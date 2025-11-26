The coach of Al-Ahli, Matthias Jaissle, is seeking to confirm his superiority over Al-Qadsiah's coach, Michel Gonzalez, through the quarter-final match that will bring together the Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah teams next (Friday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.



The German coach Matthias Jaissle has successfully led his team to victory over Al-Qadsiah in three encounters: the first in the second round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League last season with a score of 1-4, the second in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup with a score of 1-5, and the third in the first round of the current Roshen season with a score of 1-2.



Meanwhile, the Spanish coach Michel Gonzalez managed to achieve a single victory for Al-Qadsiah against Al-Ahli in the first round with a score of 0-1, during the last season of the Roshen League.



The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah in the current season's King Cup quarter-finals is the fifth encounter between the "European" coaches Matthias Jaissle and Michel Gonzalez. Who will win this decisive match?