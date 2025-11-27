يخوض النصر موسمًا يزداد حضورًا محليًا وقاريًا، موسم تؤكده الأرقام وتوثقه المراكز الدولية المتخصصة في اقتصاد الرياضة والتحليل الفني ونمو الدوريات. بيانات Bain وDeloitte وOpta ترصد تحولات ضخمة في الدوري السعودي، وتضع النصر في قلب هذا المشهد المتسارع.


ارتفعت القيمة السوقية للدوري بنسبة 50٪ ثم 35٪ خلال موسمين، بينما يقدم النصر أداءً هجوميًا لافتًا بتسجيل 30 هدفًا في 9 مباريات وبمعدل 3.3 هدف للمباراة، ما منحه صدارة الدوري محليًا مع سلسلة 9 انتصارات متتالية. قاريًا، أعلن دوري أبطال آسيا تأهّل النصر بعد 5 انتصارات متتالية وضعته في صدارة مجموعته الآسيوية بجدارة.


وتكشف تقارير المراكز الدولية المتخصصة في اقتصاد الرياضة والتحليل الفني ونمو الدوريات — مثل Bain وDeloitte وOpta — حجم التأثير العميق الذي يصنعه النصر هذا الموسم، وتأثيره الممتد محليًا وقاريًا.


ويعزز تقرير المبيعات العالمية هذه الصورة بعد دخول النصر قائمة أكبر 10 أندية في العالم مبيعًا للقمصان لعام 2025، ببيع 1.28 مليون قميص، في إنجاز يأتي وسط أندية أوروبية كبرى مثل ريال مدريد وبرشلونة وباريس سان جيرمان. هذه القفزة التجارية تعيد تعريف قوة العلامة النصراوية وامتدادها خارج المنطقة.


موسم النصر هذا العام يجمع بين صدارة الميدان وتفوّق السوق بين أرقام داخل الملعب وأخرى تملأ التقارير الدولية .


صدارة محلية:


9 انتصارات – 30 هدفًا – معدل 3.3 هدف.


صدارة قارية:


5 انتصارات آسيوية – تأهّل رسمي – فوز 4–0 خارج الأرض.


تأكيد دولي:


‏Bain وDeloitte وOpta: النصر ضمن أقوى مؤثري الموسم.


العلامة النصراوية:


‏1.28M قميص مبيعًا – ضمن أفضل 10 أندية عالميًا.