The coach of the Al-Ittihad team, Sergio Conceição, is looking to take advantage of the current break in local and continental competitions this season. The team will hold a training camp in Dubai, UAE, starting from next (Sunday), which will include several friendly matches. Coach Conceição aims to prepare the team both technically and physically for the Saudi Pro League matches and the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, working towards achieving victories and accumulating points in both local and continental competitions.



Al-Ittihad will return to resume matches by playing 4 games, including 3 in the Pro League: the "first" against Al-Hazm (Saturday) December 20 at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, the "second" against Al-Shabab (Saturday) December 27 at 8:30 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the "third" against Neom (Wednesday) December 31 at 6:25 PM at King Khalid Stadium in Tabuk, as part of rounds 10, 11, and 12 in the league, and the "fourth" against Uzbekistan's Nasaf (Tuesday) December 23 at 9:15 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad is currently in seventh place with 14 points in the Pro League, and is in eighth place with six points in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.







