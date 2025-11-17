يواصل فريق الوحدة استعداداته لمواجهة الزلفي، (الأحد) القادم الساعة 6:15 مساء على ملعب الشرائع بمكة المكرمة ضمن مباريات دوري يلو، بإجراء حصص تدريبية مكثفة بقيادة المدرب المصري محمود عباس، ومساعده أسامه برناوي، وركز الجهازان الفني والإداري خلال الحصص التدريبية على الجانب المعنوي، الذي شمل اجتماعات بشكل يومي بين اللاعبين والجهاز الإداري بقيادة المدير التنفيذي عبدالله خوقير، ومدير الفريق عصمت بابكر، وبمتابعة رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي، وذلك من أجل زرع الثقة في نفوس جميع اللاعبين وفتح أبواب النادي لكافة شرائح الوحداويين من جماهير وأعضاء شرف ولاعبين قدامى، ولأول مرة يشاهد لاعبو الفريق الأول مثل هذا الزخم المعنوي من رموز معروفه في الوسط الرياضي كانت غائبه عنهم طوال السنين الماضية.


أما الجانب الفني فقد ركز المدرب عباس على معالجة أخطاء خط الدفاع الذي يعتبر هو الأضعف في دوري يلو ومحاولة تقريب خطوط الفريق وخلق انسجام بين اللاعبين من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار الفني ورسم النهج المناسب لمواجهة الزلفي القادمة. وطالب الجميع اللاعبين بضرورة تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.


من جهة أخرى تجرى الاستعدادات خارج أسوار النادي على حشد جماهيري غير مسوق منذ أن هبط الفريق لدوري يلو بمشاركة رابطة المشجعين بقيادة رئيس الرابطة عاطي الموركي ومدرج الوحدة الذي قاطع الحضور منذ عام، وسيعود من جديد في التشجيع مع الرابطة وتوزيع شعارات النادي مجاناً، وحضور أعضاء رابطة قدامى الوحدة، وذلك لتحفيز اللاعبين معنوياً لتحقيق نقاط المباراة واستمرار الفريق في سكة الانتصارات.


انفوجرافيك


المباراة القادمة في دوري يلو


الأحد 2025/11/23


الوحدة × الزلفي


6:15 مساء