دخلت ثلاثة أندية من دوري روشن في مفاوضات مع لاعب خط الوسط بنادي أحد اللاعب فيصل الصبحي، بعد قيامه بفسخ عقده مع ناديه بصفة قانونية، وبات لاعباً حراً يحق له التفاوض وتحديد وجهته القادمة رسمياً دون العودة لإدارة نادي أحد.


ودخلت أندية التعاون والرياض والفيحاء على خط المنافسة للتوقيع مع الصبحي وتسجيله رسمياً في الكشوفات، واستغلال الفترة الشتوية القادمة لقيده لدى اتحاد القدم.


يذكر أن الصبحي فسخ عقده مع نادي أحد من طرف واحد، مستنداً إلى تأخر النادي في صرف مستحقاته المالية لفترة طويلة، وهو ما يندرج ضمن الحالات التي تمنح اللاعب حق إنهاء العقد وفق أنظمة الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA) المتعلقة بتأخر الأجور.