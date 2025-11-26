The representative of the nation, Al-Nasr team, is set to play an important match at 4:45 PM today, Wednesday, when they face their host, Istiklol Dushanbe from Tajikistan, at the Central Hisor Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, as part of the fifth round of the AFC Champions League 2.

Al-Nasr enters this match leading the group with a perfect score of 12 points from 4 matches, having won all without any setbacks, scoring 13 goals while conceding only one. Al-Nasr aims to continue their winning streak in today's match, seeking their fifth consecutive victory and securing qualification for the Round of 16 of the tournament, as they need just one point to advance from the group stage.

On the other hand, Istiklol Dushanbe enters this match in third place with 6 points, achieved from two wins and two losses. They have won against Goa from India and Al-Zawraa from Iraq, but lost to Al-Zawraa and Al-Nasr, scoring 5 goals while conceding 8. They hope to take advantage of the home ground and crowd to redeem themselves after the heavy loss in the first leg in Riyadh, and they aspire to win to revive their hopes of competing for the two qualification spots for the second round.

The two teams have previously met in 3 matches, with Al-Nasr winning 2 and drawing 1. Al-Nasr's attack has scored 9 goals, 5 of which came in the first leg, while they have conceded only 2 goals.

In another match from the same group, Al-Zawraa from Iraq hosts Goa from India, which is considered the weakest link in the group. Al-Zawraa aims to secure all three points to confirm their right to advance to the second round, currently holding second place with 6 points from two victories over Goa and Istiklol, and losses to Istiklol and Al-Nasr. Their attack has scored 5 goals and conceded the same number, while Goa enters this match seeking to improve their image in the tournament after losing the chance to compete for one of the qualification spots, currently sitting in fourth and last place with no points after 4 losses, scoring only 1 goal and conceding 10 goals.

