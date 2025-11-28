تستضيف دولة قطر كأس الخليج العربي تحت 23 عاماً خلال الفترة من 4 إلى 16 ديسمبر، حيث تتجه أنظار المشجعين إلى الدوحة لمتابعة نخبة من المواهب الكروية الصاعدة في المنطقة، في النسخة الأولى التي تُنظم تحت مظلة اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم.
وأكد الأمين العام لاتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم جاسم سلطان الرميحي أهمية البطولة في دعم المواهب، قائلاً: «تجسّد بطولة تحت 23 عاماً التزامنا الراسخ برعاية المواهب الكروية الشابة وتعزيز روح المنافسة بين اللاعبين، فهي محطة محورية في انتقالهم إلى صفوف المنتخبات الأولى، وندعو المشجعين إلى دعم نجوم المستقبل خلال منافسات البطولة».
وتشهد البطولة مشاركة 8 منتخبات موزعة على مجموعتين، حيث يشارك المنتخب القطري في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب منتخبات السعودية والبحرين والكويت، بينما يلعب المنتخب العراقي في المجموعة الثانية إلى جانب منتخبات الإمارات وعُمان واليمن.
وتُقام المباريات في دور المجموعات، وعددها 14 مباراة، في ملعبين في أسباير زون، التي استضافت أخيراً النسخة التاريخية كأس العالم تحت 17 سنة 2025، ويمكن للمشجعين حضور جميع المباريات في دور المجموعات مجاناً، ما يتيح لهم فرصة مميزة لمتابعة أداء المواهب الشابة عن قرب.
وتنطلق كأس الخليج تحت 23 عاماً 2025 في 4 ديسمبر مع مباراة الافتتاح التي تجمع منتخب العراق مع نظيره اليمني في الساعة 2:45 ظهراً، فيما يستهل المنتخب القطري مشواره أمام منتخب الكويت يوم 5 ديسمبر في التوقيت ذاته. وتُقام المباراة النهائية يوم 16 ديسمبر في استاد 974، الذي يُعد أول استاد قابل للتفكيك بالكامل في تاريخ بطولة كأس العالم، والذي احتضن عدداً من المباريات في كأس العالم 2022.
وستُطرح تذاكر المباراة النهائية لكأس الخليج تحت 23 عاماً خلال الأيام القادمة. وتتوفر في ملعبي البطولة أماكن مخصصة للمشجعين من ذوي الإعاقة.
وتأتي البطولة ضمن موسم كروي حافل تشهده قطر هذا العام، الذي يشمل كأس العرب التي تقام في الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر، وكأس القارات للأندية في 10 و13 و17 ديسمبر، ما يؤكد الإمكانات الاستثنائية للبلاد في تنظيم أحداث رياضية كبرى في الفترة نفسها.
The State of Qatar is hosting the Gulf Arab Cup Under 23 from December 4 to 16, as fans' eyes turn to Doha to follow a selection of rising football talents in the region, in the first edition organized under the umbrella of the Gulf Arab Football Association.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Arab Football Association, Jassim Sultan Al-Rumaihi, emphasized the importance of the tournament in supporting talents, stating: "The Under 23 tournament embodies our firm commitment to nurturing young football talents and enhancing the spirit of competition among players. It is a pivotal station in their transition to the senior national teams, and we invite fans to support the stars of the future during the tournament competitions."
The tournament will feature 8 teams divided into two groups, with the Qatari team participating in Group A alongside the teams from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while the Iraqi team plays in Group B alongside the teams from the UAE, Oman, and Yemen.
The group stage matches, totaling 14 matches, will take place in two stadiums in Aspire Zone, which recently hosted the historic Under 17 World Cup 2025. Fans can attend all group stage matches for free, providing them with a unique opportunity to closely follow the performance of young talents.
The Gulf Cup Under 23 2025 kicks off on December 4 with the opening match between Iraq and Yemen at 2:45 PM, while the Qatari team will begin its journey against the Kuwaiti team on December 5 at the same time. The final match will be held on December 16 at Stadium 974, which is the first fully dismantlable stadium in the history of the World Cup and hosted several matches in the 2022 World Cup.
Tickets for the final match of the Gulf Cup Under 23 will be available in the coming days. There will be designated areas for fans with disabilities in the tournament stadiums.
This tournament comes as part of a busy football season in Qatar this year, which includes the Arab Cup taking place from December 1 to 18, and the Club World Cup on December 10, 13, and 17, highlighting the country's exceptional capabilities in organizing major sporting events during the same period.