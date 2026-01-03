International reactions to the American operation of arresting the Venezuelan president and his wife and transferring them outside the country varied. While several European countries called for de-escalation and restraint, several others expressed their condemnation and deep concern over the ongoing events in Caracas.



The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called for restraint and respect for international law in Venezuela.



She stated via the platform "X" that she had a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing that the European Union challenges the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro, but emphasized that in all cases, the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be respected.



The German Foreign Ministry reported that it is following the situation in Venezuela with great concern, and a team concerned with the crisis will meet later for further discussions. An official statement mentioned that the ministry is in close contact with Caracas.



For its part, the Spanish Foreign Ministry stated that Madrid calls for de-escalation and respect for international law in Venezuela. Spain offered to mediate to help find a peaceful solution in Venezuela.



The Belgian Foreign Minister said, "We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela with our European partners," while Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Rome and its diplomatic representation in Caracas are closely following the developments in Venezuela. He added in a post on X that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is continuously updated on the situation, and that the crisis management unit in the Foreign Ministry has begun its work.



Russia considered the American military action in Venezuela "very concerning and deserving of condemnation." The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its deep concern.



The ministry added in a statement that "in light of the current situation, it is important... to prevent further escalation and focus on finding a way out of the crisis through dialogue."



Iran strongly condemned the American military attack on Venezuela, with which it has close ties.