسم الحالي، إذ سيقيم العميد معسكراً في مدينة دبي الإماراتية بدءاً من يوم (الأحد) القادم ويتخلله عدد من المباريات الودية. ويهدف المدرب كونسيساو لتجهيز الفريق فنياً وبدنياً لمباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ودوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، والعمل على تحقيق الفريق للانتصارات وحصد النقاط في البطولتين محلياً وقارياً.


وسيعود العميد لاستناف المباريات بخوض 4 مباريات منها 3 في دوري روشن، «الأولى» أمام فريق الحزم (السبت) 20 ديسمبر الجاري الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، و«الثانية» ضد فريق الشباب (السبت) 27 ديسمبر، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، و«الثالثة» أمام فريق نيوم (الأربعاء) 31 ديسمبر، الساعة 6:25 مساء، على استاد الملك خالد في تبوك ضمن مباريات الجولات الـ10 والـ11 والـ12 في الدوري، و«الرابعة» ضد فريق ناساف الأوزبكي (الثلاثاء) 23 ديسمبر، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


يذكر أن فريق الاتحاد يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 14 نقطة، في دوري روشن، ويتواجد بالمركز الثامن بست نقاط في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.



ا
9:15 مساء