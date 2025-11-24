Cristiano Ronaldo delivered one of the season's most spectacular goals with an impressive "bicycle kick" in Al-Nassr's match against Al-Khaleej. The superstar rose with complete stability and directed the ball into the upper corner with precision that reflects his skill and ability to control the moment, elevating the shot to a level that touches upon the most memorable scenes of his European career.



Ronaldo has a historic "bicycle kick" goal during his time at Real Madrid in the Champions League against Juventus, which is considered one of his most famous goals worldwide. The goal for Al-Nassr revived the same spirit; a powerful leap, precise timing, and a decisive finish that places the scene among the immortal highlights. The player seemed to be regaining his original physical strength, as if the years were rolling back, in a scene that presents an image of a player still capable of producing the highest levels of performance.



Al-Nassr succeeded in bringing Ronaldo back to an early version of his glory; a version that rises in the air with the strength of a young player, strikes the ball with confidence, and transforms the match into a vast space for creating exceptional moments. The goal against Al-Khaleej revealed a high mental and physical readiness, providing Al-Nassr with artistic value that intersects with the most beautiful moments of the "don" with Real Madrid.



Ronaldo scored a fantastic goal, leaving an impact that brings back scenes from 15 years ago to the fields, in a picture that elevates the level of the match and confirms the player's ability to create unforgettable moments.



Infographic:



"Bicycle Kick" by Cristiano Ronaldo



Type of Goal:



Bicycle Kick — one of the rarest ways to score.



Ball Speed:



Approximately 70 km/h.



Jump Height:



Body height reaches 2.20 – 2.40 meters.



Shooting Angle:



Between 75° – 90° towards the upper corner.



Impact:



A rare goal... comparable to the famous Real Madrid goal against Juventus.



Player's Age:



About 40 years old at the time of scoring the goal.



Global Reach:



Widespread interaction in English – Spanish – American media.