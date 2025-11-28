In the presence of the Minister of Sports, Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, and the Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, the Ministry of Sports organized the "Sports Media Meeting," which lasted for two days on Shura Island (the main center for the Red Sea Project), with the attendance of leaders from the Ministries of Sports and Media, as well as the entire sports sector, and more than 85 representatives from local media outlets.



This meeting aims to strengthen communication bridges between the sports sector and the media, exchange views on the latest developments and updates in the sector, in addition to reviewing current efforts and initiatives. The meeting also includes answering all inquiries submitted by media representatives, enhancing transparency and reflecting the existing partnership between the two sides for the benefit of Saudi sports.



It is noteworthy that holding this type of meeting aligns with the ministry's efforts aimed at integration and cooperation with various sectors, contributing to the development of the work system in the sports sector and improving the quality of its outputs.