اختتم المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم (الإثنين) تحضيراته لمواجهة منتخب عمان، في المباراة التي ستقام مساء غدٍ (الثلاثاء) على استاد المدينة التعليمية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات لكأس العرب.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملاعب التدريب في QWSC، تحت إشراف المدير الفني إيرفي رينارد؛ حيث بدأت الحصة التدريبية بمران الإحماء، أعقبه العمل على مران في مربعات تكتيكية، ثم مران تكتيكي، قبل أن تختتم الحصة بمناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.
يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني يأتي في المجموعة الثانية ضمن بطولة كأس العرب، إلى جانب منتخبات المغرب، عمان، وجزر القمر.
The national team concluded its preparations this evening (Monday) for the match against the Oman national team, which will take place tomorrow evening (Tuesday) at the Education City Stadium, as part of the first round of the group stage of the Arab Cup.
The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the training fields in QWSC, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard; the training session began with a warm-up, followed by work on tactical squares, then tactical training, before concluding with a scrimmage on half the field.
It is worth noting that the national team is in Group B of the Arab Cup, alongside the teams from Morocco, Oman, and Comoros.