يسعى مدرب فريق الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو لاستغلال فترة التوقف الحالية للمنافسة المحلية والقارية في الموسم الحالي، إذ سيقيم العميد معسكراً في مدينة دبي الإماراتية بدءاً من يوم (الأحد) القادم ويتخلله عدد من المباريات الودية. ويهدف المدرب كونسيساو لتجهيز الفريق فنياً وبدنياً لمباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ودوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، والعمل على تحقيق الفريق للانتصارات وحصد النقاط في البطولتين محلياً وقارياً.
وسيعود العميد لاستناف المباريات بخوض 4 مباريات منها 3 في دوري روشن، «الأولى» أمام فريق الحزم (السبت) 20 ديسمبر الجاري الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، و«الثانية» ضد فريق الشباب (السبت) 27 ديسمبر، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، و«الثالثة» أمام فريق نيوم (الأربعاء) 31 ديسمبر، الساعة 6:25 مساء، على استاد الملك خالد في تبوك ضمن مباريات الجولات الـ10 والـ11 والـ12 في الدوري، و«الرابعة» ضد فريق ناساف الأوزبكي (الثلاثاء) 23 ديسمبر، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
يذكر أن فريق الاتحاد يحتل المركز السابع برصيد 14 نقطة، في دوري روشن، ويتواجد بالمركز الثامن بست نقاط في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
The coach of the Al-Ittihad team, Sergio Conceição, is looking to take advantage of the current break in local and continental competitions this season. The team will hold a training camp in Dubai, UAE, starting from next (Sunday), which will include several friendly matches. Coach Conceição aims to prepare the team both technically and physically for the Saudi Pro League matches and the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, working towards achieving victories and accumulating points in both local and continental competitions.
Al-Ittihad will return to resume matches by playing 4 games, including 3 in the Pro League: the "first" against Al-Hazm (Saturday) December 20 at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, the "second" against Al-Shabab (Saturday) December 27 at 8:30 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the "third" against Neom (Wednesday) December 31 at 6:25 PM at King Khalid Stadium in Tabuk, as part of rounds 10, 11, and 12 in the league, and the "fourth" against Uzbekistan's Nasaf (Tuesday) December 23 at 9:15 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad is currently in seventh place with 14 points in the Pro League, and is in eighth place with six points in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
