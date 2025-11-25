The national representative team, Al-Hilal, is set to play an important match when they host the Iraqi Police at 9:15 PM this Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the fifth round of the Western Zone competition in the 2025 - 2026 AFC Champions League.

Al-Hilal enters this match at the top of the Western Zone standings with a full 12 points from four matches, boasting a perfect record of 4 wins from 4 encounters, while the Iraqi Police team has only managed to collect one point from their previous matches.

Al-Hilal aims to break records in tonight's match, as they seek to achieve their fifth consecutive victory, which would mark a new achievement, surpassing their longest previous winning streak at the continental level, which was four victories. They also aim to secure their fourth win against the Police after winning all three of their previous encounters against them, while keeping a clean sheet in their last two matches.

On the other hand, the Police team has won only one match out of 10 against Saudi clubs, losing their last match by a large margin to their guest, Al-Ittihad, with a score of 1-4. The team has struggled at the continental level, having lost their last three matches, and defensive flexibility will be crucial if they wish to come away with something from this match.

Al-Hilal won in the first round against Al-Duhail 2-1 in Riyadh, then won in the second round against Nasaf 3-2 in Qarshi, won in the third round against Al-Sadd 3-1 in Riyadh, and won in the fourth round against Al-Gharafa 2-1 in Al-Rayyan.

In contrast, the Police drew in the first round against Al-Sadd 1-1 in Baghdad, then lost in the second round to Al-Gharafa 0-2 in Al-Rayyan, lost in the third round to Al-Ittihad 1-4 in Baghdad, and lost in the fourth round to Tractor 0-1 in Tabriz.

Each team plays 8 matches during the league stage, with the top eight clubs in each zone qualifying for the Round of 16, which will take place in March 2026, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be held in a centralized format in Saudi Arabia during April.

Tonight's Match

Al-Hilal × Iraqi Police

9:15

PM