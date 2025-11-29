بعد مباراة مثيرة شهدت 6 أهداف في الأشواط الأصلية، تفوق الأهلي على ضيفه القادسية بركلات الترجيح 5/4 بعد تعادلهما في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية بنتيجة 3/3 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة ضمن لقاءات دور الثمانية لكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق القادسية وتمكن ماتيو ريتيغي من إحراز الهدف الأول للقادسية بعد أن استغل خطأ المدافع ديميرال في إبعاد الكرة ليسددها ريتيغي في المرمى (د: 11)، وضاعف زميله جوليان كينيونيس النتيجة بعد أن سدد كرة قوية على يسار الحارس ميندي هدفاً ثانياً للقادسية (د: 30)، وتمكن الأهلي من تقليص النتيجة عن طريق ايفان توني من ركلة جزاء (د: 36)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز ماتيو ريتيغي الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث للقادسية من نقطة الجزاء (د: 45+4)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.
وفي الشوط الثاني، سيطر الأهلي على مجريات اللقاء وتراجع أداء القادسية وتمكن فالنتين اتانجانا من تقليص النتيجة بعد إحرازه الهدف الثاني للأهلي (د: 61)، ومن ثم أضاف فرانك كيسيه الهدف الثالث والتعادل للأهلي (د: 73)، لينتهي الشوط الثاني بالتعادل 3/3، واستمر التعادل في الأشواط الإضافية ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح.
وأحرز الأهلي جميع الركلات الخمس التي سددها بنجاح كل من: ايفان توني، رياض محرز، فرانك كيسيه، صالح أبو الشامات، فراس البريكان، فيما تمكن القادسية من إحراز 4 ركلات ترجيح عن طريق كل من: ماتيو ريتيغي، جوليان فايغل، مصعب الجوير، ناتشو فيرنانديز، فيما أضاع عبدالله السالم ركلة الترجيح التي اصطدمت بالعارضة، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي وتأهله بجدارة واستحقاق لنصف نهائي أغلى الكؤوس.
After an exciting match that witnessed 6 goals in the regular time, Al-Ahli triumphed over their guest Al-Qadisiyah in a penalty shootout 5/4 after both teams drew 3/3 in regular and extra time in the match held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah as part of the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup.
The match started strongly for Al-Qadisiyah, and Matteo Retegui managed to score the first goal for Al-Qadisiyah after taking advantage of a mistake by defender Demiral in clearing the ball, allowing Retegui to shoot it into the net (11’). His teammate Julian Quinones doubled the score with a powerful shot to the left of goalkeeper Mendy, making it 2-0 for Al-Qadisiyah (30’). Al-Ahli managed to reduce the score through Ivan Toney from a penalty kick (36’), and in stoppage time, Matteo Retegui scored his second personal goal and the third for Al-Qadisiyah from the penalty spot (45+4’), ending the first half with Al-Qadisiyah leading three goals to one.
In the second half, Al-Ahli dominated the match, and Al-Qadisiyah's performance declined. Valentin Atangana managed to reduce the score by scoring the second goal for Al-Ahli (61’), and then Frank Kessie added the third goal, equalizing for Al-Ahli (73’), ending the second half with a 3/3 draw. The teams continued to be tied in extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.
Al-Ahli successfully converted all five penalties taken by Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez, Frank Kessie, Saleh Abu Shamat, and Firas Al-Buraikan. Meanwhile, Al-Qadisiyah managed to score 4 penalties through Matteo Retegui, Julian Weigl, Musab Al-Juwair, and Nacho Fernandez, while Abdullah Al-Salem missed his penalty, which hit the crossbar, ending the match with Al-Ahli's victory and their deserving qualification to the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup.