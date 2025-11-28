أكّد النجم البرتغالي جواو فليكس، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة A BOLA البرتغالية، أنّ المرحلة التي يعيشها مع نادي النصر تمثّل إحدى أكثر فتراته نضجًا واستقرارًا، موضحًا أنّ سعادته في السعودية تنعكس مباشرة على أدائه داخل الملعب.


فليكس أوضح أنّه «سعيد ومركّز مع النصر»، وأنه يعيش اللحظة دون الالتفات لخطط مستقبلية طويلة، معتبرًا أنّ الاحتراف الحقيقي يبدأ من بيئة عمل تمنح اللاعب الثقة وتعيد إليه توازنه. وأشار إلى أنّ هدفه اليوم هو خدمة الفريق وتقديم أعلى مستوى ممكن، في ظل منظومة متماسكة تساعده على التطور.


وكشف المهاجم البرتغالي أنّ الأداء القوي الذي يقدّمه هذا الموسم —16 هدفًا و4 تمريرات حاسمة في 18 مباراة— يعود إلى عوامل مشتركة داخل النادي، مؤكدًا: «لم يتغيّر شيء ما زلت أنا نفس اللاعب، بنفس الصفات والرغبة وأعمل لأكون الأفضل، ولأساعد الفريق والنادي. وفي كرة القدم، أحيانًا تسير الأمور وأحيانًا لا تسير. في هذا الوقت، كل الظروف تسير في صالحي، وهذا أحد أسباب أن الأمور تمضي بشكل جيد جدًا».