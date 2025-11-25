يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الهلال لقاء مهماً عندما يلتقي ضيفه الشرطة العراقي، الساعة 9:15 من مساء، اليوم الثلاثاء، على ستاد المملكة آرينا في الرياض، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 - 2026.

يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء محتلاً صدارة ترتيب أندية منطقة الغرب برصيد 12 نقطة كاملة من أربع مباريات، ويمتلك الفريق سجلاً مثالياً بـ4 انتصارات من 4 لقاءات، فيما لم يحصد فريق الشرطة العراقي سوى نقطة واحدة من مبارياته السابقة.

ويطمح الهلال لتحطيم الأرقام في لقاء الليلة، إذ يسعى لتحقيق فوزه الخامس على التوالي ليحقق إنجازاً جديداً، متجاوزاً أطول سلسلة انتصارات سابقة له على المستوى القاري التي بلغت أربعة انتصارات، كما أنه يسعى لتحقيق فوزه الرابع على الشرطة بعد أن انتصر في كل لقاءاته الثلاثة السابقة ضد الشرطة، وحافظ على شباكه نظيفة في آخر مباراتين.

في المقابل، فإن فريق الشرطة فاز في مباراة واحدة فقط من أصل 10 لقاءات ضد الأندية السعودية، وخسر آخر لقاء بنتيجة كبيرة من أمام ضيفه الاتحاد بنتيجة 1/ 4، وقد عانى الفريق على المستوى القاري، إذ خسر مبارياته الثلاث الأخيرة، وستكون المرونة الدفاعية ضرورية إذا أرادوا الخروج بشيء من اللقاء.

وكان الهلال فاز في الجولة الأولى على الدحيل 2-1 في الرياض، ثم فاز في الجولة الثانية على ناساف 3-2 في قرشي، وفاز في الجولة الثالثة على السد 3-1 في الرياض، وفاز في الجولة الرابعة على الغرافة 2-1 في الريان.

في المقابل، تعادل الشرطة في الجولة الأولى مع السد 1-1 في بغداد، ثم خسر في الجولة الثانية أمام الغرافة 0-2 في الريان، وخسر في الجولة الثالثة أمام الاتحاد 1-4 في بغداد، وخسر في الجولة الرابعة أمام تراكتور 0-1 في تبريز.

ويخوض كل فريق 8 مباريات خلال مرحلة الدوري، على أن يتأهل إلى دور الـ16 أفضل ثمانية أندية في كل منطقة، إذ تقام مباريات دور الـ16 خلال مارس 2026، في حين تقام مباريات ربع النهائي وقبل النهائي والنهائي بنظام التجمع في السعودية خلال أبريل.

مباراة الليلة

الهلال × الشرطة العراقي

9:15

مساء