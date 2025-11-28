تستضيف دولة قطر كأس الخليج العربي تحت 23 عاماً خلال الفترة من 4 إلى 16 ديسمبر، حيث تتجه أنظار المشجعين إلى الدوحة لمتابعة نخبة من المواهب الكروية الصاعدة في المنطقة، في النسخة الأولى التي تُنظم تحت مظلة اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم.


وأكد الأمين العام لاتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم جاسم سلطان الرميحي أهمية البطولة في دعم المواهب، قائلاً: «تجسّد بطولة تحت 23 عاماً التزامنا الراسخ برعاية المواهب الكروية الشابة وتعزيز روح المنافسة بين اللاعبين، فهي محطة محورية في انتقالهم إلى صفوف المنتخبات الأولى، وندعو المشجعين إلى دعم نجوم المستقبل خلال منافسات البطولة».


وتشهد البطولة مشاركة 8 منتخبات موزعة على مجموعتين، حيث يشارك المنتخب القطري في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب منتخبات السعودية والبحرين والكويت، بينما يلعب المنتخب العراقي في المجموعة الثانية إلى جانب منتخبات الإمارات وعُمان واليمن.


وتُقام المباريات في دور المجموعات، وعددها 14 مباراة، في ملعبين في أسباير زون، التي استضافت أخيراً النسخة التاريخية كأس العالم تحت 17 سنة 2025، ويمكن للمشجعين حضور جميع المباريات في دور المجموعات مجاناً، ما يتيح لهم فرصة مميزة لمتابعة أداء المواهب الشابة عن قرب.


وتنطلق كأس الخليج تحت 23 عاماً 2025 في 4 ديسمبر مع مباراة الافتتاح التي تجمع منتخب العراق مع نظيره اليمني في الساعة 2:45 ظهراً، فيما يستهل المنتخب القطري مشواره أمام منتخب الكويت يوم 5 ديسمبر في التوقيت ذاته. وتُقام المباراة النهائية يوم 16 ديسمبر في استاد 974، الذي يُعد أول استاد قابل للتفكيك بالكامل في تاريخ بطولة كأس العالم، والذي احتضن عدداً من المباريات في كأس العالم 2022.


وستُطرح تذاكر المباراة النهائية لكأس الخليج تحت 23 عاماً خلال الأيام القادمة. وتتوفر في ملعبي البطولة أماكن مخصصة للمشجعين من ذوي الإعاقة.


وتأتي البطولة ضمن موسم كروي حافل تشهده قطر هذا العام، الذي يشمل كأس العرب التي تقام في الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر، وكأس القارات للأندية في 10 و13 و17 ديسمبر، ما يؤكد الإمكانات الاستثنائية للبلاد في تنظيم أحداث رياضية كبرى في الفترة نفسها.