كشفت وزارة الرياضة عن تفاصيل نظام الرياضة الجديد، الذي اعتمده مجلس الوزراء برئاسة سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود –حفظه الله– ليكون أول إطار تشريعي شامل ينظم القطاع الرياضي في المملكة ويرفع كفاءته. ويضع النظام أحكامًا وآليات تدعم توسيع دائرة الممارسة الرياضية، وتحسين جودة الأداء، وتعزيز التنافسية في مختلف الألعاب، بما يواكب التطور المتسارع الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية محليًا ودوليًا.
ويبدأ سريان النظام بعد 180 يومًا من صدوره، مانحًا الجهات الرياضية مهلة لمواءمة أوضاعها. ويركز على رفع كفاءة تشغيل المنشآت وفق أفضل المعايير الدولية، وزيادة الأماكن المهيأة للممارسة، وتفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية، إلى جانب تنظيم العلاقة بين الكيانات الرياضية والأفراد وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة في التراخيص والفعاليات.
كما يستحدث النظام السجل الوطني الرياضي ليكون قاعدة بيانات موحّدة تدعم صناعة القرار وتوفر معلومات دقيقة للمستثمرين، إضافة إلى تطوير المدارس الرياضية، وتنظيم المهن وبرامج التدريب والتأهيل.
وأكد وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل شكره للقيادة، مشيرًا إلى أن اعتماد النظام يعزز مسيرة القطاع ويواكب مكانة المملكة ودورها الرياضي المتنامي.
The Ministry of Sports revealed the details of the new sports system, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – may God protect him – to be the first comprehensive legislative framework regulating the sports sector in the Kingdom and enhancing its efficiency. The system establishes provisions and mechanisms that support the expansion of sports practice, improve performance quality, and enhance competitiveness in various sports, in line with the rapid developments witnessed by Saudi sports both locally and internationally.
The system will come into effect 180 days after its issuance, granting sports entities a grace period to align their situations. It focuses on improving the operational efficiency of facilities according to the best international standards, increasing the number of places prepared for practice, activating community participation, in addition to organizing the relationship between sports entities and individuals and reinforcing governance principles in licensing and events.
The system also introduces the national sports registry to serve as a unified database that supports decision-making and provides accurate information for investors, in addition to developing sports schools and organizing professions, training, and rehabilitation programs.
Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal expressed his gratitude to the leadership, noting that the approval of the system enhances the sector's journey and aligns with the Kingdom's status and its growing sports role.