The Al-Wehda team continues its preparations to face Al-Zulfi next Sunday at 6:15 PM at Al-Sharae Stadium in Mecca as part of the Yelo League matches, conducting intensive training sessions led by Egyptian coach Mahmoud Abbas and his assistant Osama Barnawi. The technical and administrative staff focused during the training sessions on the moral aspect, which included daily meetings between the players and the administrative staff led by Executive Director Abdullah Khawqir and Team Manager Ismat Babakr, with the follow-up of Club President Hatim Khaimi. This is aimed at instilling confidence in all players and opening the club's doors to all segments of Al-Wehda supporters, including fans, honorary members, and former players. For the first time, the first-team players are witnessing such moral support from well-known figures in the sports community who have been absent from them for many years.



On the technical side, Coach Abbas focused on addressing the defensive line's mistakes, which is considered the weakest in the Yelo League, and on trying to bring the team's lines closer together and create harmony among the players to achieve technical stability and outline the appropriate approach for the upcoming match against Al-Zulfi. He urged all players to achieve victory and secure the three points.



On another note, preparations are underway outside the club's walls to gather an audience that has not been marketed since the team was relegated to the Yelo League, with the participation of the supporters' association led by Association President Ati Al-Murki and the Al-Wehda stands, which have boycotted attendance for a year. They will return to support alongside the association and distribute the club's logos for free, with the presence of members of the former Al-Wehda association, to motivate the players morally to achieve the match points and keep the team on the path to victories.



Infographic



The next match in the Yelo League



Sunday, 2025/11/23



Al-Wehda × Al-Zulfi



6:15 PM