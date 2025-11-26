يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق النصر لقاءً مهماً الساعة 4:45 من مساء اليوم الأربعاء عندما يواجه مضيّفه فريق استقلول دوشنبه الطاجكستاني وذلك على استاد هيسور المركزي بمدينة هيسور الطاجكستانية ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال آسيا 2.

يدخل النصر هذا اللقاء متصدّراً فرق المجموعة بالعلامة الكاملة 12 نقطة من 4 مباريات انتصر فيها جميعاً دون تعثر وأحرز هجومه 13 هدفاً فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفاً وحيداً، ويسعى النصر في لقاء اليوم لمواصلة مشوار الانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز الخامس على التوالي وضمان التأهل لدور الـ16 للمسابقة، إذ يحتاج لنقطة واحدة فقط لعبور دور المجموعات.

فيما يدخل فريق استقلول دوشنبه هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 6 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين وخسارتين، إذ انتصر على غوا الهندي والزوراء العراقي ومن ثم خسر من الزوراء والنصر وأحرز هجومه 5 أهداف فيما استقبلت شباكه 8 أهداف، ويطمح في لقاء اليوم لاستغلال عاملَي الأرض والجمهور لرد اعتباره من الخسارة في لقاء الذهاب بخماسية نظيفة في الرياض، كما يطمح للفوز وإنعاش آماله في المنافسة على بطاقتَي التأهل للدور الثاني.

وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في 3 لقاءات، تمكّن النصر من الفوز في لقاءين وتعادلا في لقاء وحيد، واستطاع هجوم النصر تسجيل 9 أهداف جاءت 5 منها في لقاء الذهاب، فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفين فقط.

وفي اللقاء الآخر من المجموعة ذاتها يستضيف الزوراء العراقي نظيره فريق غوا الهندي الذي يعد الحلقة الأضعف في المجموعة، ويسعى الزوراء لحصد النقاط الثلاث؛ لتأكيد أحقيته بالتأهل للدور الثاني، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الثاني برصيد 6 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين على غوا الهندي واستقلول، وخسر من استقلول أيضاً ومن النصر، وأحرز هجومه 5 أهداف واستقبلت شباكه مثلها، فيما يدخل فريق غوا هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحسين صورته في المسابقة بعد أن فقد فرصة المنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل، إذ يحتل المركز الرابع والأخير دون نقاط بعد أن تلقى 4 خسائر وأحرز هجومه هدفاً وحيداً واستقبلت شباكه 10 أهداف.

مباراة اليوم

استقلول

4:45

مساءً