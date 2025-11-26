يسعى مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله لتأكيد تفوقه على مدرب القادسية ميشيل غونزاليس، من خلال مواجهة دور ربع النهائي التي ستجمع الفريقين الأهلاوي والقدساوي (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة.


إذ نجح المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله في قيادة فريق للفوز على القادسية من خلال 3 مواجهات، في الدور الثاني من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين الموسم الماضي بنتيجة 1/4، والثانية في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر السعودي بنتيجة 1/5، والثالثة في الدور الأول من دوري روشن الموسم الحالي بنتيجة 1/2.


فيما استطاع المدرب الإسباني ميشيل غونزاليس تحقيق انتصار وحيد لفريق القادسية من أمام فريق الأهلي في الدور الأول بنتيجة 0/1، ضمن دوري روشن الموسم الماضي.


وتعتبر مواجهة الأهلي والقادسية ضمن دور الثمانية في كأس الملك الموسم الحالي الخامسة بين المدربين «الأوروبيين» ماتياس يايسله والمدرب ميشيل غونزاليس، فمن سيكسب المواجهة الحاسمة.