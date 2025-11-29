After an exciting match that witnessed 6 goals in the regular time, Al-Ahli triumphed over their guest Al-Qadisiyah in a penalty shootout 5/4 after both teams drew 3/3 in regular and extra time in the match held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah as part of the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup.



The match started strongly for Al-Qadisiyah, and Matteo Retegui managed to score the first goal for Al-Qadisiyah after taking advantage of a mistake by defender Demiral in clearing the ball, allowing Retegui to shoot it into the net (11’). His teammate Julian Quinones doubled the score with a powerful shot to the left of goalkeeper Mendy, making it 2-0 for Al-Qadisiyah (30’). Al-Ahli managed to reduce the score through Ivan Toney from a penalty kick (36’), and in stoppage time, Matteo Retegui scored his second personal goal and the third for Al-Qadisiyah from the penalty spot (45+4’), ending the first half with Al-Qadisiyah leading three goals to one.



In the second half, Al-Ahli dominated the match, and Al-Qadisiyah's performance declined. Valentin Atangana managed to reduce the score by scoring the second goal for Al-Ahli (61’), and then Frank Kessie added the third goal, equalizing for Al-Ahli (73’), ending the second half with a 3/3 draw. The teams continued to be tied in extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.



Al-Ahli successfully converted all five penalties taken by Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez, Frank Kessie, Saleh Abu Shamat, and Firas Al-Buraikan. Meanwhile, Al-Qadisiyah managed to score 4 penalties through Matteo Retegui, Julian Weigl, Musab Al-Juwair, and Nacho Fernandez, while Abdullah Al-Salem missed his penalty, which hit the crossbar, ending the match with Al-Ahli's victory and their deserving qualification to the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup.