يستهل منتخبنا الوطني السعودي الأول لكرة القدم مشواره في كأس العرب بمواجهة منتخب عمان عند تمام الساعة الثامنة من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الأولى للمجموعة الثانية على استاد المدينة التعليمية بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة.


ويدخل المنتخب السعودي هذا اللقاء في مشاركته الثامنة بالبطولة والتي سبق أن حقق لقبها مرتين ويطمح لبداية قوية تليق بثاني أكثر المنتخبات تحقيقاً للقب، والاقتراب من حجز إحدى بطاقتي التأهل للدور الثاني.


فيما يدخل منتخب عمان هذا اللقاء بعد أن تأهل عبر التصفيات التمهيدية بفوز صعب على منتخب الصومال بركلات الترجيح، ورغم فشله في الوصول لنهائيات كأس العالم إلا أن المنتخب العماني تطور مستواه كثيراً مع المدرب المخضرم كارلوس كيروش ويسعى لتخطي أفضل إنجاز له في تاريخ المسابقة عندما وصل لدور ربع النهائي قبل أربع سنوات.


وقف التاريخ بجانب المنتخب السعودي، إذ التقى المنتخبان 25 مرة، وانتصر الأخضر في 17 لقاء، فيما فاز المنتخب العماني في 4 لقاءات وتعادلا بمثلها، وأحرز هجوم الأخضر السعودي 45 هدفاً، فيما أحرز منتخب عمان 16 هدفاً.


وفي اللقاء الآخر من المجموعة ذاتها يلتقي منتخب المغرب بنظيره منتخب جزر القمر عند تمام الساعة الثالثة على استاد خليفة الدولي، ويعد المنتخب المغربي أحد المنتخبات المرشحة لتحقيق اللقب رغم مشاركته بمنتخب المحليين الذين يتقدمهم ثلاثي دوري روشن عبدالرزاق حمدالله وأشرف المهديوي ومروان سعدان، فيما يدخل منتخب جزر القمر هذا اللقاء بعد تأهله الصعب بانتصاره على اليمن بركلات الترجيح، ويطمح لتحقيق أولى مفاجآت البطولة بالفوز على المنتخب المغربي.