British Foreign Secretary and Development Minister Yvette Cooper confirmed that the findings of the United Nations fact-finding report are extremely horrifying regarding atrocities, including starvation, torture, murder, systematic rape, and widespread ethnic targeting during the siege of the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher.



She explained on the ministry's account on (X) that the United Kingdom called in November for the United Nations to request the preparation of this report to hold accountable those responsible for these heinous atrocities, and today I will inform the Security Council of its findings to ensure that the world hears the voices of Sudanese women who have endured so much suffering.



Unimaginable Horrors



She said: “This report published today describes the unimaginable horrors - including people being forced to choose between starvation or eating animal food, children being subjected to gang rape, civilians being ambushed and slaughtered while trying to escape from the besieged city, patients and medical staff killed in their hospitals, and the perpetrators of these atrocities boasting on social media about committing mass crimes and calling for genocide.”



Urgent Criminal Investigations



She added: “We need urgent action from across the international community, including conducting urgent international criminal investigations into the mounting evidence of the atrocities that occurred in El Fasher to ensure that the vile perpetrators are held accountable, achieve justice for the victims, and break the cycle of bloodshed. We need to put an end to the flow of arms, and it is essential that the fact-finding mission conducts further investigations. There must be an investigation into reports of violations of the arms embargo, which we support the need to expand and implement, but the obstacles faced by the fact-finding mission from both warring parties are disgraceful and unacceptable. The United Nations needs the freedom to conduct investigations to hold accountable for the atrocities and violations.”



Sanctions and Firm Response



She noted that more importantly, we need to exert global pressure to achieve a ceasefire, allow the entry of essential humanitarian aid, and provide support to survivors.



She stated: “Our response must be firm. The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on four senior leaders of the Rapid Support Forces accused of committing horrific atrocities in El Fasher, and this week we joined the United States and France in proposing to impose sanctions on them at the United Nations as well - these crimes must not go unpunished, and the world continues to fail the Sudanese people. When reports of the horrors in El Fasher began to emerge, that should have been a turning point, but the violence continues. Today, in the Security Council, the United Kingdom, as the president of the council, will ensure that the world does not turn a blind eye to what is happening, and it is time to listen to the voices of Sudanese women, not the military men who are driving this war. We need to work towards achieving justice, accountability, and peace.”