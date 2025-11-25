وقّع وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل؛ رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مذكرة تفاهم مع نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في جمهورية إيطاليا أنطونيو تاياني، وذلك للتعاون في مجالات الرياضة بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة الرياضة التابعة لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء في جمهورية إيطاليا.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تبادل الخبرات الفنية والإدارية والبرامج بين الجهات الرياضية المعنية في البلدين، علاوة على التعاون في إنشاء وتطوير الكوادر الرياضية من خلال الدعوات المتبادلة إلى حضور المؤتمرات والندوات التي تُنظّم في البلدين.
وتشمل أوجه التعاون بين الجانبين مجالات البنية التحتية الرياضية، والفعاليات الرياضية، ومكافحة المنشطات، إضافة إلى الرياضة المجتمعية والبارالمبية، فضلًا عن مجالات الاستثمار الرياضي والسياحة الرياضية وغيرها من جوانب التعاون.
وتمثل هذه المذكرة إحدى خطوات تفعيل اتفاقية التعاون الثقافي والعلمي والفني بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية إيطاليا، علاوة على كونها تتسق مع رؤية وأهداف الوزارة بتعزيز الشراكات مع مختلف الجهات الرياضية الإقليمية منها والدولية، بما يتماشى مع المستهدفات الوطنية.
The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, today (Tuesday), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, Antonio Tajani, to cooperate in the fields of sports between the Ministry of Sports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sports Department of the Prime Minister's Office in the Republic of Italy.
The memorandum aims to exchange technical and administrative expertise and programs between the relevant sports entities in both countries, in addition to cooperating in the establishment and development of sports personnel through mutual invitations to attend conferences and seminars organized in both countries.
The areas of cooperation between the two sides include sports infrastructure, sporting events, anti-doping efforts, as well as community and paralympic sports, in addition to areas of sports investment, sports tourism, and other aspects of cooperation.
This memorandum represents one of the steps to activate the cultural, scientific, and artistic cooperation agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Italy, in addition to being in line with the vision and objectives of the ministry to enhance partnerships with various regional and international sports entities, in accordance with national targets.