أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي رسمياً، اليوم (الخميس)، تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني منظمة إرهابية، في خطوة تعد تحولاً لافتاً في مقاربة بروكسل تجاه طهران.

وجاء في بيان صحفي أن «الحرس الثوري الإيراني سيخضع لإجراءات تقييدية بموجب نظام عقوبات مكافحة الإرهاب الخاص بالاتحاد الأوروبي»، بما يفتح الباب أمام حزمة من القيود المالية والاقتصادية.

تجميد أصول وحظر تمويل

وأوضح البيان أن الإجراءات تشمل تجميد الأموال وسائر الأصول المالية أو الموارد الاقتصادية العائدة للحرس الثوري داخل الدول الأعضاء، إضافة إلى حظر قيام أي جهات عاملة في الاتحاد الأوروبي بتقديم أي أموال أو موارد اقتصادية له، بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة عقب اتفاق سياسي توصل إليه وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في يناير الماضي، مهد الطريق لاعتماد القرار رسمياً.

تحول بعد الموقف الفرنسي

وبات الإجراء ممكناً بعد أن رفعت فرنسا معارضتها الطويلة لإدراج الحرس الثوري على قائمة الإرهاب، ما أتاح إجماعاً أوروبياً طال انتظاره.

ورحب وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول بالقرار، واصفاً إياه بأنه «متأخر»، في إشارة إلى مطالبات سابقة بتشديد الموقف الأوروبي.

كما اعتبرت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين أن إدراج الحرس الثوري منظمة إرهابية «جاء متأخراً كثيراً»، مؤكدة أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يبعث برسالة واضحة بشأن مكافحة الإرهاب وحماية أمنه الداخلي.