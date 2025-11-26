يسعى مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله لتأكيد تفوقه على مدرب القادسية ميشيل غونزاليس، من خلال مواجهة دور ربع النهائي التي ستجمع الفريقين الأهلاوي والقدساوي (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة.
إذ نجح المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله في قيادة فريق للفوز على القادسية من خلال 3 مواجهات، في الدور الثاني من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين الموسم الماضي بنتيجة 1/4، والثانية في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر السعودي بنتيجة 1/5، والثالثة في الدور الأول من دوري روشن الموسم الحالي بنتيجة 1/2.
فيما استطاع المدرب الإسباني ميشيل غونزاليس تحقيق انتصار وحيد لفريق القادسية من أمام فريق الأهلي في الدور الأول بنتيجة 0/1، ضمن دوري روشن الموسم الماضي.
وتعتبر مواجهة الأهلي والقادسية ضمن دور الثمانية في كأس الملك الموسم الحالي الخامسة بين المدربين «الأوروبيين» ماتياس يايسله والمدرب ميشيل غونزاليس، فمن سيكسب المواجهة الحاسمة.
The coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, is seeking to confirm his superiority over Al-Qadsiah's coach, Michel Gonzalez, through the quarter-final match that will bring together the Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah teams next (Friday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.
The German coach Matthias Jaissle has successfully led his team to victory over Al-Qadsiah in three encounters: the first in the second round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League last season with a score of 1-4, the second in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup with a score of 1-5, and the third in the first round of the current Roshen season with a score of 1-2.
Meanwhile, the Spanish coach Michel Gonzalez managed to achieve a single victory for Al-Qadsiah against Al-Ahli in the first round with a score of 0-1, during the last season of the Roshen League.
The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah in the current season's King Cup quarter-finals is the fifth encounter between the "European" coaches Matthias Jaissle and Michel Gonzalez. Who will win this decisive match?