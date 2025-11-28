The State of Qatar is hosting the Gulf Arab Cup Under 23 from December 4 to 16, as fans' eyes turn to Doha to follow a selection of rising football talents in the region, in the first edition organized under the umbrella of the Gulf Arab Football Association.



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Arab Football Association, Jassim Sultan Al-Rumaihi, emphasized the importance of the tournament in supporting talents, stating: "The Under 23 tournament embodies our firm commitment to nurturing young football talents and enhancing the spirit of competition among players. It is a pivotal station in their transition to the senior national teams, and we invite fans to support the stars of the future during the tournament competitions."



The tournament will feature 8 teams divided into two groups, with the Qatari team participating in Group A alongside the teams from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while the Iraqi team plays in Group B alongside the teams from the UAE, Oman, and Yemen.



The group stage matches, totaling 14 matches, will take place in two stadiums in Aspire Zone, which recently hosted the historic Under 17 World Cup 2025. Fans can attend all group stage matches for free, providing them with a unique opportunity to closely follow the performance of young talents.



The Gulf Cup Under 23 2025 kicks off on December 4 with the opening match between Iraq and Yemen at 2:45 PM, while the Qatari team will begin its journey against the Kuwaiti team on December 5 at the same time. The final match will be held on December 16 at Stadium 974, which is the first fully dismantlable stadium in the history of the World Cup and hosted several matches in the 2022 World Cup.



Tickets for the final match of the Gulf Cup Under 23 will be available in the coming days. There will be designated areas for fans with disabilities in the tournament stadiums.



This tournament comes as part of a busy football season in Qatar this year, which includes the Arab Cup taking place from December 1 to 18, and the Club World Cup on December 10, 13, and 17, highlighting the country's exceptional capabilities in organizing major sporting events during the same period.