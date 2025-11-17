يواصل فريق الوحدة استعداداته لمواجهة الزلفي، (الأحد) القادم الساعة 6:15 مساء على ملعب الشرائع بمكة المكرمة ضمن مباريات دوري يلو، بإجراء حصص تدريبية مكثفة بقيادة المدرب المصري محمود عباس، ومساعده أسامه برناوي، وركز الجهازان الفني والإداري خلال الحصص التدريبية على الجانب المعنوي، الذي شمل اجتماعات بشكل يومي بين اللاعبين والجهاز الإداري بقيادة المدير التنفيذي عبدالله خوقير، ومدير الفريق عصمت بابكر، وبمتابعة رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي، وذلك من أجل زرع الثقة في نفوس جميع اللاعبين وفتح أبواب النادي لكافة شرائح الوحداويين من جماهير وأعضاء شرف ولاعبين قدامى، ولأول مرة يشاهد لاعبو الفريق الأول مثل هذا الزخم المعنوي من رموز معروفه في الوسط الرياضي كانت غائبه عنهم طوال السنين الماضية.
أما الجانب الفني فقد ركز المدرب عباس على معالجة أخطاء خط الدفاع الذي يعتبر هو الأضعف في دوري يلو ومحاولة تقريب خطوط الفريق وخلق انسجام بين اللاعبين من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار الفني ورسم النهج المناسب لمواجهة الزلفي القادمة. وطالب الجميع اللاعبين بضرورة تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.
من جهة أخرى تجرى الاستعدادات خارج أسوار النادي على حشد جماهيري غير مسوق منذ أن هبط الفريق لدوري يلو بمشاركة رابطة المشجعين بقيادة رئيس الرابطة عاطي الموركي ومدرج الوحدة الذي قاطع الحضور منذ عام، وسيعود من جديد في التشجيع مع الرابطة وتوزيع شعارات النادي مجاناً، وحضور أعضاء رابطة قدامى الوحدة، وذلك لتحفيز اللاعبين معنوياً لتحقيق نقاط المباراة واستمرار الفريق في سكة الانتصارات.
انفوجرافيك
المباراة القادمة في دوري يلو
الأحد 2025/11/23
الوحدة × الزلفي
6:15 مساء
The Al-Wehda team continues its preparations to face Al-Zulfi next Sunday at 6:15 PM at Al-Sharae Stadium in Mecca as part of the Yelo League matches, conducting intensive training sessions led by Egyptian coach Mahmoud Abbas and his assistant Osama Barnawi. The technical and administrative staff focused during the training sessions on the moral aspect, which included daily meetings between the players and the administrative staff led by Executive Director Abdullah Khawqir and Team Manager Ismat Babakr, with the follow-up of Club President Hatim Khaimi. This is aimed at instilling confidence in all players and opening the club's doors to all segments of Al-Wehda supporters, including fans, honorary members, and former players. For the first time, the first-team players are witnessing such moral support from well-known figures in the sports community who have been absent from them for many years.
On the technical side, Coach Abbas focused on addressing the defensive line's mistakes, which is considered the weakest in the Yelo League, and on trying to bring the team's lines closer together and create harmony among the players to achieve technical stability and outline the appropriate approach for the upcoming match against Al-Zulfi. He urged all players to achieve victory and secure the three points.
On another note, preparations are underway outside the club's walls to gather an audience that has not been marketed since the team was relegated to the Yelo League, with the participation of the supporters' association led by Association President Ati Al-Murki and the Al-Wehda stands, which have boycotted attendance for a year. They will return to support alongside the association and distribute the club's logos for free, with the presence of members of the former Al-Wehda association, to motivate the players morally to achieve the match points and keep the team on the path to victories.
Infographic
The next match in the Yelo League
Sunday, 2025/11/23
Al-Wehda × Al-Zulfi
6:15 PM