أكد البطل عبدالرحمن القرشي، لاعب المنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى البارالمبية الفائز بالميدالية الذهبية في دورة الألعاب البارالمبية بباريس 2025، أنه يفخر ويعتز باستقبال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، ولن ينسى الكلمات التحفيزية له. وتحدث عبر «عكاظ» عن بداية انضمامه للمنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة في رياضة الكراسي المتحركة، ومشاركاته وتحقيقه الميداليات في عدة بطولات:


• بداية حدثنا عن مشوارك في ألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة في رياضة الكراسي المتحركة؟


•• في عام 2014 التحقت بنادي مكة لذوي الإعاقة، وبعد 3 أشهر انضممت إلى المنتخب السعودي لألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة في رياضة الكراسي المتحركة، وشاركت في بطولة العالم للشباب الناشئين بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، وفي عام 2015 سجَّلت حضوراً رائعاً في عدة بطولات، وواصلت المشوار في اللعبة مع المنتخب السعودي.


• استطعت الفوز بالميدالية الذهبية في دورة الألعاب البارالمبية بباريس 2025، وحظيت باستقبال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، كيف كانت تلك اللحظة؟


•• شعور لا يوصف يوم رفعت علم المملكة العربية السعودية في دورة الألعاب البارالمبية 2025 في باريس، وكانت لحظة فخر ودموع فرح. وبالنسبة لاستقبال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أعتبره مصدر فخر واعتزاز، وتجسيداً حقيقياً للدعم اللامحدود والاهتمام الكبير اللذين يحظى بهما الرياضيون السعوديون جميعاً، ولن أنسى كلماته التحفيزية لي.


• من هو الداعم لك؟


•• طبعاً يظل الدعم والاهتمام من قبل وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل أمراً غير مستغرب، وكذلك دعم عائلتي وصبرهم وتحفيزهم لي خلف التألق وتحقيق الإنجازات.


• لمن تهدي إنجازاتك التي حققتها في ألعاب القوى؟


•• أهديها أولاً للقيادة الحكيمة وللوطن، ومن ثم عائلتي، وكل شخص حرص على الوقوف بجانبي.


• ما خططك المستقبلية على الصعيد الشخصي والرياضي؟


•• أطمح في تحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات، وإكمال مسيرتي الرياضية بالعزيمة نفسها، وأن أكون قدوة لكل شاب وشابة عندهم حلم يريدون تحقيقه في مشوارهم الرياضي.


• ما هي البطولات التي حققتها منذ بداية مزاولتك للعبة؟


•• انطلاقتي كانت من الشارقة عام 2019 من خلال مشاركة كانت إيجابية، وبعد ذلك نلت الميدالية البرونزية في دورة الألعاب البارالمبية في طوكيو 2020 في سباق 100 متر، ومن ثم حققت الميدالية الذهبية في سباق 100 متر كراسي متحركة بالدورة الآسيوية في هانجتشو 2022، وحصدت الميدالية الذهبية في سباق 100 متر كراسي متحركة في بطولة العالم لألعاب القوى 2024.


• كلمة أخيرة توجهها لـ«عكاظ»؟


•• أشكر صحيفة «عكاظ» على اهتمامها ودعمها الدائم للرياضيين، وتسليط الضوء على إنجازاتهم، وهذا يعني لي الكثير خلال مشواري الرياضي.