تباينت ردود الفعل الدولية على العملية الأمريكية باعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي وزوجته ونقلهما إلى خارج البلاد، فبينما دعت عدة دول أوروبية إلى التهدئة وخفض التصعيد، عبرت عدة دول عن تنديدها وقلقها البالغ للأحداث الجارية في كاراكاس.


ودعت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس إلى ضبط النفس واحترام القانون الدولي في فنزويلا.


وقالت عبر منصة «إكس» إنها أجرت اتصالاً هاتفياً مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وأعلنت أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يطعن في شرعية نيكولاس مادورو، لكنها شددت على أنه في جميع الأحوال يجب احترام مبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وأفادت وزارة الخارجية الألمانية بأنها تتابع الوضع في فنزويلا ‍بقلق بالغ، وأن فريقاً ‍معنياً ‍بالأزمة ⁠سيجتمع ‌لاحقاً ⁠لمزيد ‍من المناقشات. وذكر بيان ⁠رسمي أن الوزارة على اتصال ‍وثيق مع كاراكاس.


من جانبها، قالت وزارة الخارجية الإسبانية إن ‍مدريد ‍تدعو إلى ‍التهدئة ⁠واحترام القانون ‌الدولي ⁠في ‍فنزويلا. وعرضت إسبانيا ⁠القيام بالوساطة للمساعدة ‌في إيجاد حل ‍سلمي في فنزويلا.


وقال وزير خارجية بلجيكا: «نتابع الوضع في فنزويلا عن كثب مع الشركاء الأوروبيين»، فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنطونيو ‍تاياني أن روما وتمثيلها الدبلوماسي في كراكاس يتابعان عن كثب ⁠تطورات الوضع في فنزويلا. وأضاف في منشور على إكس أن رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني على اطلاع دائم ‍بالوضع، وأن ‍وحدة إدارة ⁠الأزمات ‌في وزارة الخارجية بدأت ⁠العمل.


واعتبرت روسيا أن العمل العسكري الأمريكي في فنزويلا «مقلق جداً ويستحق الإدانة». وقالت ‍وزارة الخارجية الروسية إن موسكو تعبر عن ⁠قلقها البالغ.


وأضافت الوزارة في بيان أنه «في ‍ظل الوضع الراهن، ‍من المهم... منع المزيد ‍من ⁠التصعيد ‌والتركيز على ⁠إيجاد ‍مخرج من الأزمة ⁠عبر الحوار».


واستنكرت إيران بشدة الهجوم العسكري الأمريكي على فنزويلا التي تربطها بها علاقات وثيقة.