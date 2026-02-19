أكدت وزيرة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر، أن ما خلص إليه تقرير لجنة تقصي الحقائق في الأمم المتحدة مروع للغاية بشأن فظائع، تشمل التجويع والتعذيب والقتل والاغتصاب الممنهج، والاستهداف العرقي على أوسع نطاق أثناء حصار قوات الدعم السريع للفاشر.


وأوضحت على حساب موقع الوزارة في (X)، أن المملكة المتحدة دعت في شهر نوفمبر إلى أن تطلب الأمم المتحدة إعداد هذا التقرير لمحاسبة مرتكبي هذه الفظائع البشعة، واليوم سوف أطلع مجلس الأمن على ما خلص إليه لضمان أن يسمع العالم أصوات نساء السودان اللواتي تحمّلن الكثير من المعاناة.


أهوال رهيبة لا توصف


وقالت: «هذا التقرير الذي نشر اليوم يصف الأهوال الرهيبة التي لا توصف - بما فيها أن يكون الناس مجبرين على الاختيار بين الجوع أو أكل غذاء الحيوانات، وتعرُّض الأطفال لاغتصاب جماعي، ونصب كمائن للمدنيين وذبحهم أثناء محاولتهم الهروب من المدينة المحاصرة، من مرضى وطواقم طبية قتلوا في مستشفياتهم، ومرتكبو الفظائع يتباهون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بارتكابهم لجرائم جماعية، ويدعون إلى الإبادة».


تحقيقات جنائية عاجلة


وأضافت: «نحتاج إلى العمل العاجل من أنحاء المجتمع الدولي، بما فى ذلك إجراء تحقيقات جنائية دولية عاجلة فى الأدلة المتزايدة على الفظائع التي حدثت في الفاشر لضمان محاسبة مرتكبيها الأوغاد، وتحقيق العدالة للضحايا، وكسر دائرة إراقة الدماء، وإننا في حاجة إلى وضع نهاية لتدفق الأسلحة، ومن الضروري أن تجري بعثة تقصي الحقائق مزيداً من التحقيقات، ولا بد من التحقيق في أنباء انتهاكات حظر الأسلحة التي نؤيد ضرورة توسيعها وتنفيذهاـ، لكن العراقيل التي تواجهها بعثة تقصي الحقائق من كلا الطرفين المتحاربين مشينة وغير مقبولة، فالأمم المتحدة بحاجة إلى حرية إجراء التحقيق للمحاسبة عن الفظائع والانتهاكات».


عقوبات ورد حازم


وذكرت، أن الأهم من كل ذلك هو أننا في حاجة إلى إجراء ضغط عالمي سعياً إلى وقف إطلاق النار، ودخول المساعدات الإنسانية الضرورية وتقديم الدعم للناجين.


وأفادت: «ردنا لا بد أن يكون حازماً، فقد فرضت المملكة المتحدة عقوبات على 4 من كبار قيادات قوات الدعم السريع المتهمين بارتكاب فظائع شنيعة في الفاشر، وفي الأسبوع الجاري انضممنا إلى الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا في اقتراح فرض عقوبات عليهم في الأمم المتحدة أيضا - فهذه الجرائم لا يجوز أن تمر بلا عقاب، والعالم لا يزال يخذل الشعب السوداني، فحين بدأت تبرز أنباء الأهوال في الفاشر، كان يجب أن تكون تلك نقطة تحوّل، لكن العنف لا يزال مستمراً، واليوم، في مجلس الأمن سوف تضمن المملكة المتحدة كرئيسة للمجلس ألا يغض العالم طرفه عما يحدث، وآن الأوان للاستماع لأصوات نساء السودان، وليس الرجال العسكربين الذين يديرون رحى هذه الحرب، ونحتاج إلى العمل لأجل تحقيق العدالة والمحاسبة وإحلال السلام».