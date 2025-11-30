Three clubs from the Roshan League have entered into negotiations with midfielder Faisal Al-Sabhi from Al-Ahd Club, after he legally terminated his contract with his club, making him a free agent entitled to negotiate and officially determine his next destination without returning to the management of Al-Ahd Club.



The clubs Al-Taawun, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Fayha have joined the competition to sign Al-Sabhi and officially register him in the rosters, taking advantage of the upcoming winter transfer period to register him with the Football Federation.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Sabhi unilaterally terminated his contract with Al-Ahd Club, citing the club's prolonged delay in paying his financial dues, which falls under the cases that grant the player the right to terminate the contract according to the regulations of the International Football Federation (FIFA) related to delayed wages.