The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, today (Tuesday), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, Antonio Tajani, to cooperate in the fields of sports between the Ministry of Sports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sports Department of the Prime Minister's Office in the Republic of Italy.



The memorandum aims to exchange technical and administrative expertise and programs between the relevant sports entities in both countries, in addition to cooperating in the establishment and development of sports personnel through mutual invitations to attend conferences and seminars organized in both countries.



The areas of cooperation between the two sides include sports infrastructure, sporting events, anti-doping efforts, as well as community and paralympic sports, in addition to areas of sports investment, sports tourism, and other aspects of cooperation.



This memorandum represents one of the steps to activate the cultural, scientific, and artistic cooperation agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Italy, in addition to being in line with the vision and objectives of the ministry to enhance partnerships with various regional and international sports entities, in accordance with national targets.