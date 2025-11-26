أعلنت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس العرب قطر 2025، رفع القيمة الإجمالية للجوائز إلى أكثر من 36.5 مليون دولار، في خطوة تعزز مكانة البطولة عربياً ودولياً.


وأوضحت اللجنة في بيان رسمي أن كل منتخب مشارك في كأس العرب 2025 يحصل على 715,000 دولار، بينما تبلغ جائزة بلوغ ربع النهائي 1,073,000 دولار.


كما يحصد صاحب المركز الرابع 2,146,000 دولار، ويظفر الثالث بـ2,862,000 دولار، وينال الوصيف 4,293,000 دولار، فيما يحصد البطل 7,155,000 دولار.


وجاء هذا الهيكل المالي من أجل تحفيز المنتخبات على التنافس بقوة في كل مرحلة من البطولة. وتنطلق البطولة في 1 ديسمبر، ويعتمد التأهل في حالة التساوي بين نقاط منتخبين أو أكثر على فارق الأهداف. وتقام مباريات ربع النهائي يومي 12 و13 ديسمبر، ونصف النهائي يوم 15 ديسمبر. وتقام مباراة المركز الثالث يوم 17 منه، بينما يستضيف استاد لوسيل النهائي المرتقب في 18 ديسمبر.