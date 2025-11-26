نجح مدرب الهلال سيموني إنزاغي في فرض بصمته سريعًا مع فريقه، بعدما تخطّى الرقم المسجّل باسم المدرب السابق خورخي جيسوس في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية للنخبة، بعد أن كان جيسوس يمتلك أفضل انطلاقة آسيوية للزعيم في نسخة سابقة، إذ تمكن إنزاغي من تحقيق 5 انتصارات متتالية في أول 5 جولات، ليصبح الأول في تاريخ الهلال الذي يحقق العلامة الكاملة في بداية مشواره بالنسخة الجديدة من البطولة القارية الكبرى.


هذا التفوق لم يقتصر على عدد الانتصارات فقط، بل امتدّ إلى جودة الأداء وثباته، ما رسّخ مكانة إنزاغي كصاحب الانطلاقة الأقوى في تاريخ المدربين الهلاليين على الصعيد الآسيوي.