The Portuguese star João Félix confirmed, in statements reported by the Portuguese newspaper A BOLA, that the phase he is experiencing with Al Nassr represents one of his most mature and stable periods, explaining that his happiness in Saudi Arabia directly reflects on his performance on the field.



Félix clarified that he is "happy and focused with Al Nassr," and that he is living in the moment without looking at long-term future plans, considering that true professionalism begins from a work environment that gives the player confidence and restores their balance. He pointed out that his goal today is to serve the team and deliver the highest possible level, within a cohesive system that helps him develop.



The Portuguese forward revealed that the strong performance he is delivering this season —16 goals and 4 assists in 18 matches— is due to shared factors within the club, affirming: "Nothing has changed, I am still the same player, with the same qualities and desire, and I work to be the best, to help the team and the club. In football, sometimes things go well and sometimes they don't. At this time, all the circumstances are in my favor, and this is one of the reasons things are going very well."