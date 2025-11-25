يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الهلال لقاء مهماً عندما يلتقي ضيفه الشرطة العراقي، الساعة 9:15 من مساء، اليوم الثلاثاء، على ستاد المملكة آرينا في الرياض، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 - 2026.
يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء محتلاً صدارة ترتيب أندية منطقة الغرب برصيد 12 نقطة كاملة من أربع مباريات، ويمتلك الفريق سجلاً مثالياً بـ4 انتصارات من 4 لقاءات، فيما لم يحصد فريق الشرطة العراقي سوى نقطة واحدة من مبارياته السابقة.
ويطمح الهلال لتحطيم الأرقام في لقاء الليلة، إذ يسعى لتحقيق فوزه الخامس على التوالي ليحقق إنجازاً جديداً، متجاوزاً أطول سلسلة انتصارات سابقة له على المستوى القاري التي بلغت أربعة انتصارات، كما أنه يسعى لتحقيق فوزه الرابع على الشرطة بعد أن انتصر في كل لقاءاته الثلاثة السابقة ضد الشرطة، وحافظ على شباكه نظيفة في آخر مباراتين.
في المقابل، فإن فريق الشرطة فاز في مباراة واحدة فقط من أصل 10 لقاءات ضد الأندية السعودية، وخسر آخر لقاء بنتيجة كبيرة من أمام ضيفه الاتحاد بنتيجة 1/ 4، وقد عانى الفريق على المستوى القاري، إذ خسر مبارياته الثلاث الأخيرة، وستكون المرونة الدفاعية ضرورية إذا أرادوا الخروج بشيء من اللقاء.
وكان الهلال فاز في الجولة الأولى على الدحيل 2-1 في الرياض، ثم فاز في الجولة الثانية على ناساف 3-2 في قرشي، وفاز في الجولة الثالثة على السد 3-1 في الرياض، وفاز في الجولة الرابعة على الغرافة 2-1 في الريان.
في المقابل، تعادل الشرطة في الجولة الأولى مع السد 1-1 في بغداد، ثم خسر في الجولة الثانية أمام الغرافة 0-2 في الريان، وخسر في الجولة الثالثة أمام الاتحاد 1-4 في بغداد، وخسر في الجولة الرابعة أمام تراكتور 0-1 في تبريز.
ويخوض كل فريق 8 مباريات خلال مرحلة الدوري، على أن يتأهل إلى دور الـ16 أفضل ثمانية أندية في كل منطقة، إذ تقام مباريات دور الـ16 خلال مارس 2026، في حين تقام مباريات ربع النهائي وقبل النهائي والنهائي بنظام التجمع في السعودية خلال أبريل.
مباراة الليلة
الهلال × الشرطة العراقي
9:15
مساء
The national representative team, Al-Hilal, is set to play an important match when they host the Iraqi Police at 9:15 PM this Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the fifth round of the Western Zone competition in the 2025 - 2026 AFC Champions League.
Al-Hilal enters this match at the top of the Western Zone standings with a full 12 points from four matches, boasting a perfect record of 4 wins from 4 encounters, while the Iraqi Police team has only managed to collect one point from their previous matches.
Al-Hilal aims to break records in tonight's match, as they seek to achieve their fifth consecutive victory, which would mark a new achievement, surpassing their longest previous winning streak at the continental level, which was four victories. They also aim to secure their fourth win against the Police after winning all three of their previous encounters against them, while keeping a clean sheet in their last two matches.
On the other hand, the Police team has won only one match out of 10 against Saudi clubs, losing their last match by a large margin to their guest, Al-Ittihad, with a score of 1-4. The team has struggled at the continental level, having lost their last three matches, and defensive flexibility will be crucial if they wish to come away with something from this match.
Al-Hilal won in the first round against Al-Duhail 2-1 in Riyadh, then won in the second round against Nasaf 3-2 in Qarshi, won in the third round against Al-Sadd 3-1 in Riyadh, and won in the fourth round against Al-Gharafa 2-1 in Al-Rayyan.
In contrast, the Police drew in the first round against Al-Sadd 1-1 in Baghdad, then lost in the second round to Al-Gharafa 0-2 in Al-Rayyan, lost in the third round to Al-Ittihad 1-4 in Baghdad, and lost in the fourth round to Tractor 0-1 in Tabriz.
Each team plays 8 matches during the league stage, with the top eight clubs in each zone qualifying for the Round of 16, which will take place in March 2026, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be held in a centralized format in Saudi Arabia during April.
Tonight's Match
Al-Hilal × Iraqi Police
9:15
PM