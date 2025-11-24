قدّم كريستيانو رونالدو واحداً من أبهى أهداف الموسم عبر «ركلة دراجة» مبهرة في مواجهة النصر أمام الخليج (bicycle kick).. ارتقى الدون بثبات كامل، ووجّه الكرة إلى الزاوية العليا بإتقان يعكس مهارته وقدرته على التحكم في اللحظة، فارتفعت اللقطة إلى مستوى يلامس أكثر مشاهد مسيرته الأوروبية حضوراً.


يملك رونالدو هدفاً تاريخياً بـ«الدراجة» خلال فترة ريال مدريد في دوري الأبطال أمام يوفينتوس، ويُعد من أشهر أهدافه عالمياً. هدف النصر أعاد الروح نفسها؛ ارتقاء قوي، توقيت دقيق، وإنهاء حاسم يضع المشهد ضمن اللقطات الخالدة. بدا اللاعب وكأنه يستعيد قوته البدنية الأولى، وكأن السنوات تعود إلى الخلف، في مشهد يقدّم صورة لاعب ما زال قادراً على إنتاج أعلى درجات الأداء.


نجح النصر في إعادة رونالدو إلى نسخة مبكرة من مجده؛ نسخة ترتفع في الهواء بقوة لاعب شاب، وتضرب الكرة بثقة، وتحوّل المباراة إلى مساحة واسعة لابتكار لقطات استثنائية. الهدف أمام الخليج كشف جاهزية ذهنية وبدنية عالية، وقدّم للنصر قيمة فنية تتقاطع مع أجمل لحظات «الدون» مع ريال مدريد.


رونالدو سجّل هدفاً خيالياً، وترك أثراً يعيد مشاهد عمرها 15 عاماً إلى الملاعب، في صورة ترفع مستوى المباراة وتؤكد قدرة اللاعب على صناعة لحظات لا تتكرر.


إنفوجرافيك:


«ركلة الدراجة» لكرستيانو رونالدو


نوع الهدف:


‏Bicycle Kick — «ركلة درّاجة هوائية» من أندر طرق التسجيل.


سرعة الكرة:


تقارب 70 كم/ساعة.


الارتقاء:


ارتفاع الجسم يصل إلى 2.20 – 2.40 متر.


زاوية التسديد:


بين 75° – 90° باتجاه الزاوية العليا.


التأثير:


هدف نادر.. يُقارَن بهدف ريال مدريد الشهير ضد يوفينتوس.


عمر اللاعب:


نحو 40 عاماً عند تنفيذ الهدف.


الانتشار العالمي:


تفاعل واسع في الصحافة الإنجليزية – الإسبانية – الأمريكية.