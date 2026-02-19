The personality of Shura Council member Dr. Musleh Abdullah Al-Harthi reflects the traits of a scholar, thinker, and educator, as he excels in listening as much as he does in speaking. His national presence combines the integrity of a parliamentarian with the flexibility of an intellectual and the expression of a literary figure, and he is the guest of this conversation.

A Broad Human Window

• Does everyone really get a share of their name?

•• Perhaps names are not a predetermined fate, but they often carry meanings that shape a person's awareness of themselves and invite them to reflect on their responsibility towards what their name represents.

• What about your childhood Ramadan memories?

•• Ramadan during childhood in the village was a rich human experience, and its details remain vivid in my memory.

• Do you feel nostalgia for the place?

•• Nostalgia for a place is essentially a longing for the memories and values we grew up with. The village represents the roots and beginnings that instilled in me meanings of simplicity, belonging, and social solidarity, while the city later represented a phase of maturity, ambition, and work. My experience studying in the United States formed a broad cognitive and human window, enhancing the concept of balanced openness while maintaining religious constants and national identity.

• What does it mean for Ramadan to return while you are reading and writing?

•• In this month, reading the Holy Quran takes precedence over other usual readings throughout the rest of the year, due to Ramadan's unique spiritual nature that recalibrates the rhythm of interest and knowledge. In this context, reading deepens contemplation and opens the horizons of thought, while writing becomes an act of awareness and documentation of the spiritual and human experience one lives during this blessed month, making Ramadan a station for rearranging priorities, balancing intellectual knowledge with spiritual meaning, and purifying the soul.

Social and Family Warmth

• Who do you miss during this blessed month?

•• I miss my parents - may God have mercy on them - who played the biggest role in instilling religious, human, and social values in me since the cradle of childhood.

• What tradition do you uphold at the beginning of Ramadan?

•• I strive to welcome Ramadan with calmness and contemplation, maintaining family ties, and setting clear spiritual and intellectual goals; because an organized beginning contributes to making the month deeper and more productive.

• At what hour during Ramadan do you feel the greatest happiness?

•• The hour of iftar, with its social and familial warmth around one table, and the hour of suhoor; for the deep spiritual clarity it brings, as one feels close to God and experiences inner tranquility.

Cultural Expression

About Joy

• Why do we dedicate festive dishes to Ramadan?

•• Ramadan dishes are not just a food tradition; they are a cultural expression of collective joy at the arrival of the holy month, reflecting the spirit of social participation that characterizes Islamic communities.

• When did you start fasting? How did you spend your first day of fasting?

•• I started fasting at an early age out of enthusiasm and belonging to the community, and my first day of fasting was an experience where feelings of fatigue mixed with pride.

• What was your mother's stance on your early fasting?

•• She - may God have mercy on her - encouraged me with a wise educational spirit, ensuring a balance between enthusiasm and physical ability, and she emphasized that worship is based on ease and awareness, not hardship.

• What is your Ramadan schedule from dawn to suhoor?

•• My day begins with prayer and reading the Quran, followed by fulfilling professional and academic commitments, and I allocate time for exercise, reading, and contemplation before iftar. After the Taraweeh prayer, I focus on writing and intellectual planning, making Ramadan a season for spiritual and cognitive production.

Media as a Responsibility for Awareness

• What local dishes do you ensure are present on the Ramadan table?

•• I ensure the presence of traditional dishes linked to community memory; because they represent a part of cultural identity and reflect a person's connection to their roots.

• Who do you invite for iftar or suhoor?

•• I strive to gather family and friends; because the Ramadan table is a space to strengthen family ties and solidify human relationships.

• Do you follow media programs during Ramadan?

•• I follow cultural and intellectual programs that provide genuine knowledge content; because media is an awareness responsibility before it is a means of entertainment.

• Where did you study elementary school?

•• I studied elementary school in my birthplace in the village, in a simple educational environment in its resources, but rich in its educational, social, and human values, which contributed deeply to shaping my personality and consciousness at an early age.

• Who remains from your classmates from that stage?

•• Many remain in memory, and a few but deep human relationships have endured; because time tests the authenticity of relationships, leaving only those founded on sincere values and mutual respect, no matter how long it takes.

• What are the most memorable moments from your school years?

•• The teachers who instill confidence in their students, and the moments that teach a person that education is not just academic achievement, but building a complete personality.

• Why does the number of friends decrease with age?

•• As time passes, a person's awareness of the nature of human relationships increases, making them more selective in choosing friends. Friendship shifts from quantity to quality, based on shared values, similar experiences, and intellectual and human harmony. Additionally, life's demands and increasing responsibilities, along with the distance between residences, reduce the available time for social relationships, as many friends become preoccupied with raising children, seeking livelihood, in addition to increasing professional and social commitments.

Poetry as Emotion and Contemplation

• What is your relationship with poetry? What is your favorite verse?

•• My relationship with poetry is one of emotion and contemplation; it combines the beauty of language with the depth of thought, expressing what direct prose may fail to convey. I am inclined towards poetry that carries wisdom and embodies meanings of will and ambition, and one of the verses close to my heart is by Al-Mutanabbi:

“Determination brings forth determination.”

I also find in national poetry, especially the poetry of Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen - may God have mercy on him - a sincere expression of belonging and pride in the homeland, such as his words:

“Above the clouds, even if you are dust,

Above the high stars, O most precious dust.”

And the Nabati poetry continues to resonate in my soul for its authentic expression of social and human experience, such as the words of poet Musleh bin Iyad Al-Harthi:

“Some stories are dressed in my sails,

Its seat is in its family's house, beautiful.”

• What is the wish you seek to achieve?

•• I hope that God continues to bless our homeland with security, stability, and prosperity, and that it continues its journey steadily towards a more advanced and elevated future under its wise leadership. On a personal level, I ask God to allow a person to have a beneficial impact that serves their religion, homeland, and community, and to remain a true witness to sincerity, work, and responsibility.

• Do you have any sports inclinations?

•• Yes, sports are part of a healthy lifestyle and enhance the spirit of discipline and teamwork. I strive to practice walking for the balance it provides, both physically and mentally; it is for me a space for contemplation and renewing energy away from the pressures of work and daily life.

• When do you tweet during Ramadan?

•• Usually after Taraweeh prayers or just before suhoor, as the mind is clearer and more contemplative.

• How do you describe your relationship with new media?

•• I see that new media represents a historical shift in tools of influence and awareness creation.

• How do you differentiate between content creators and marketers of triviality?

•• The distinction can be made based on the nature of the impact the content leaves on the audience's awareness. A true content creator offers sustainable knowledge and intellectual value, working to build awareness, enhance understanding, and enrich the human experience, grounding their approach in knowledge, responsibility, professional ethics, and the personal values they were raised on, with careful attention to the content and the values and meanings it carries.

Conversely, a marketer of triviality seeks rapid dissemination even at the expense of substance, relying on excitement, superficiality, or exploiting public curiosity, without regard for the value or cognitive impact of what they present.