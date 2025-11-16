Headlines:



The champion Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, a member of the Saudi national team for Paralympic athletics and winner of the gold medal at the 2025 Paris Paralympic Games, confirmed that he is proud and honored to have received Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and he will never forget the motivational words he received. He spoke to "Okaz" about his journey joining the Saudi national team for athletics for people with disabilities in wheelchair sports, his participations, and his achievements in several championships:



• First, tell us about your journey in athletics for people with disabilities in wheelchair sports?



•• In 2014, I joined the Makkah Club for People with Disabilities, and after three months, I joined the Saudi national team for athletics for people with disabilities in wheelchair sports. I participated in the World Youth Championship in London, UK, and in 2015, I made a remarkable presence in several championships, continuing my journey in the sport with the Saudi national team.



• You managed to win the gold medal at the 2025 Paris Paralympic Games and were received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. How was that moment?



•• It was an indescribable feeling when I raised the flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the 2025 Paralympic Games in Paris; it was a moment of pride and tears of joy. As for the reception by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, I consider it a source of pride and honor, and a true embodiment of the unlimited support and great interest that all Saudi athletes receive. I will never forget his motivational words to me.



• Who supports you?



•• Of course, the support and interest from the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, is not surprising, as well as the support of my family, their patience, and their encouragement behind my success and achievements.



• To whom do you dedicate the achievements you have made in athletics?



•• I dedicate them first to the wise leadership and to my country, and then to my family, and to everyone who has made an effort to stand by me.



• What are your future plans on a personal and athletic level?



•• I aspire to achieve more accomplishments, to continue my athletic journey with the same determination, and to be a role model for every young man and woman who has a dream they want to achieve in their athletic journey.



• What championships have you achieved since you started playing the sport?



•• My journey began in Sharjah in 2019 with a positive participation, and after that, I won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in the 100-meter race. Then, I achieved the gold medal in the 100-meter wheelchair race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, and I won the gold medal in the 100-meter wheelchair race at the 2024 World Athletics Championships.



• Any final words you would like to address to "Okaz"?



•• I thank "Okaz" newspaper for its continuous interest and support for athletes and for highlighting their achievements, which means a lot to me throughout my athletic journey.