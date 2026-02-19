تتجلى في شخصية عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور مصلح عبدالله الحارثي سمات العالم والمفكّر والتربوي، اذ يُجيد الإنصات بقدر ما يُجيد الحديث، فحضوره الوطني يجمع بين أمانة البرلماني ومرونة المثقف، وطرح الأديب، وهو ضيف هذه المسامرة..

نافذة إنسانية واسعة

• هل فعلاً لكل من اسمه نصيب؟

•• ربما لا تكون الأسماء قدراً حتمياً، لكنها كثيراً ما تحمل دلالات تُشكّل وعي الإنسان بذاته وتدعوه للتأمل في مسؤوليته تجاه ما يمثّله اسمه من معنى.

• ماذا عن ذكريات الطفولة الرمضانية؟

•• رمضان الطفولة في القرية كان تجربة إنسانية ثرية لا تزال تفاصيلها حيّة في الذاكرة.

• هل يشدك الحنين للمكان؟

•• الحنين للمكان هو في جوهره حنينٌ للذاكرة والقيم التي نشأنا عليها. فالقرية تمثّل الجذور والبدايات التي غرست في داخلي معاني البساطة والانتماء والتكافل الاجتماعي، فيما مثّلت المدينة بعد ذلك مرحلة النضج والطموح والعمل. أما تجربة الدراسة في الولايات المتحدة فقد شكّلت نافذة معرفية وإنسانية واسعة، عزّزت مفهوم الانفتاح المتوازن، مع الحفاظ على الثوابت الدينية والهوية الوطنية.

• ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان وأنت تقرأ وتكتب؟

•• في هذا الشهر تتقدّم قراءة القرآن الكريم على غيرها من القراءات المعتادة في بقية أشهر السنة؛ لما لرمضان من خصوصية روحية تعيد ضبط إيقاع الاهتمام والمعرفة. وفي هذا السياق، تعمّق القراءة التأمل وتفتح آفاق الفكر، بينما تتحول الكتابة إلى فعل وعي وتوثيق للتجربة الروحية والإنسانية التي يعيشها الإنسان في هذا الشهر الكريم، ليغدو رمضان محطة لإعادة ترتيب الأولويات، وموازنة المعرفة الفكرية بالمعنى الإيماني، وتزكية النفس.

دفء اجتماعي وأسري

• من تفقد في هذا الشهر الفضيل؟

•• أفقد والديّ -رحمهما الله- اللذين كان لهما الدور الأكبر في غرس القيم الدينية والإنسانية والاجتماعية في نفسي منذ مهد الطفولة.

• ما العادة التي تحرص عليها مطلع رمضان؟

•• أحرص على استقبال رمضان بهدوء وتأمل، وصلة الأرحام، وتحديد أهداف روحية وفكرية واضحة؛ لأن البداية المنظمة تسهم في جعل الشهر أكثر عمقاً وإنتاجاً.

• أي ساعة في رمضان تشعر فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

•• ساعة الإفطار بما تحمله من دفء اجتماعي وأسري حول مائدة واحدة، وساعة السحر؛ لما تحمله من صفاء روحي عميق، إذ يشعر الإنسان بالقرب من الله والسكينة الداخلية.

تعبير ثقافي

عن الفرح

• لماذا نخصّ رمضان بالأطباق الفرائحية؟

•• الأطباق الرمضانية ليست مجرد عادة غذائية، بل هي تعبير ثقافي عن الفرح الجماعي بقدوم الشهر الكريم، وتعكس روح المشاركة الاجتماعية التي تميّز المجتمعات الإسلامية.

• متى بدأت الصوم؟ وكيف قضيت أول يوم صيام؟

•• بدأت الصوم في سن مبكرة بدافع الحماس والانتماء للمجتمع، وكان أول يوم صيام تجربة تختلط فيها مشاعر التعب بالفخر.

• ما موقف والدتك من صومك المبكر؟

•• كانت -رحمها الله- تشجعني بروح تربوية حكيمة، وتحرص على التوازن بين الحماس والقدرة الجسدية، وكانت تؤكد أن العبادة تقوم على اليسر والوعي، وليس على المشقة.

• ما برنامجك الرمضاني من الفجر إلى السحور؟

•• يبدأ يومي بالصلاة وقراءة القرآن، ثم أداء الالتزامات المهنية والعلمية، وأخصص وقتاً للرياضة والقراءة والتأمل قبل الإفطار، وبعد صلاة التراويح أحرص على الكتابة والتخطيط الفكري، ليكون رمضان موسماً للإنتاج الروحي والمعرفي.

الإعلام مسؤولية توعوية

• ما الأطباق المحلية التي تحرص على وجودها على المائدة الرمضانية؟

•• أحرص على الأطباق الشعبية المرتبطة بالذاكرة المجتمعية؛ لأنها تمثّل جزءاً من الهوية الثقافية، وتعكس ارتباط الإنسان بجذوره.

• من تدعو للإفطار أو السحور؟

•• أحرص على اجتماع الأسرة والأصدقاء؛ لأن المائدة الرمضانية مساحة لتعزيز صلة الرحم وترسيخ العلاقات الإنسانية.

• هل تتابع البرامج الإعلامية في رمضان؟

•• أتابع البرامج الثقافية والفكرية التي تقدم محتوى معرفياً حقيقياً؛ لأن الإعلام مسؤولية توعوية قبل أن يكون وسيلة ترفيه.

• أين درست المرحلة الابتدائية؟

•• درست المرحلة الابتدائية في مسقط رأسي بالقرية، في بيئة تعليمية بسيطة في إمكاناتها، لكنها ثرية بقيمها التربوية والمجتمعية والإنسانية، وأسهمت بشكلٍ عميق في بناء شخصيتي وتشكيل وعيي في مراحل مبكرة من العمر

• مَن بقي من زملاء تلك المرحلة؟

•• بقي الكثير في الذاكرة، وبقيت علاقات إنسانية قليلة لكنها عميقة؛ لأن الزمن يختبر صدق العلاقات، ولا يُبقي إلا ما تأسس منها على القيم الصادقة والاحترام المتبادل مهما طال الزمن.

• ما أبرز المواقف العالقة بالذهن من مراحل الدراسة؟

•• المعلمون الذين يزرعون الثقة في طلابهم، والمواقف التي تعلّم الإنسان أن التعليم ليس تحصيلاً علمياً فقط، بل بناء شخصية متكاملة.

• لماذا يتناقص عدد الأصدقاء مع العمر؟

•• مع مرور الزمن يزداد وعي الإنسان بطبيعة العلاقات الإنسانية، فيصبح أكثر انتقائية في اختيار أصدقائه، وتتحول الصداقة من الكم إلى النوع، لتقوم على القيم المشتركة، والتجارب المتقاربة، والانسجام الفكري والإنساني. كما تسهم متطلبات الحياة وتزايد المسؤوليات، إضافة إلى تباعد أماكن السكن، في تقليص مساحة الوقت المتاح للعلاقات الاجتماعية، إذ ينشغل كثير من الأصدقاء بتربية الأبناء، والسعي في طلب الرزق، إلى جانب الالتزامات المهنية والاجتماعية المتزايدة.

الشعر وجدان وتأمل

• كيف علاقتك بالشعر؟ وما البيت الأثير لديك؟

•• علاقتي بالشعر علاقة وجدان وتأمّل، فهو يجمع بين جمال اللغة وعمق الفكرة، ويعبّر عمّا قد تعجز عنه لغةُ النثر المباشرة. وأميل إلى الشعر الذي يحمل الحكمة ويجسّد معاني الإرادة والطموح، ومن الأبيات القريبة إلى نفسي قول المتنبي:

«على قدر أهل العزم تأتي العزائم».

كما أجد في الشعر الوطني، لا سيما شعر الأمير بدر بن عبدالمحسن -رحمه الله- تعبيراً صادقاً عن الانتماء والاعتزاز بالوطن، ومن ذلك قوله:

«فوق هامِ السُّحبِ وإن كنتِ ثرى

فوق عالي الشهب يا أغلى ثرى».

ويظل للشعر النبطي حضوره في وجداني لصدق تعبيره عن التجربة الاجتماعية والإنسانية، ومن ذلك قول الشاعر مصلح بن عياد الحارثي:

«بعض السوالف لبّسوها شراعي

مقعادها في بيت أهلها جميلة».

• ما الأمنية التي تطلب تحقيقها؟

•• أتمنى أن يديم الله على وطننا نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار، وأن يواصل مسيرته بثبات نحو مستقبل أكثر تقدماً ورفعة، في ظل قيادته الرشيدة. وعلى المستوى الشخصي، أسأل الله أن يكون للإنسان أثرٌ نافعٌ يخدم دينه ووطنه ومجتمعه، ويبقى شاهداً صادقاً على الإخلاص والعمل والمسؤولية.

• هل لك ميول رياضية؟

•• نعم، الرياضة جزء من نمط الحياة الصحية، وتعزز روح الانضباط والعمل الجماعي. أحرص على ممارسة رياضة المشي لما تمنحه من توازن صحي وذهني، فهي بالنسبة لي مساحة للتأمل وتجديد النشاط بعيداً عن ضغوط العمل والحياة اليومية.

• متى تغرّد في رمضان؟

•• غالباً بعد صلاة التراويح أو قبيل السحور، إذ يكون الذهن أكثر صفاءً وتأملاً.

• كيف تصف علاقتك بالإعلام الجديد؟

•• أرى أن الإعلام الجديد يمثّل تحوّلاً تاريخياً في أدوات التأثير وصناعة الوعي.

• كيف تفرّق بين صناع المحتوى ومسوقي الغثاء؟

•• يمكن التفريق بينهما من خلال طبيعة الأثر الذي يتركه المحتوى في وعي المتلقي. فصانع المحتوى الحقيقي يقدّم قيمة معرفية وفكرية مستدامة، ويعمل على بناء الوعي وتعزيز الفهم وإثراء التجربة الإنسانية، ويرتكز في طرحه على المعرفة والمسؤولية، وأخلاقيات المهنة، والقيم الذاتية التي تربّى عليها، مع عناية دقيقة بالمضمون وما يحمله من قيم ومعانٍ.

في المقابل، يسعى مسوّق الغثاء إلى تحقيق الانتشار السريع ولو على حساب المضمون، معتمداً على الإثارة أو السطحية أو استغلال الفضول العام، دون اعتبارٍ للأثر القيمي أو المعرفي لما يقدّمه.