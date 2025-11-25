The Ministry of Sports revealed the details of the new sports system, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – may God protect him – to be the first comprehensive legislative framework regulating the sports sector in the Kingdom and enhancing its efficiency. The system establishes provisions and mechanisms that support the expansion of sports practice, improve performance quality, and enhance competitiveness in various sports, in line with the rapid developments witnessed by Saudi sports both locally and internationally.



The system will come into effect 180 days after its issuance, granting sports entities a grace period to align their situations. It focuses on improving the operational efficiency of facilities according to the best international standards, increasing the number of places prepared for practice, activating community participation, in addition to organizing the relationship between sports entities and individuals and reinforcing governance principles in licensing and events.



The system also introduces the national sports registry to serve as a unified database that supports decision-making and provides accurate information for investors, in addition to developing sports schools and organizing professions, training, and rehabilitation programs.



Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal expressed his gratitude to the leadership, noting that the approval of the system enhances the sector's journey and aligns with the Kingdom's status and its growing sports role.