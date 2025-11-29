أعلن نادي الهلال برنامج الفريق الكروي الأول لكرة القدم خلال فترة التوقف لمشاركة منتخبنا الوطني الأول في كأس العرب التي ستنطلق في دولة قطر يوم الاثنين الأول من ديسمبر، فقد منح المدير الفني لفريق الهلال الأول لكرة القدم «سيموني إنزاغي» لاعبي الفريق راحة لمدة 7 أيام؛ وذلك نظير توقف المنافسات بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في «قطر».
وسيقيم الفريق معسكراً إعدادياً في مدينة «العين» الإماراتية؛ وذلك استعداداً لعودة المنافسات بعد التوقف، حيث تغادر بعثة الفريق الأحد 7 ديسمبر لـ«العين»؛ وذلك لبداية المعسكر التحضيري الذي تتخلله إقامة مباراة ودية أمام فريق «المحرق» البحريني السبت 13 ديسمبر، بعدها يعود الفريق لاستكمال تحضيراته في «الرياض» قبل عودة المنافسات، التي تنطلق يوم 19 ديسمبر عندما يلاقي الهلال مضيفه «التعاون» في الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.
The Al-Hilal Club announced the program for its first football team during the break for the participation of our national team in the Arab Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on Monday, December 1. The head coach of the Al-Hilal first football team, "Simone Inzaghi," has granted the players a 7-day break due to the suspension of competitions because of the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup held in "Qatar."
The team will hold a training camp in the Emirati city of "Al Ain" in preparation for the return of competitions after the break. The team delegation will depart on Sunday, December 7, to "Al Ain" to begin the preparatory camp, which will include a friendly match against the Bahraini team "Al Muharraq" on Saturday, December 13. Afterward, the team will return to continue its preparations in "Riyadh" before the competitions resume, which will start on December 19 when Al-Hilal faces its host "Al Taawoun" in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshan League.