The national team concluded its preparations this evening (Monday) for the match against the Oman national team, which will take place tomorrow evening (Tuesday) at the Education City Stadium, as part of the first round of the group stage of the Arab Cup.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the training fields in QWSC, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard; the training session began with a warm-up, followed by work on tactical squares, then tactical training, before concluding with a scrimmage on half the field.



It is worth noting that the national team is in Group B of the Arab Cup, alongside the teams from Morocco, Oman, and Comoros.