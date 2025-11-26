أعلنت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس العرب قطر 2025، رفع القيمة الإجمالية للجوائز إلى أكثر من 36.5 مليون دولار، في خطوة تعزز مكانة البطولة عربياً ودولياً.
وأوضحت اللجنة في بيان رسمي أن كل منتخب مشارك في كأس العرب 2025 يحصل على 715,000 دولار، بينما تبلغ جائزة بلوغ ربع النهائي 1,073,000 دولار.
كما يحصد صاحب المركز الرابع 2,146,000 دولار، ويظفر الثالث بـ2,862,000 دولار، وينال الوصيف 4,293,000 دولار، فيما يحصد البطل 7,155,000 دولار.
وجاء هذا الهيكل المالي من أجل تحفيز المنتخبات على التنافس بقوة في كل مرحلة من البطولة.
وتنطلق البطولة في 1 ديسمبر، ويعتمد التأهل في حالة التساوي بين نقاط منتخبين أو أكثر على فارق الأهداف.
وتقام مباريات ربع النهائي يومي 12 و13 ديسمبر، ونصف النهائي يوم 15 ديسمبر.
وتقام مباراة المركز الثالث يوم 17 منه، بينما يستضيف استاد لوسيل النهائي المرتقب في 18 ديسمبر.
The local organizing committee for the Arab Cup Qatar 2025 announced an increase in the total prize value to more than $36.5 million, in a move that enhances the tournament's status both regionally and internationally.
The committee clarified in an official statement that each participating team in the Arab Cup 2025 will receive $715,000, while the prize for reaching the quarter-finals is $1,073,000.
The fourth place winner will receive $2,146,000, the third place will earn $2,862,000, the runner-up will get $4,293,000, while the champion will take home $7,155,000.
This financial structure aims to motivate teams to compete vigorously at every stage of the tournament. The tournament will kick off on December 1, and qualification in the event of a tie between two or more teams will depend on goal difference. The quarter-final matches will take place on December 12 and 13, the semi-finals on December 15. The third-place match will be held on December 17, while the anticipated final will be hosted at Lusail Stadium on December 18.