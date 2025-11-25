وقّع وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل؛ رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مذكرة تفاهم مع نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية إيطاليا أنطونيو تاياني، وذلك للتعاون في مجالات الرياضة بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة الرياضة التابعة لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء في جمهورية إيطاليا.


وتهدف المذكرة إلى تبادل الخبرات الفنية والإدارية والبرامج بين الجهات الرياضية المعنية في البلدين، علاوة على التعاون في إنشاء وتطوير الكوادر الرياضية من خلال الدعوات المتبادلة إلى حضور المؤتمرات والندوات التي تُنظّم في البلدين.


وتشمل أوجه التعاون بين الجانبين مجالات البنية التحتية الرياضية، والفعاليات الرياضية، ومكافحة المنشطات، إضافة إلى الرياضة المجتمعية والبارالمبية، فضلًا عن مجالات الاستثمار الرياضي والسياحة الرياضية وغيرها من جوانب التعاون.


وتمثل هذه المذكرة إحدى خطوات تفعيل اتفاقية التعاون الثقافي والعلمي والفني بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية إيطاليا، علاوة على كونها تتسق مع رؤية وأهداف الوزارة بتعزيز الشراكات مع مختلف الجهات الرياضية الإقليمية منها والدولية، بما يتماشى مع المستهدفات الوطنية.