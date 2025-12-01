اختتم المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم (الإثنين) تحضيراته لمواجهة منتخب عمان، في المباراة التي ستقام مساء غدٍ (الثلاثاء) على استاد المدينة التعليمية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات لكأس العرب.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملاعب التدريب في QWSC، تحت إشراف المدير الفني إيرفي رينارد؛ حيث بدأت الحصة التدريبية بمران الإحماء، أعقبه العمل على مران في مربعات تكتيكية، ثم مران تكتيكي، قبل أن تختتم الحصة بمناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.


يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني يأتي في المجموعة الثانية ضمن بطولة كأس العرب، إلى جانب منتخبات المغرب، عمان، وجزر القمر.