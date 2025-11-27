Al-Nassr is having a season that is increasingly prominent both locally and continentally, a season confirmed by numbers and documented by specialized international centers in sports economics, technical analysis, and league growth. Data from Bain, Deloitte, and Opta track massive transformations in the Saudi league, placing Al-Nassr at the heart of this accelerating scene.



The market value of the league has increased by 50% and then 35% over two seasons, while Al-Nassr is showcasing a remarkable offensive performance by scoring 30 goals in 9 matches, averaging 3.3 goals per match, which has granted them the top position in the league locally with a series of 9 consecutive victories. On the continental level, the AFC Champions League announced Al-Nassr's qualification after 5 consecutive victories that rightfully placed them at the top of their Asian group.



The global sales report reinforces this picture after Al-Nassr entered the list of the top 10 clubs in the world for jersey sales for 2025, selling 1.28 million jerseys, an achievement that comes alongside major European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. This commercial leap redefines the strength of the Al-Nassr brand and its reach beyond the region.



This season for Al-Nassr combines on-field leadership and market superiority between numbers on the pitch and others filling international reports.



Local Leadership:



9 victories – 30 goals – average of 3.3 goals.



Continental Leadership:



5 Asian victories – official qualification – 4–0 win away.



International Confirmation:



Bain, Deloitte, and Opta: Al-Nassr among the strongest influencers of the season.



The Al-Nassr Brand:



1.28M jerseys sold – among the top 10 clubs globally.