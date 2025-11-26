Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi quickly made his mark with the team, surpassing the record set by former coach Jorge Jesus in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Jesus previously held the best Asian start for the club in a previous edition, but Inzaghi managed to achieve 5 consecutive victories in the first 5 rounds, becoming the first in Al-Hilal's history to achieve a perfect score at the beginning of his journey in the new edition of the prestigious continental tournament.



This superiority was not limited to the number of victories alone, but extended to the quality and consistency of performance, solidifying Inzaghi's position as the coach with the strongest start in the history of Al-Hilal's coaches on the Asian level.