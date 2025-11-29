بعد مباراة مثيرة شهدت 6 أهداف في الأشواط الأصلية، تفوق الأهلي على ضيفه القادسية بركلات الترجيح 5/4 بعد تعادلهما في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية بنتيجة 3/3 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة ضمن لقاءات دور الثمانية لكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق القادسية وتمكن ماتيو ريتيغي من إحراز الهدف الأول للقادسية بعد أن استغل خطأ المدافع ديميرال في إبعاد الكرة ليسددها ريتيغي في المرمى (د: 11)، وضاعف زميله جوليان كينيونيس النتيجة بعد أن سدد كرة قوية على يسار الحارس ميندي هدفاً ثانياً للقادسية (د: 30)، وتمكن الأهلي من تقليص النتيجة عن طريق ايفان توني من ركلة جزاء (د: 36)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز ماتيو ريتيغي الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث للقادسية من نقطة الجزاء (د: 45+4)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.


وفي الشوط الثاني، سيطر الأهلي على مجريات اللقاء وتراجع أداء القادسية وتمكن فالنتين اتانجانا من تقليص النتيجة بعد إحرازه الهدف الثاني للأهلي (د: 61)، ومن ثم أضاف فرانك كيسيه الهدف الثالث والتعادل للأهلي (د: 73)، لينتهي الشوط الثاني بالتعادل 3/3، واستمر التعادل في الأشواط الإضافية ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح.


وأحرز الأهلي جميع الركلات الخمس التي سددها بنجاح كل من: ايفان توني، رياض محرز، فرانك كيسيه، صالح أبو الشامات، فراس البريكان، فيما تمكن القادسية من إحراز 4 ركلات ترجيح عن طريق كل من: ماتيو ريتيغي، جوليان فايغل، مصعب الجوير، ناتشو فيرنانديز، فيما أضاع عبدالله السالم ركلة الترجيح التي اصطدمت بالعارضة، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي وتأهله بجدارة واستحقاق لنصف نهائي أغلى الكؤوس.