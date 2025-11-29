The Al-Hilal Club announced the program for its first football team during the break for the participation of our national team in the Arab Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on Monday, December 1. The head coach of the Al-Hilal first football team, "Simone Inzaghi," has granted the players a 7-day break due to the suspension of competitions because of the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup held in "Qatar."



The team will hold a training camp in the Emirati city of "Al Ain" in preparation for the return of competitions after the break. The team delegation will depart on Sunday, December 7, to "Al Ain" to begin the preparatory camp, which will include a friendly match against the Bahraini team "Al Muharraq" on Saturday, December 13. Afterward, the team will return to continue its preparations in "Riyadh" before the competitions resume, which will start on December 19 when Al-Hilal faces its host "Al Taawoun" in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshan League.