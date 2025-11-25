كشفت وزارة الرياضة عن تفاصيل نظام الرياضة الجديد، الذي اعتمده مجلس الوزراء برئاسة سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود –حفظه الله– ليكون أول إطار تشريعي شامل ينظم القطاع الرياضي في المملكة ويرفع كفاءته. ويضع النظام أحكامًا وآليات تدعم توسيع دائرة الممارسة الرياضية، وتحسين جودة الأداء، وتعزيز التنافسية في مختلف الألعاب، بما يواكب التطور المتسارع الذي تشهده الرياضة السعودية محليًا ودوليًا.


ويبدأ سريان النظام بعد 180 يومًا من صدوره، مانحًا الجهات الرياضية مهلة لمواءمة أوضاعها. ويركز على رفع كفاءة تشغيل المنشآت وفق أفضل المعايير الدولية، وزيادة الأماكن المهيأة للممارسة، وتفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية، إلى جانب تنظيم العلاقة بين الكيانات الرياضية والأفراد وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة في التراخيص والفعاليات.


كما يستحدث النظام السجل الوطني الرياضي ليكون قاعدة بيانات موحّدة تدعم صناعة القرار وتوفر معلومات دقيقة للمستثمرين، إضافة إلى تطوير المدارس الرياضية، وتنظيم المهن وبرامج التدريب والتأهيل.


وأكد وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل شكره للقيادة، مشيرًا إلى أن اعتماد النظام يعزز مسيرة القطاع ويواكب مكانة المملكة ودورها الرياضي المتنامي.