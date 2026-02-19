The European Union officially announced today (Thursday) the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, in a move that marks a significant shift in Brussels' approach towards Tehran.

The press release stated that "the Iranian Revolutionary Guard will be subject to restrictive measures under the EU's anti-terrorism sanctions regime," opening the door to a package of financial and economic restrictions.

Asset Freezing and Funding Ban

The statement clarified that the measures include freezing funds and all financial assets or economic resources belonging to the Revolutionary Guard within member states, in addition to prohibiting any entities operating in the EU from providing any funds or economic resources to it, either directly or indirectly.

This step comes after a political agreement reached by the EU foreign ministers last January, paving the way for the official adoption of the decision.

A Shift After the French Stance

The measure became possible after France lifted its long-standing opposition to listing the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, allowing for a long-awaited European consensus.

German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul welcomed the decision, describing it as "delayed," referring to previous calls for a tougher European stance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that the designation of the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization "came much too late," emphasizing that the EU is sending a clear message regarding the fight against terrorism and protecting its internal security.