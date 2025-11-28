بحضور وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، ووزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، نظّمت وزارة الرياضة «لقاء الإعلام الرياضي»، الذي استمر لمدة يومين، في جزيرة شورى (المركز الرئيسي لمشروع البحر الأحمر)، بتواجد قيادات وزارتي الرياضة والإعلام والقطاع الرياضي كافة، وأكثر من 85 من ممثلي وسائل الإعلام المحلية.


ويهدف هذا اللقاء إلى تعزيز جسور التواصل بين القطاع الرياضي ووسائل الإعلام، وتبادل الآراء حول ما يشهده القطاع من مستجدات وتطورات، إضافةً إلى استعراض الجهود والمبادرات الحالية، كما يتضمن اللقاء الإجابة عن الاستفسارات كافة المقدمة من ممثلي وسائل الإعلام، بما يعزز الشفافية ويعكس الشراكة القائمة بين الجانبين لصالح الرياضة السعودية.


يشار إلى أن إقامة هذا النوع من اللقاءات تأتي تماشياً مع جهود الوزارة الرامية إلى التكامل والتعاون مع مختلف القطاعات، بما يُسهم في تطوير منظومة العمل، في القطاع الرياضي والارتقاء بجودة مخرجاته.