Our Saudi national football team will begin its journey in the Arab Cup by facing the Oman national team at exactly eight o'clock this evening (Tuesday) as part of the first round matches of Group B at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.



The Saudi team enters this match in its eighth participation in the tournament, having previously won the title twice. They aspire for a strong start that befits the second most successful team in terms of titles, and to get closer to securing one of the two qualification spots for the second round.



On the other hand, the Oman national team comes into this match after qualifying through the preliminary rounds with a hard-fought victory over the Somalia national team in a penalty shootout. Despite failing to reach the World Cup finals, the Omani team has significantly improved under the experienced coach Carlos Queiroz and aims to surpass its best achievement in the tournament's history when it reached the quarter-finals four years ago.



History is on the side of the Saudi team, as the two teams have met 25 times, with the Green team winning 17 matches, while the Oman national team has won 4 matches, and they have drawn 4 times as well. The Saudi Green's attack has scored 45 goals, while the Oman national team has scored 16 goals.



In the other match of the same group, the Moroccan national team will face the Comoros national team at exactly three o'clock at Khalifa International Stadium. The Moroccan team is considered one of the favorites to win the title, despite participating with a local team led by the trio from the Roshen League: Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah, Ashraf Mahdioui, and Marwan Saadan. Meanwhile, the Comoros national team enters this match after a difficult qualification victory over Yemen in a penalty shootout, hoping to achieve the first surprise of the tournament by defeating the Moroccan team.