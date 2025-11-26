The local organizing committee for the Arab Cup Qatar 2025 announced an increase in the total prize value to more than $36.5 million, in a move that enhances the tournament's status both regionally and internationally.



The committee clarified in an official statement that each participating team in the Arab Cup 2025 will receive $715,000, while the prize for reaching the quarter-finals is $1,073,000.



The fourth place winner will receive $2,146,000, the third place will earn $2,862,000, the runner-up will get $4,293,000, while the champion will take home $7,155,000.



This financial structure aims to motivate teams to compete vigorously at every stage of the tournament. The tournament will kick off on December 1, and qualification in the event of a tie between two or more teams will depend on goal difference. The quarter-final matches will take place on December 12 and 13, the semi-finals on December 15. The third-place match will be held on December 17, while the anticipated final will be hosted at Lusail Stadium on December 18.