أعلن نادي الهلال برنامج الفريق الكروي الأول لكرة القدم خلال فترة التوقف لمشاركة منتخبنا الوطني الأول في كأس العرب التي ستنطلق في دولة قطر يوم الاثنين الأول من ديسمبر، فقد منح المدير الفني لفريق الهلال الأول لكرة القدم «سيموني إنزاغي» لاعبي الفريق راحة لمدة 7 أيام؛ وذلك نظير توقف المنافسات بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في «قطر».


وسيقيم الفريق معسكراً إعدادياً في مدينة «العين» الإماراتية؛ وذلك استعداداً لعودة المنافسات بعد التوقف، حيث تغادر بعثة الفريق الأحد 7 ديسمبر لـ«العين»؛ وذلك لبداية المعسكر التحضيري الذي تتخلله إقامة مباراة ودية أمام فريق «المحرق» البحريني السبت 13 ديسمبر، بعدها يعود الفريق لاستكمال تحضيراته في «الرياض» قبل عودة المنافسات، التي تنطلق يوم 19 ديسمبر عندما يلاقي الهلال مضيفه «التعاون» في الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.