The International Football Federation "FIFA" announced the suspension of registrations at Zamalek Club for the next 3 periods due to overdue payments.



Zamalek is currently facing financial difficulties, as several players have complained about not receiving their financial dues, in addition to the coaches who have managed the team in recent years.



Zamalek is preparing to face South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs next Sunday evening, in the second round of the group stage of the African Champions League.