أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي رسمياً، اليوم (الخميس)، تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني منظمة إرهابية، في خطوة تعد تحولاً لافتاً في مقاربة بروكسل تجاه طهران.
وجاء في بيان صحفي أن «الحرس الثوري الإيراني سيخضع لإجراءات تقييدية بموجب نظام عقوبات مكافحة الإرهاب الخاص بالاتحاد الأوروبي»، بما يفتح الباب أمام حزمة من القيود المالية والاقتصادية.
تجميد أصول وحظر تمويل
وأوضح البيان أن الإجراءات تشمل تجميد الأموال وسائر الأصول المالية أو الموارد الاقتصادية العائدة للحرس الثوري داخل الدول الأعضاء، إضافة إلى حظر قيام أي جهات عاملة في الاتحاد الأوروبي بتقديم أي أموال أو موارد اقتصادية له، بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة عقب اتفاق سياسي توصل إليه وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في يناير الماضي، مهد الطريق لاعتماد القرار رسمياً.
تحول بعد الموقف الفرنسي
وبات الإجراء ممكناً بعد أن رفعت فرنسا معارضتها الطويلة لإدراج الحرس الثوري على قائمة الإرهاب، ما أتاح إجماعاً أوروبياً طال انتظاره.
ورحب وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول بالقرار، واصفاً إياه بأنه «متأخر»، في إشارة إلى مطالبات سابقة بتشديد الموقف الأوروبي.
كما اعتبرت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين أن إدراج الحرس الثوري منظمة إرهابية «جاء متأخراً كثيراً»، مؤكدة أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يبعث برسالة واضحة بشأن مكافحة الإرهاب وحماية أمنه الداخلي.
The European Union officially announced today (Thursday) the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, in a move that marks a significant shift in Brussels' approach towards Tehran.
The press release stated that "the Iranian Revolutionary Guard will be subject to restrictive measures under the EU's anti-terrorism sanctions regime," opening the door to a package of financial and economic restrictions.
Asset Freezing and Funding Ban
The statement clarified that the measures include freezing funds and all financial assets or economic resources belonging to the Revolutionary Guard within member states, in addition to prohibiting any entities operating in the EU from providing any funds or economic resources to it, either directly or indirectly.
This step comes after a political agreement reached by the EU foreign ministers last January, paving the way for the official adoption of the decision.
A Shift After the French Stance
The measure became possible after France lifted its long-standing opposition to listing the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, allowing for a long-awaited European consensus.
German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul welcomed the decision, describing it as "delayed," referring to previous calls for a tougher European stance.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that the designation of the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization "came much too late," emphasizing that the EU is sending a clear message regarding the fight against terrorism and protecting its internal security.