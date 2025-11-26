The Saudi embassy in Tajikistan welcomed the Al-Nassr club delegation upon their arrival at Dushanbe Airport, where they were received by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Tajikistan, Walid Al-Rashidan.



The ambassador welcomed the sports sector director of Al-Nassr, Mr. Simao, the first team administrator Khalid Al-Ghanayman, operations manager Ahmed Al-Sarhan, and media representative Abdulaziz Al-Asimi in his office.



The Al-Nassr football team is set to face a strong match against "Istiklol Dushanbe," the champion of Tajikistan, as part of the fifth round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League.



The global team leads its group with 12 points from 4 consecutive victories, while Istiklol Dushanbe is in third place with 6 points, tied with the Iraqi team Al-Zawraa.



Notably, the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo and international player Nawaf Al-Aqidi did not accompany the Al-Nassr delegation for rest purposes, while French player Kingsley Coman was absent due to unfitness.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr is performing exceptionally well in the league and has successfully continued its journey at the top of the league standings.