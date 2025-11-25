أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» إيقاف القيد لدى نادي الزمالك لمدة 3 فترات قادمة، بسبب مستحقات متأخرة.


ويُعاني الزمالك مالياً خلال الوقت الحالي، إذ اشتكى أكثر من لاعب بسبب عدم الحصول على مستحقاته المالية، إضافة إلى المدربين الذين تولوا تدريب الفريق خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


ويستعد الزمالك لمواجهة كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي مساء الأحد القادم، بالجولة الثانية ضمن منافسات دور المجموعات ببطولة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.